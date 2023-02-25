Leicester City FC vs Arsenal FC Premier League Match Prediction
LCFC
30%
Chance of Winning
ARS
70%
England
King Power Stadium
Leicester City has had a frustrating season after three extremely successful seasons, and they currently sit 14th in the Premier League table. To put things into context, Brendon Rodgers' side finished fifth in both the 19/20 and 20/21 seasons, followed by an eighth-place finish last season. They also won the FA Cup in 2021 and reached the Conference League semi-finals last season. On Sunday, it will be Brendon Rodgers' fourth anniversary as Leicester’s manager, and he has undoubtedly led them through unprecedented occurrences in the club's history. Although they did not have the best of starts this season, they have looked in decent form since January's reinforcements, but Arsenal will be a stern test for the foxes.
Arsenal is having an outstanding campaign under Mikel Arteta. They are league leaders and looking for their first league win since 2004. They have played fantastic football this season, and Arteta's young, revamped squad has been a delight to watch. The Gunners will be so confident after defeating Aston Villa last week despite trailing twice and coming back to equalize and even scoring two goals in injury time and winning 4-2. This has been characteristic of a champions' side, and they will look to extend their lead at the top, as 2nd-placed Manchester City dropped points against Nottingham Forest last week, drawing 1-1. If Arsenal wins this game, they will have a five-point lead, which will be crucial for Arsenal while hurting Manchester City.
The head-to-head record between Leicester City FC and Arsenal FC reveals that in their last 18 encounters, Leicester City FC has won four times while Arsenal has won eleven times. Three matches between Leicester City FC and Arsenal FC have ended in draws.
Facts
- Leicester City F.C. Leicester has only won three of their 11 games this season (3D, 5L) at their home - King Power Stadium, though their most recent game was a convincing 4-1 victory over Tottenham. Leicester have lost their last four Premier League games against Arsenal, having previously lost five in a row between 1930 and 1932. Since a 1-0 win at Manchester United in January 1988, Leicester has gone winless in 18 Premier League games against teams that start the day atop the table (D2, L16).
- Arsenal F.C. Arsenal has won 9 of their 12 away games this season (1D,2L), the very same number as they did in 19 away games last season They have only reached double figures for away wins in one of their last 8 campaigns ( 10 in 2020-2021). They have had a rough patch recently, with only one victory in the last five games, which came against Aston Villa last week (4-2), with a shocking 1-0 loss to Everton, a draw against Brentford, and two losses against the fearsome Manchester City.
Statistics for Leicester City F.C. and Arsenal F.C.
Leicester City
Throughout the season, Leicester City has scored 36 goals while conceding 41 (23 matches). They are 14th in the league standings. Leicester is ranked ninth in terms of goals scored per match (1.6) and ninth in terms of shots on target per match (4.1). In terms of goals conceded per game, the team is placed a lowly 19th (1.8 goals). Leicester has only lost one game in the last five (all competitions), losing 3-0 to in-form Manchester United. However, the team has failed to keep a clean sheet in the last three games.
Arsenal F.C.
Arsenal, the league leaders, have scored 51 goals while conceding only 23 this season. They are ranked second in terms of goals scored per game (2.2). This season, Arsenal has ranked first away from home. Arsenal allows just one goal per game, which is the second lowest in the league, and they have nine clean sheets, which is third in the table. Because of these fantastic numbers, their saves per match stand at just 2.3 (seventeenth in the league), demonstrating the league leaders' tenacity.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
Arsenal has not lost to Leicester City in their last four Premier League meetings, last losing 1-0 in October 2020. Both teams play fearless attacking football, but as a result, they tend to concede a few goals. Arsenal has the winning momentum as they have returned to winning ways, coming from behind twice against Aston Villa and defeating them 4-2, whereas Leicester has lost 3-0 to Manchester United. We believe both teams will score goals and that the game will be highly entertaining right from start to finish. We believe Arsenal will outscore Leicester, with the latter having a chance in the second half, but Arsenal will jump out to an early lead and dominate the game. We predict a 2-1 victory for Arsenal.Bet now!