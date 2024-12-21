IPST (Ipswich Town) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction IPST 17 % Chance of Winning NUFC 83 % Bet Now! Ipswich Town will face off against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at Portman Road. Both teams go into this game on the back of successful games last week. Ipswich Town won a crucial six-pointer against their rivals in the Premier League table in Wolves. Their comeback win ensured a 3-point gap. between the two sides, with them being just 2 points off a safety spot. An injury time winner from Jack Taylor saw Ipswich Town get only their second win of the season under Kieran McKenna. Newcastle United ran riot against Leicester. City in their last game. A brace from Jacob Murphy and a goal each from Isak and Guimares saw the Magpies maul the Foxes right from the start. Newcastle United with That win climbed to 12th in the table.

Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Ipswich Town and Newcastle United favours the team that will be playing away from home by the slightest of margins. In the last 4 games between these two in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won 1 game; 1 The game has ended in a draw, with Newcastle United winning a total of 2 times.

It remains to be seen how Ipswich Town reacts to winning their second win this season. The last time they won a game in the Premier League was on November 10th. They failed to capitalize, drawing 1 and losing 3 in a row before winning last week at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ipswich Town needs to rack up more wins. Especially at home if they want to be playing in the Premier League come next season. Newcastle United themselves need to add more consistency to their game. The last time they won 2 games in a row was in the first week of November. They are yet to win more than 2 games in a row this season, and that is something they do need to be aiming for. Based on everything we do, we back Newcastle United to have the better chance of winning come Saturday against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

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Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United head into this game against Ipswich Town with the clear backing of the bookies to win at Portman Road on Saturday. Newcastle United goes into this game as the side with the better overall form in comparison to Ipswich Town. Both teams go into this having won their last games in dramatic fashion. Newcastle United, however, have always tended to dominate Ipswich Town in past games. Hence, the oddsmakers have labelled Newcastle United as massive favourites in this game on Saturday.

Ipswich Town goes into this game on the back of their best performance until now in the Premier League. The Tractor Boys got their second away win of the season as an underdog, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2 goals to 1. Ipswich Town at Portman Road are yet to win. The Tractor Boys have played a total of 8 home games until now, with 4 draws and 4 losses to their name. Everton, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth are the two teams that have gotten the better of Ipswich Town in front of their home fans.

Newcastle United themselves got back to winning ways in their last game as they beat Leicester City by 4 goals to nil. The Magpies will now look to add some more consistency, especially when it comes to improving their away form. Newcastle United already have 3 defeats to their name against Brentford, Chelsea, and Fulham. Their only wins away from home have come at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Based on this, Here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Newcastle United to win this game against Ipswich Town. Our expectation is for Newcastle United to score 2 or more goals in this game. Ipswich Town conceded 2 goals in their last game against AFC Bournemouth; hence we do see them conceding against Newcastle. United, who even have a better attack. Newcastle United’s attack looks in better spirits; hence, we back them to get the better of Ipswich Town’s defence. However, we also expect Ipswich Town to score in this game at Portman Road. Newcastle United defensively has been inconsistent away from home, keeping just 1 clean sheet in the 8 games they have played until now. That clean sheet came against one of the weakest scoring teams in Everton. Ipswich Town, on the flip side, has failed to score in 3 of their 8 home games. We do see the Tractor Boys scoring 1 goal, having netted in 3 of their last 4 home games.

When it comes to scoring first, it is Ipswich Town who have a better record than Newcastle. United. The Tractor Boys have scored first in 8 of their last 16 games this season. Newcastle United, on the other hand, have broken the deadlock in 6 of their 16 games. We, however, will go against the favourites here and back Newcastle United to score the opening goal. They have scored first in 2 of their last 3 games, and hence we do back them to break the deadlock.

In terms of scoring, we have to back Alexander Isak to score in this game if he starts. Isak was on target against Leicester City in their last game, with him also producing a very good overall display. Isak has already scored 7 goals and assisted 4 in the Premier League this season. The Swedish striker always looks to have a goal. contribution in him; therefore, he is the best shot when it comes to scoring. A second option, however, will be to back Sandro Tonali, who has looked to have found his shooting boots. Tonali scored 2 goals against Brentford in the Carabao Cup midweek game. Jacob Murphy is also an outside shout as he is fresh off scoring 2 goals against Leicester City.

We do not back Ipswich Town from scoring in the second half of this game even though they netted the winner in the last minute of the game against Wolves last time out. Ipswich This season, they have scored only 5 goals in the second half, which is the least. amongst all the other 19 teams in the Premier League. Newcastle United are not bad. when it comes to their defence, hence our prediction is for Newcastle United to keep a clean sheet in the second half of the game.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United beat Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, D

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, D, L

Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:51

Ipswich Town wins:18

Newcastle United wins:17

Matches are drawn:16

Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.65

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.74.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.05.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.