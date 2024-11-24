IPST (Ipswich Town) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction IPST 22 % Chance of Winning MUFC 78 % Bet Now! Manchester United will travel to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town in the final game on Sunday in the Premier League. Ipswich Town are high off their first Premier League win since 2002 as they beat Tottenham Hotspur at their own stadium. Goals from Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap in the first half sent shockwaves across North London. Spurs did pull one back, however, the Tractor Boys held on to get off the mark. Manchester United welcomed Leicester City to Old Trafford in their last game. It proved to be Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s final game in charge as the Red Devils destroyed the Foxes by 3 goals to nil. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from a fantastic back heel assist by Amad Diallo. The Manchester United captain also had a big involvement in the second goal as well, which came off the head of Leicester City defender Kristiansen. Garnacho sealed the game in the second half with a stunning curling effort, leaving Hermansen in no man’s land.

Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Ipswich Town and Manchester United is unsurprisingly a dead one-way street for the team from Manchester. In the last 10 games between these two in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won 2 games; 1 game has ended in a draw, with Manchester United emerging on the winning side a total of 7 times.

Ipswich Town will be up for this game considering what they achieved before the international break. Winning at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium could be the start of something special with respect to their survival hopes this season. Kieran McKenna has shown that he can trouble the big boys. Liverpool found it difficult in the first half to play here, with Fulham and Aston Villa struggling as well. Manchester United, however, with their back-three set-up, will be a completely new commodity. We believe that there will be a new manager bounce from this game for Manchester United. Key players like Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, and Garnacho look to have picked up form, which for us gives Manchester United a better chance of winning come Sunday at Portman Road.

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Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester United head into this game against Ipswich Town with clear backing of the bookies to win at Portman Road on Sunday. Manchester United go into this game as the side with the better overall form in comparison to Ipswich Town. Both teams go into this having won their last games before the international break. Manchester United, however, have always tended to dominate Ipswich Town in past games. Hence, the oddsmakers have labelled Manchester United as massive favourites in this game on Sunday.

Ipswich Town go into this game on the back of their best performance until now in the Premier League. The Tractor Boys got their first away win of the season as an underdog, beating Tottenham Hotspur by 2 goals to 1. Ipswich Town at home this season have yet to win this season. The Tractor Boys have played a total of 5 home games until now, with 3 draws and 2 defeats to their name. Everton and Liverpool are the two teams who have gotten the better of Ipswich Town in front of their home fans.

Manchester United themselves got back to winning ways in their last game as they beat Leicester City by 3 goals to nil. The Red Devils will now look to add some more consistency, especially when it comes to improving their away form. The Red Devils already have 2 defeats to their name against Brighton and West Ham. Their only win came at Southampton, having drawn with the likes of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester United to win this game against Ipswich town. Our expectation is for Manchester United to score 2 or more goals in this game. Ipswich Town have conceded 2 or more goals in 3 of their 5 home games until now in the Premier League. Manchester United’s attack looks in better spirits; hence, we back them to get the better of Ipswich Town’s defence. We, however, also expect Ipswich Town to score in this game at Portman Road. Manchester United defensively have been decent away from home, keeping 3 clean sheets in the 5 games they have played until now. However, they did concede against Brighton and West Ham United. Ipswich Town, on the flipside, have failed to score in just 2 of their 5 home games. We do see the Tractor Boys scoring 1 goal, having netted in each of their last 3 games.

When it comes to scoring first, it is Ipswich Town who have a better record than Manchester United. The Tractor Boys have scored first in 6 of their last 11 games this season. Manchester United, on the other hand, have broken the deadlock in just 4 of their 11 games. We, however, will go against the favourites here and back Manchester United to score the opening goal. They have scored first in each of their last 2 games; hence, we back that trend to continue.

In terms of scoring, we have to back Alejandro Garnacho to score in this game if he starts. Garnacho was on target against Leicester City in their last game, scoring after coming on from the bench. Garnacho has already scored 13 goals and assisted 7 in the Premier League since his debut 2 years ago. The Argentinian always looks to have a goal contribution in him; therefore, he is a good shout when it comes to scoring. A second option, however, will be to back Bruno Fernandes, who has looked to have found his shooting boots. Fernandes has 2 goals in his last 2 games for Manchester United. It remains to be how Amorim lines up, but one player who will have the surety of starting and is on penalties is Bruno Fernandes. Hence, that makes him a very enticing pick in terms of scoring.

Liam Delap has been Liverpool Town’s biggest threat when it comes to scoring goals. Delap this season has scored six goals already in the Premier League. The former Manchester City youth product has already contributed to 50% of Ipswich Town’s goal scoring, scoring 6 of his team’s total tally of 12. Erling Haaland and Chris Wood are the only players alongside Liam Delap who have scored half or more of their teams’ goals. Delap’s strong running abilities would make him a threat against Manchester United’s defence.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, L, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Jonny Evans Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Attacker Amad Diallo Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, D

Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:57

Ipswich Town wins:19

Manchester United wins:29

Matches are drawn:9

Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.25

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.