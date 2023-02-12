Leeds United vs Manchester United Match Prediction
LUFC
30%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
70%
England
Old Trafford
The Whites this time will be hosting the Red Devils at Elland Road and will go into this fixture with a lot of confidence. Manchester United have dominated this game in terms of head-to-head meetings. The Red Devils also have a good record at Elland Road having only lost a fixture there back in 2002. Manchester United have a decent away record in the Premier League winning five, drawing two and losing four out of the 11 games played. Leeds however will look to take in this result as a stepping stone to improve their home form. The Whites have won three, drawn four and lost 3 of their home games. Leeds United who is winless in their last five games sits in 16th place with 19 points, one point away from the relegation spots.
Facts
- The Red Devils have had a good record at Elland Road in recent times. In their last 15 meetings at Elland Road Leeds United have won 4 times, there have been 4 draws while Manchester United have won 7 times.
- Leeds United's last home win against Manchester United was in 2002.
- Last season Manchester United won both games against Leeds United (5-1 at home and 4-2 away).
- Leeds United haven't scored in 3 of their 10 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Fancy Manchester United scoring at least one goal in this game. The Red Devils have failed to score in just 1 of their 11 away matches in the League this season.
- Rodrigo Moreno is Leeds United's top scorer with 10 goals. Marcus Rashford 11 goals for Manchester United.
- Manchester United are a 1.99 odds favourite to win. Leeds United are 3.97 odds favourites to win. The odds for a draw are 3.96.
Leeds United vs Manchester United Statistics
Leeds United
Leeds United will want to score first as stats show that the Whites tend to win 63% of their games when they take the lead. Leeds United average around 10.7 shots a game this season in which 1.3 shots find the back of the net. Leeds United are winless in their last 5 games drawing 3 and losing 2. Leeds United tend to generate a lot of corners with an average of 5.2 corners a game.
Manchester United
Manchester United always tends to score at least one goal per game. The Red Devils have scored a minimum of one goal in their last 13 games. The odds for Manchester United scoring at least one goal is 97% according to the bookmakers. The Red Devils have a scoring record of 1.44 goals a game when they travel. Manchester United have a mammoth 72% chance of winning their away games when they score first.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester United
Leeds United did the unthinkable and shocked Manchester United by taking a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford on Wednesday however Manchester United showed great resilience by fighting their way back into the game and almost winning it. Manchester United on another day should have won the game after having some really good chances. It won’t be an easy game for Manchester United. Leeds will want to take their performance from Old Trafford and elevate it in front of their home fans however we believe that Manchester United will go in as favourites.Bet now!