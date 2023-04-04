Leicester City is set to lock horns with Aston Villa F.C. at their home, King Power Stadium in Leicester. The match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday 5th April 2023 from 12:15 am IST. The match is expected to be a one-sided affair as Leicester City is placed at the 19th spot in the Premier League points table whereas Aston Villa F.C. is placed at the 9th spot in the table. But we can never predict anything in Premier League as any team can beat anyone on a given day in this English league.

In the 28 matches played by Leicester City in this ongoing season of the Premier League, they have managed to win only 7, draw 4, and have lost 17 matches. They are currently placed in the 19th spot in the points table and are on the verge of being relegated having only 25 points. Leicester City has performed poorly as a team this season conceding too many goals and scoring almost nothing in return for that. They now need a miracle to get themselves out of this precarious situation and avoid getting relegated from the Premier League for the next season.

In the 28 matches played by Aston Villa F.C. in the 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have won 12, drawn 5, and lost 11 matches. They are currently placed at the 9th spot in the points table with 41 points to their name. Aston Villa F.C. has a very sleek chance of making it into the Europa League Group Stage 2023 if they win all of their remaining matches and hope for other results to go in their favour. They have been very good as a team this season and would like to continue this form during the end stage of the 2022-23 season of the Premier League.

Below are our Match Predictions and Betting Tips for the upcoming Premier League 2022-23 match between Leicester City and Aston Villa F.C.