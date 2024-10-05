LCFC (Leicester City) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction LCFC 43 % Chance of Winning AFCB 57 % Bet Now! Leicester City will take on AFC Bournemouth in match week 7 of the Premier League on Saturday. The Foxes are languishing in 18th place with AFC Bournemouth sitting pretty in the 11th spot. Leicester City in their last Premier League game travelled to Arsenal and almost shocked them. The Gunners trampled over them in the first half taking a 2-0 lead. The Foxes however came into the game out of nowhere thanks to a brace from James Justin in the space of 16 minutes. Leicester City fought tooth and nail to keep Arsenal at bay however Ndidi’s got an unlucky touch off Trossard’s attempt in the 4th minute of added time to put Arsenal ahead. Another mix up in the back between Hermansen and Justin saw Havertz kill off the game. AFC Bournemouth killed off the game in the first half itself against Southampton on Monday night. Iraola’s men looked urgent and rapid as Evanilson fired home first in the 17th minute. The Cherries were all over the Saints and sustained pressure saw Outtara double the lead in the 32nd minute. Antoine Semenyo continued his good scoring run and killed the tie with a well taken finish just before half time. Southampton had a tough task in the second half which they failed to accomplish handing Iraola his second win of the season.

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth is a dead tie with no team having the advantage. In the last 15 games between these two in all competitions, Leicester City has won 5 games; 5 games have ended in a draw, with AFC Bournemouth also emerging victorious a total of 5 times.

Leicester City’s massive issue lies in the fact that they cannot make their comebacks in games count. The Foxes in many games this season have dug deep and come back in games only then to throw it away. Steve Cooper and the Leicester City players need to manage their game in a more sensible way. Their defence also does have major question marks, especially in the centre. AFC Bournemouth have a really potent attack with the likes of Tavernier, Semenyo and Evanilson. AFC Bournemouth’s attack overly outweighs Leicester City’s defence and that is what makes them favourites and gives them a better chance of winning this game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

AFC Bournemouth head into this game with a clear backing of the bookies to beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Bournemouth are going into this game after only their second win of the season against Southampton earlier this week. The performance displayed by Iraola’s men in the first half was lethal which surely swung the heads of the bookies. Leicester City in their game against Arsenal were schooled when it came to footballing ability. However, the Foxes still made a game of that coming from 2 goals down to equalise. Coupled with the fact that they are also playing at home, the bookies give Leicester City a slight chance to get something from this game.

Leicester City go into this game on the back of a noteworthy performance against Arsenal. The Foxes came into the game out of nothing with a brace from James Justin showing that Leicester City cannot be underestimated in any scenario. At home, they have not been particularly bad considering their standard. They have drawn 2 out of their 3 games with one of them coming against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day. Even their defeat to Villa was a close one.

AFC Bournemouth away from home has been a mixed bag. They have 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss from their 3 games on the road. The win against Everton was a momentous affair at the Goodison Park. Their performance at the City Ground and Anfield however were not the best as they were held to a draw and a defeat respectively.

Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect AFC Bournemouth to win this game against Leicester City. Our expectation is for AFC Bournemouth to score 2 or more goals in this game. Leicester City have conceded an average of 1.33 goals in their home games this season with Bournemouth also scoring a similar number. We, however, also back Leicester City to score in front of their home fans. The Foxes have scored in every home game so far in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth conceding at least 1 goal in every away game.

When it comes to scoring first, it is AFC Bournemouth who have the better record by quite a slight margin. The Cherries have scored first in 2 of their last 6 games, whereas the Foxes have scored first in just 1 of their last 6. AFC Bournemouth do go into this game with more confidence so we do expect them to start on a positive note. Leicester City have been a slow starter in games this season hence we expect them to concede first.

We back Evanilson to have a big impact in this game for AFC Bournemouth. The Brazilian endured a tough start to the season after he missed a penalty against Chelsea. The big money signing from Porto finally got off the mark earlier this week as he netted his first goal for the Cherries against Southampton. As per the eye test, we do believe that his performances are highly influenced by confidence. Scoring the first goal takes loads of pressure off your shoulders and hence we expect him to kick on in this game. Evanilson to score anytime in this game is our call. Evanilson is also quite nimble on his feet, attracting a lot of fouls. This season he has already won 8 fouls in 5 appearances. Hence our call is for Evanilson to win 2 or more fouls in this game.

Marcus Tavernier is also having a very good start to the season. His directness has been a problem for a lot of defences and goalkeepers. Tavernier loves to test the opponents’ goalies and has never been shy to let fly. The attacker averages slightly higher than 1 shot on target per game recording 7 shots in 6 Premier League games this season. We do expect him to continue that trend and back him to test Mads Hermansen in goal.

Ryan Christie is one of the top booked players from both teams this season as he already has 3 yellow cards to his name. Christie averages 1.5 fouls per game but the nature of his game and the position he plays always makes him a strong candidate to be booked especially away from home. Hence we back him to be booked in this game.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Leicester City.

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Jannik Vestegaard Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Patson Daka Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, L, L

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Lewis Cook Midfielder Dango Ouattara, Attacker Antoine Semenyo Attacker Marcus Tavernier Attacker Evanilson Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, D

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:22

Leicester City wins:9

AFC Bournemouth wins:8

Matches are drawn:5

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.30

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.17.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.