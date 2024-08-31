LCFC (Leicester City) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction
LCFC
21%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
79%
England
King Power Stadium
Aston Villa suffered their first loss of the season in front of their home fans at Villa Park to Arsenal last Saturday. Unai Emery’s men only had themselves to blame as they missed a raft of chances. Watkins in the first half missed an absolute open goal to put Aston Villa in the lead. Early in the second half, David Raya made a double save, with the second one being a point blank header from Watkins, who had the whole goal to aim at. Arsenal punished Villa for their wasted chances as Trossard came off the bench to score the first before Partey rounded up the victory by scoring the second.
Facts:
- Leicester City generally have performed quite well against Aston Villa in the Premier League. The Foxes have won 11 of their last 28 games in the Premier League and have lost just 7 out of those, with 10 ending in a draw. This is the least number of games Leicester City have lost against a Premier League opponent that they have played at least 20 or more times.
- Aston Villa have enjoyed playing at the King Power Stadium in recent Premier League games. The Villains are undefeated in any of their last 3 games in Leicester. Aston Villa have won 2 and drawn 1 of their last 3. Prior to this run, Villa had 1 win in 11 games at the King Power Stadium with 4 draws and 6 defeats.
- Aston Villa have had quite a poor defensive record in their recent Premier League games. Known for their defensive solidarity, Unai Emery’s men have now conceded 15 goals in their last 7 games with no clean sheets to show for. The last time they went on a longer run without a clean sheet was in 2023 with 8 games.
- Steve Cooper has not had the best of starts as manager of Leicester City. The former Forest boss has failed to win each of his two opening Premier League games this season, having drawn with Spurs and lost to Fulham. The last time a Leicester City manager failed to win any of his first three league games of the season was in 2010. Paulo Sousa was the Leicester City manager then.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Leicester City and Aston Villa is surprisingly a dead tie between the clubs. In the last 15 games between these two in all competitions, Leicester City has won 6 games; 3 games have ended in a draw, with Aston Villa also emerging victorious a total of 6 times.
The adaptation from Enzo Maresca to Steve Cooper is showing in Leicester City’s football. The Foxes are playing in a more old-school manner in which they sit back, hitting on the counter. Steve Cooper is known for making his teams solid; however, we do not believe that Leicester have the personnel to absorb pressure. They were lucky against Spurs and failed to get something in their last game against Fulham after they equalised.
Aston Villa, on the other hand, is having problems that can be fixed. Emery’s men look wasteful in front of goal; however, that isn’t due to the quality of players. Watkins will soon be firing on all cylinders, and Leicester City are an opponent that Unai Emery will be targeting for his attackers to get some joy against. Hence, we believe Aston Villa has a better chance of winning.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips
Aston Villa head into this game with clear backing of the bookies to beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Aston Villa go into this game as the side with the better squad in comparison to Leicester City, who are going into this game on the back of a defeat to Fulham. Aston Villa, even though they lost to Arsenal last week, have the backing of the bookies due to their better performances over the last two weeks in comparison to that of Leicester City.
Leicester City go into this game on the back of a decent yet lucky performance against Tottenham Hotspur. The Foxes should have easily been beaten in that first half, as Spurs missed a dozen chances. The expected goals against Leicester in that game against Spurs were 1.84 goals, of which Spurs converted only 1. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are having problems of their own in terms of scoring. They had an expected goals ratio of 1.81 against Arsenal and managed to score none on the day. Arsenal with a lower xG ended up winning by 2 goals on the night.
Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Aston Villa to win this game against Leicester City. Our expectation is for Aston Villa to score 2 or more goals easily in this game. Leicester City have conceded a total of 3 goals in 2 games, and that number should have been much higher. We expect Aston Villa to exploit Leicester City’s defence. We also expect Leicester City to score in front of their home fans. The Foxes have scored in both of their games in the Premier League this season. Whenever Villa and Leicester City have met, they have both ended up scoring in 4 of their last 5 games.
When it comes to scoring first, it is Aston Villa who have the slightly better record. The Foxes have scored first in 3 of their last 10 games, whereas Villa have scored in 4. Leicester City have conceded first in each of their last 2 games in the Premier League, and we do expect that trend to continue against Aston Villa. Emery’s team does tend to start strong, and hence we back the Villains to break the deadlock.
Morgan Rogers this season has been a bright spark for Unai Emery and his Aston Villa team. Rogers’ ability as an enabler in this team makes Aston Villa a dangerous side. Rogers has no goal involvement yet to show for but has come so close in the first two games. The midfielder loves to threaten the opposition goalkeepers, as he has had six shots on target in his last two Premier League games. Our prediction is for Rogers to have 2 or more shots on target in this game. We do see Leicester City retreating and Villa having most of the ball.
Another tip for Leicester City is for their midfielder Wilfried Ndidi to commit 2 or more fouls in this game. We expect the Foxes to have a tough day in midfield. Ndidi, playing as a defensive midfielder, is prone to committing a lot of fouls. Ndidi has committed a total of 33 fouls in 23 games last season in the Championship. In the first 2 games, he is already averaging 2 fouls per game. Our prediction here is for Ndidi to have 2 or more fouls in this game.
In terms of scoring, we do back Ollie Watkins to finally get his first goal this season. Watkins last season was a revelation in terms of scoring goals. He missed two of the easiest chances against Arsenal last week. Watkins does look a little unfit, and we expect the goals to come as the weeks go by. Leicester are prone to conceding a lot of chances, and we totally expect Watkins to take one on Saturday.
Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Leicester City.
Leicester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk
Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte
Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.
Leicester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mads Hermansen
|
Goalkeeper
|
James Justin
|
Defender
|
Wout Faes
|
Defender
|
Jannik Vestegaard
|
Defender
|
Victor Kristiansen
|
Defender
|
Harry Winks
|
Midfielder
|
Wilfred Ndidi
|
Midfielder
|
Bobby De Cordova Reid
|
Midfielder
|
Abdul Fatawu
|
Attacker
|
Stephy Mavididi
|
Attacker
|
Patson Daka
|
Attacker
Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, L, L
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic
Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling Jr, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
Youri Tielemans
|
Midfielder
|
Amadou Onana
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Rogers
|
Midfielder
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, L
Leicester City vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head
Matches Played:108
Leicester City wins:45
Aston Villa wins:37
Matches are drawn:26
Leicester City vs Aston Villa Betting Odds
Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.50
Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.79.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.92.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Aston Villa
In terms of attempts, Aston Villa did go head-on with Arsenal; however, Unai Emery’s men were missing their shooting boots. Leicester City, on the other hand, go into this having restricted Tottenham in their opening home game. Spurs should have won that game; however, the Foxes stayed in it with Vardy equalising. We do not see Leicester City stopping Aston Villa, though. Villa are a seasoned unit, especially in such games, to get the job done. Our prediction for this game is a 3-1 Aston Villa win on Saturday.
Parimatch