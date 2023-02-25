Leeds United vs Southampton Match Prediction
LUFC
70%
Chance of Winning
SHFC
30%
England
Elland Road
Southampton on the other hand come into this game on the back of some good form beating Chelsea 1-0 away from home at Stamford Bridge. James Ward-Prowse’s excellent free-kick was the difference between both sides as the Saints took all the points which could prove crucial in their fight for survival come the end of the season. Southampton is a better side when they play away as they have a 33% win rate compared to a 9% win rate when they play at home. Southampton is yet to appoint a permanent manager but the win against Chelsea could prove to be a major boost in terms of confidence.
Facts
- The most common result between Leeds United and Southampton at Elland Road is 0-0. 4 games have ended with this scoreline.
- In the last 36 meetings, Leeds United have been the dominant side. The Whites have won 17 times, Southampton FC have won 11 times and 8 games have ended in draws.
- Southampton last won at Elland Road in 2012.
- Leeds United tend to score at Elland Road having not scored in just 4 of their 11 home matches.
- Southampton's away record this season is better than their home record.
- The last time these two sides met ended in a 2-2 draw at St. Mary’s.
- In the last 5 games, Leeds United have won 2, Southampton FC have won 1 and 2 games have ended in a draw.
- The Whites have lost just 1 of their last 5 Premier League games against the Saints.
- The average number of goals when Leeds United and Southampton FC play against each other is 2.4.
- Odds for Leeds United to win: 2.10.
- Odds for Southampton FC to win: 3.88.
- Odds for the match to end in a draw: 3.70.
Leeds United vs Southampton Statistics
Leeds United
Leeds United sit in 19th position winning 4, drawing 6 and losing 12 of the 23 games they have played in the Premier League this season. They have scored 28 goals and conceded 39 goals this season. Rodrigo Moreno is Leeds United's top-scorer with 10 goals this season. The Whites have lost 3, drawn 2 and have not won a single game in their last 5. Leeds United has 1.36 goals on average per game when they play at home this season.
Southampton FC
Southampton sits in 20th position winning 5, drawing 3 and losing 15 of the 23 games they have played in the Premier League this season. They have scored 19 goals and have conceded 40 goals this season. James Ward-Prowse is Southampton’s top-scorer with 6 goals. The Saints have won 2 and lost 3 in their last 5 games in the Premier League currently. Southampton scores 0.75 goals on average per game when they play away.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Leeds United
Though Leeds United haven’t won a game in the Premier League since the 5th of November they go into this game as favourites. Leeds United have a 27% win-rate this season when they play at home this season. Southampton was quite lucky to have not conceded in the 2nd half against Chelsea. Leeds also scores more goals a game on average compared to Southampton. It will be difficult for Southampton to contain Leeds United with the entirety of Elland Road behind them. We predict Leeds United to just edge past Southampton this Saturday.Bet now!