IPST (Ipswich Town) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction IPST 25 % Chance of Winning AFCB 75 % Bet Now! Ipswich Town will take on AFC Bournemouth at Portman Road in the Premier League on Sunday. Ipswich Town goes into this game on the back of a very poor performance against Crystal Palace. The Tractor Boys were tipped to get their first win of the season against a team that was struggling; however, they failed to capitalize as Mateta scored the only goal for the Eagles, winning them the game. The Tractor Boys have already suffered their 7th loss of the season. AFC Bournemouth, on the other hand, continued their winning ways as they beat Tottenham Hotspur in their midweek game. The Cherries took an early lead through Huijsen from a corner kick. Bournemouth were the better team on the day and should have scored more, as two of their goals were overturned by VAR. Iraola’s men did very well to restrict Spurs in the game and ended up winning by a solitary goal.

Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Ipswich Town and AFC Bournemouth surprisingly tends to be a feat of draws. In the last 4 games between these two in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won no games; 4 games have ended in a draw, with AFC Bournemouth also winning none.

Ipswich Town, in their last game against Crystal Palace, lacked the final pass in the game. The Tractor Boys are one of the smaller teams that are playing a progressive style of football that is simply not suiting them in the Premier League. Ipswich Town, like Southampton, is conceding a lot of goals due to errors conceded. AFC Bournemouth, on the other hand, has improved a lot under manager Iraola. The Spaniard is more adaptive in how he plays, and that is why the Cherries are benefitting. Bournemouth can be free-flowing at times and pragmatic in tough situations. Their experience in the Premier League is what we believe will get them over the line come Sunday. Based on this we believe that AFC Bournemouth has the better chance of winning.

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Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

AFC Bournemouth heads into this game against Ipswich Town with the clear backing of the bookies to win at Portman Road on Sunday. AFC Bournemouth goes into this game as the side with the better overall form in comparison to Ipswich Town. Ipswich Town were beaten in their last game at home to Crystal Palace. AFC Bournemouth, on the other hand, were really good against Tottenham Hotspur, beating them by a goal to nil. Hence, the oddsmakers have labelled AFC Bournemouth as massive favourites in this game on Sunday.

Ipswich Town goes into this game on the back of their poorest performance at home until now in the Premier League. The Tractor Boys have now suffered successive overall defeats going into this one. Ipswich Town at home continues to struggle as they are still looking to win their first game this season. The Tractor Boys have played a total of 7 home games until now, with 4 draws and 3 defeats to their name.

AFC Bournemouth themselves continued their winning ways by beating Wolves and Spurs in their last 2 games. The Cherries now have a very good chance to make it 3 in a row considering how Ipswich is playing. Iraola’s men away from home have not been the greatest of performers, with just 2 wins in their first 7 games. They have lost games away from home that they were tipped to win against the likes of Brentford and Leicester City.

Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect AFC Bournemouth to win this game against Ipswich Town. Our expectation is for AFC Bournemouth to score 2 or more goals in this game. Ipswich Town have not conceded 2 or more goals in any of their last 3 games in the competition however Bournemouth are in good goal scoring form. Iraola’s attack looks in better spirits as they have scored 5 goals in their last 2 games. We, however, also expect Ipswich Town to score in this game at Portman Road. AFC Bournemouth defensively has not been the best away from home, keeping no clean sheets in the 7 games they have played until now. The Cherries have conceded a total of 5 goals in each of their last 2 games away from home. Ipswich Town has scored a goal in 2 of their last 3 home games, and that is why we do back the home team to net at least one goal come Sunday.

When it comes to scoring first, it is AFC Bournemouth who have a better record than Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys have scored first in 6 of their last 14 games this season. AFC Bournemouth, on the other hand, have broken the deadlock in just 7 of their 14 games. We will back the favourites here and back AFC Bournemouth to score the opening goal. They have scored first in each of their last 2 games; hence, we back that trend to continue.

In terms of scoring for Ipswich Town, we will back Liam Delap to still remain the favourite to score. The striker has not contributed in any of his last 2 games for the Tractor Boys, with him producing some very poor performances. The quality, however, remains, and his stats before these two games, especially at home, are very good. Before these 3 games, Liam Delap had 5 goals and 1 assist to his name in the 6 games he played. We will back Delap to get a goal involved in this game as Bournemouth can be very sloppy defensively away from home.

Ipswich Town this season has been a team that does make a lot of fouls in games. Their first 14 games have seen them commit a total of 180 fouls, averaging 12.9 fouls per game. Liam Delap and Sam Morsy lead the charts for them when it comes to these offences, averaging 2.3 and 2 fouls, respectively. Based on this, we do back Morsy to make 2 or more fouls in this game. Our call also is for Ipswich Town to commit 10 or more fouls as a team in this game.

Justin Kluivert and Evanilson will go in as favourites to score in this game for AFC Bournemouth. Evanilson has not found the back of the net for quite a while; however, Kluivert still has 3 goals in his last 2 games. Kluivert had some good attacking threat against Tottenham Hotspur in his last game; however, he did fail to find the back of the net. We back one of these players to score. We do believe that Evanilson has a better chance of playing centrally.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, W, D

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Alex Scott Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Luis Sinisterra Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, L, W

Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:38

Ipswich Town wins:14

AFC Bournemouth wins:11

Matches are drawn:13

Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.65

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.02.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.