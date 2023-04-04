LCFC (Leicester City) vs AVFC (Aston Villa F.C.) Match Prediction
LCFC
20%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
80%
England
King Power Stadium
In the 28 matches played by Leicester City in this ongoing season of the Premier League, they have managed to win only 7, draw 4, and have lost 17 matches. They are currently placed in the 19th spot in the points table and are on the verge of being relegated having only 25 points. Leicester City has performed poorly as a team this season conceding too many goals and scoring almost nothing in return for that. They now need a miracle to get themselves out of this precarious situation and avoid getting relegated from the Premier League for the next season.
In the 28 matches played by Aston Villa F.C. in the 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have won 12, drawn 5, and lost 11 matches. They are currently placed at the 9th spot in the points table with 41 points to their name. Aston Villa F.C. has a very sleek chance of making it into the Europa League Group Stage 2023 if they win all of their remaining matches and hope for other results to go in their favour. They have been very good as a team this season and would like to continue this form during the end stage of the 2022-23 season of the Premier League.
Below are our Match Predictions and Betting Tips for the upcoming Premier League 2022-23 match between Leicester City and Aston Villa F.C.
Facts
- Leicester City has lost 4 of their last 5 matches and drawn 1. They have been winless for a long time now.
- Aston Villa F.C. has won 4 of their last 5 matches and drawn 1. They are just picking up form and are in great momentum in the league.
- The goals scored Leicester City in the league 39 goals in 28 matches. The average number of goals scored by them is 1.39 goals per match.
- The goals conceded by Leicester City in the league are 49 goals in 28 matches. The average number of goals conceded by them is 1.75 goals per match.
- Leicester City has a negative goal difference of 10 in the Premier League 2022-23 season.
- The goals scored by Aston Villa F.C. in the league are 37 goals in 28 matches. The average number of goals scored by them is 1.32 goals per match.
- The goals conceded by Aston Villa F.C. in the league are 39 goals in 28 matches. The average number of goals conceded by them is 1.39 goals per match.
- Aston Villa F.C. has a negative goal difference of 2 in the Premier League 2022-23 season.
- Leicester City is in the 19th spot in the points table whereas Aston Villa F.C. is in the 9th spot.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa F.C. Chance of Winning
Leicester City has lost four of their previous five matches and is in deep waters. Their defence has failed miserably and it is very difficult for them to beat any team now. Aston Villa F.C., on the other hand, has won four of their previous five matches and is in red-hot form as a team. They just need to keep doing what they are doing right now and will be unstoppable.
Aston Villa F.C. seems a very strong team on paper as compared to Leicester City. Considering all the factors and current form, we predict that Aston Villa F.C. has an 80/20 chance of beating Leicester City on Wednesday.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa F.C. Predictions and Betting Tips
Leicester City is a team that is out of form and is very low on confidence whereas Aston Villa F.C. is a team who is in red-hot form and their players are breathing fire on the field. We predict the match between these two teams on Wednesday to be a one-sided affair dominated by Aston Villa F.C. They are predicted to win this match by a scoreline of 3-1 and a margin of 2 goals which can also help them in reducing their goal difference.
Final Prediction –Aston Villa F.C. to beat Leicester City by 3-1 on Wednesday in Premier League 2022-23 season.
Leicester City Player List
Leicester City Squad – Jamie Vardy, Wout Faes, James Maddison, Harry Souttar, Tete, Youri Tielemans, Danny Ward, Patson Daka, Victor Kristiansen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Iversen, Harvey Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ricardo Domingos, Wilfred Ndidi, Nampalys Mendy, Will Alves, Jannik Vestergaard, Sammy Braybrooke, Jonny Evans, Daniel Amarty, Luke Thomas, Dennis Praet, James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Lewis Brunt, B Soumare, Alex Smithies, Joseph Oliver Wormleighton.
Leicester City Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Daniel Iversen
|
Goalkeeper
|
Timothy Castagne
|
Defender
|
Harry Souttar
|
Defender
|
Wout Faes
|
Defender
|
Victor Kristiansen
|
Defender
|
Wilfred Ndidi
|
Midfielder
|
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|
Midfielder
|
Harvey Barnes
|
Midfielder
|
Tete
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Patson Daka
|
Forward
Leicester City Team Form (Last 5 matches) – L, D, L, L, L.
Aston Villa F.C. Player List
Aston Villa F.C. Squad – Emi Martinez, Phillippe Coutinho, Jhon Duran, Douglas Luiz, Alex Moreno, Leon Bailey, Tyrone Mings, Mattie Cash, Ollie Watkins, Ashley Young, B Kamara, Emi Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, John McGinn, Diego Carlos, Robin Olsen, B Traore, Lucas Digne, Leander D, Kadan Young, Jed Steer, Ezri Konsa, Calum Chambers, V Sinisalo, Sil Swinkles, Oliwier Zych, Sebastian Revan.
Aston Villa F.C. Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Mattie Cash
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Tyrone Mings
|
Defender
|
Alex Moreno
|
Defender
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Leon Bailey
|
Midfielder
|
Emi Buendia
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Ramsey
|
Midfielder
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Forward
Aston Villa F.C. Team Form (Last 5 Matches) – W, W, D, W, W.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa F.C. Head-to-Head
Matches Played – 31
Leicester City Won – 12
Aston Villa F.C. Won – 10
Draw – 9
Leicester City vs Aston Villa F.C. Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Leicester City winning the match are 2.736 whereas the odds in favour of Aston Villa F.C. winning the match are 2.475 and the odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.52. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
After seeing the odds and analyzing everything, we can safely say that Aston Villa F.C. is already a few steps ahead of Leicester City and are the favourites to win the match on Wednesday.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Aston Villa F.C.
We predict Aston Villa F.C. to get the better of Leicester City on Wednesday and dominate them in a one-sided affair in favour of Aston Villa F.C. Though, Leicester City is playing at its home stadium, we think that their team is quite weak as compared to that of Aston Villa F.C. who have their players’ in form and are high on confidence as well. Aston Villa F.C. is expected to bring their top game against Leicester City on Wednesday and can also experiment a bit with their playing strategy.Bet Now!