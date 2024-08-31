LCFC (Leicester City) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction LCFC 21 % Chance of Winning AVFC 79 % Bet Now! Leicester City will do battle against Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. The Foxes go into this game on the back of defeat to Fulham. The Foxes went behind courtesy of a Smith Rowe goal as the Foxes backline failed to deal with Adama Traore’s cross. Leicester City got back into the game as Buonanotte’s corner was headed in emphatically by Wout Faes. The Foxes failed to build up on that, and Fulham went ahead once again through Iwobi. Leicester had a chance to equalise in the end, but Ndidi’s shot had no power to beat Leno in goal. Leicester City, however, did beat Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup midweek by four goals to nil. Aston Villa suffered their first loss of the season in front of their home fans at Villa Park to Arsenal last Saturday. Unai Emery’s men only had themselves to blame as they missed a raft of chances. Watkins in the first half missed an absolute open goal to put Aston Villa in the lead. Early in the second half, David Raya made a double save, with the second one being a point blank header from Watkins, who had the whole goal to aim at. Arsenal punished Villa for their wasted chances as Trossard came off the bench to score the first before Partey rounded up the victory by scoring the second.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Leicester City and Aston Villa is surprisingly a dead tie between the clubs. In the last 15 games between these two in all competitions, Leicester City has won 6 games; 3 games have ended in a draw, with Aston Villa also emerging victorious a total of 6 times.

The adaptation from Enzo Maresca to Steve Cooper is showing in Leicester City’s football. The Foxes are playing in a more old-school manner in which they sit back, hitting on the counter. Steve Cooper is known for making his teams solid; however, we do not believe that Leicester have the personnel to absorb pressure. They were lucky against Spurs and failed to get something in their last game against Fulham after they equalised.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, is having problems that can be fixed. Emery’s men look wasteful in front of goal; however, that isn’t due to the quality of players. Watkins will soon be firing on all cylinders, and Leicester City are an opponent that Unai Emery will be targeting for his attackers to get some joy against. Hence, we believe Aston Villa has a better chance of winning.

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Leicester City vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa head into this game with clear backing of the bookies to beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Aston Villa go into this game as the side with the better squad in comparison to Leicester City, who are going into this game on the back of a defeat to Fulham. Aston Villa, even though they lost to Arsenal last week, have the backing of the bookies due to their better performances over the last two weeks in comparison to that of Leicester City.

Leicester City go into this game on the back of a decent yet lucky performance against Tottenham Hotspur. The Foxes should have easily been beaten in that first half, as Spurs missed a dozen chances. The expected goals against Leicester in that game against Spurs were 1.84 goals, of which Spurs converted only 1. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are having problems of their own in terms of scoring. They had an expected goals ratio of 1.81 against Arsenal and managed to score none on the day. Arsenal with a lower xG ended up winning by 2 goals on the night.

Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Aston Villa to win this game against Leicester City. Our expectation is for Aston Villa to score 2 or more goals easily in this game. Leicester City have conceded a total of 3 goals in 2 games, and that number should have been much higher. We expect Aston Villa to exploit Leicester City’s defence. We also expect Leicester City to score in front of their home fans. The Foxes have scored in both of their games in the Premier League this season. Whenever Villa and Leicester City have met, they have both ended up scoring in 4 of their last 5 games.

When it comes to scoring first, it is Aston Villa who have the slightly better record. The Foxes have scored first in 3 of their last 10 games, whereas Villa have scored in 4. Leicester City have conceded first in each of their last 2 games in the Premier League, and we do expect that trend to continue against Aston Villa. Emery’s team does tend to start strong, and hence we back the Villains to break the deadlock.

Morgan Rogers this season has been a bright spark for Unai Emery and his Aston Villa team. Rogers’ ability as an enabler in this team makes Aston Villa a dangerous side. Rogers has no goal involvement yet to show for but has come so close in the first two games. The midfielder loves to threaten the opposition goalkeepers, as he has had six shots on target in his last two Premier League games. Our prediction is for Rogers to have 2 or more shots on target in this game. We do see Leicester City retreating and Villa having most of the ball.

Another tip for Leicester City is for their midfielder Wilfried Ndidi to commit 2 or more fouls in this game. We expect the Foxes to have a tough day in midfield. Ndidi, playing as a defensive midfielder, is prone to committing a lot of fouls. Ndidi has committed a total of 33 fouls in 23 games last season in the Championship. In the first 2 games, he is already averaging 2 fouls per game. Our prediction here is for Ndidi to have 2 or more fouls in this game.

In terms of scoring, we do back Ollie Watkins to finally get his first goal this season. Watkins last season was a revelation in terms of scoring goals. He missed two of the easiest chances against Arsenal last week. Watkins does look a little unfit, and we expect the goals to come as the weeks go by. Leicester are prone to conceding a lot of chances, and we totally expect Watkins to take one on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Leicester City.

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Jannik Vestegaard Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Patson Daka Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, L, L

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling Jr, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, L

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:108

Leicester City wins:45

Aston Villa wins:37

Matches are drawn:26

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.50

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.79.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.92.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.