The two bottom sides of the Premier League are set to go head-to-head in a crucial six-pointer as Leeds United welcome Southampton to Elland Road on Saturday. Southampton sits rock bottom in the 20th spot with 18 points whereas Leeds sits in the 19th spot with 19 points. Both Leeds and Southampton at the start of the season were not tipped to be bottom at this stage of the season but poor form, manager sackings and defensive fragilities have significantly contributed to their downfall this season. Leeds United have not won a single game in their last five as they once again succumbed to defeat against Everton on Saturday. Seamus Coleman’s only goal ensured Everton’s win and put Leeds United into the drop zone. Leeds have just scored 2 goals in their last five games with both goals coming in a single game at Old Trafford. The Whites are missing their top-scorer in Rodrigo as he faces time on the sidelines through injury. Leeds is finding it hard to score goals having an xG of just 1.53 goals a game.

Southampton on the other hand come into this game on the back of some good form beating Chelsea 1-0 away from home at Stamford Bridge. James Ward-Prowse’s excellent free-kick was the difference between both sides as the Saints took all the points which could prove crucial in their fight for survival come the end of the season. Southampton is a better side when they play away as they have a 33% win rate compared to a 9% win rate when they play at home. Southampton is yet to appoint a permanent manager but the win against Chelsea could prove to be a major boost in terms of confidence.