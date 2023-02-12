Leeds United are set to square off against Manchester United for the 2nd time in 5 days at Elland Road. A valiant effort by Leeds United at Old Trafford saw them suffocate Manchester United to a 2-2 draw. Leeds United took the lead through an early goal through Willy Gnonto in just 40 seconds. They further shocked Manchester United by taking a 2-0 lead just after halftime after Raphael Varane put the ball in his net. Quickfire goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho put the hosts back level. However, Leeds was able to hold out for the last 20 minutes earning a well-deserved draw. Manchester United had a chance to go level on points with Manchester City in 2nd place but failed to capitalize. The Reds have been dominant at Old Trafford and were favourites going into this game. Jesse Marsch’s sacking couldn’t have impacted Leeds United in a better way as they looked completely rejuvenated.

The Whites this time will be hosting the Red Devils at Elland Road and will go into this fixture with a lot of confidence. Manchester United have dominated this game in terms of head-to-head meetings. The Red Devils also have a good record at Elland Road having only lost a fixture there back in 2002. Manchester United have a decent away record in the Premier League winning five, drawing two and losing four out of the 11 games played. Leeds however will look to take in this result as a stepping stone to improve their home form. The Whites have won three, drawn four and lost 3 of their home games. Leeds United who is winless in their last five games sits in 16th place with 19 points, one point away from the relegation spots.