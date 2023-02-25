Leicester City F.C. is set to host Arsenal F.C. this Saturday (February 25) at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, which is the home of Leicester F.C.

Leicester City has had a frustrating season after three extremely successful seasons, and they currently sit 14th in the Premier League table. To put things into context, Brendon Rodgers' side finished fifth in both the 19/20 and 20/21 seasons, followed by an eighth-place finish last season. They also won the FA Cup in 2021 and reached the Conference League semi-finals last season. On Sunday, it will be Brendon Rodgers' fourth anniversary as Leicester’s manager, and he has undoubtedly led them through unprecedented occurrences in the club's history. Although they did not have the best of starts this season, they have looked in decent form since January's reinforcements, but Arsenal will be a stern test for the foxes.

Arsenal is having an outstanding campaign under Mikel Arteta. They are league leaders and looking for their first league win since 2004. They have played fantastic football this season, and Arteta's young, revamped squad has been a delight to watch. The Gunners will be so confident after defeating Aston Villa last week despite trailing twice and coming back to equalize and even scoring two goals in injury time and winning 4-2. This has been characteristic of a champions' side, and they will look to extend their lead at the top, as 2nd-placed Manchester City dropped points against Nottingham Forest last week, drawing 1-1. If Arsenal wins this game, they will have a five-point lead, which will be crucial for Arsenal while hurting Manchester City.

The head-to-head record between Leicester City FC and Arsenal FC reveals that in their last 18 encounters, Leicester City FC has won four times while Arsenal has won eleven times. Three matches between Leicester City FC and Arsenal FC have ended in draws.