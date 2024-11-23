LCFC (Leicester City) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction LCFC 19 % Chance of Winning CHE 81 % Bet Now! The Premier League this weekend will kick off with Enzo Maresca visiting his former team in Leicester City, as Chelsea will make the trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been on a poor run in terms of wins. Chelsea in their last game were held 1-1 by Arsenal at their home ground. The Blues equalised through Neto after losing the lead, with Martinelli scoring for Arsenal. Leicester City, on the other hand, were hammered by Manchester United at Old Trafford. Ndidi had a very good chance to score as he was one-on-one with Onana; however, the defensive midfielder scuffed his shot. Goals from Bruno Fernandes, and Alejandro Garnacho, and an own goal from Kristiansen saw the Foxes slip to 16th on the table.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Leicester City and Chelsea hands down favours the team from London. In the last 24 games between these two in all competitions, Leicester City has won just 4 games; 6 games have ended in a draw, with Chelsea winning a massive tally of 14 games.

Leicester City started off their season very poorly, with no wins in their first six games in the Premier League. They got back on track, winning 2 games in a row; however, things have taken a wrong turn with no wins in their next 3 games post that. The issue with Leicester City is their defence. The Foxes have failed to score in just 1 of their 11 games, which was against Manchester United in their last game. However, they are conceding way too many goals, which is hampering their prospects. Leicester City need to find a way to be more solid in terms of their shape.

Chelsea in their last 2 games have failed to fire, and those 2 games are incidentally the games in which Cole Palmer has failed to make a mark in. The Blues, right since Palmer joined, have been overly reliant on him. Enzo Maresca will need to make his other players step up if Palmer is having a bad day. Based on everything, we have to back Chelsea to have a better chance of winning, as they simply are the better team going into this game.

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Leicester City vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea FC go into this game with the clear backing of the bookies when it comes to beating Leicester City at the King Power Stadium when the Premier League resumes on Saturday. The London Blues do go into this game after drawing against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge before the international break. Leicester City go into this on the back of a hammering against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Their performances recently have been quite poor. Chelsea overall has tasted defeat just 2 times this season, hence proving a tough nut to track. That makes them overwhelming favourites for the bookies going into this game on Saturday.

Leicester City in their last game at home were badly beaten by Nottingham Forest. That was their second loss at home after Villa beat them at the end of August. The Foxes have won a total of just 1 game at the King Power Stadium, beating Bournemouth. They have drawn against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. Their home form is not something to bank on, as their record has been very erratic.

Chelsea’s away form has taken a dip when it comes to the Premier League recently. The Blues started off their journey on the road in fantastic fashion. Enzo Maresca’s men won their first three away games in a row, beating Wolves, Bournemouth, and West Ham United. They have failed to win each of their last 2 away games, losing to Liverpool at Anfield and drawing against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Chelsea to win this game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Our expectation is also for Enzo Maresca’s men to score 2 or more goals in this game. Leicester City's defensive line’s floodgates seem to be open as they are conceding goals left, right, and centre. Leicester City have conceded 2 or more goals in 3 of their last 4 overall games. Chelsea, meanwhile, have scored over 1 goal in just 1 of their last 5 overall games. We do, however, expect Chelsea to breach Leicester City’s defence by scoring 2 or more.

When it comes to total goals scored, we do expect both teams to score in this game on Saturday. Our prediction for this game is for both teams to have a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals. Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 6 games. 4 out of their last 7 games have seen Chelsea be involved in over 2.5 goals per game. Leicester City have a combined goal tally of over 2.5 goals in 3 of their last 4 games. Away from home, we do expect Chelsea to concede 1 and score 2; hence, the equation becomes quite simple when it comes to a combined tally of over 2.5 goals for both teams.

Cole Palmer has gone on a very unlikely dry run in recent games, as he has failed to make an impact in any of Chelsea’s last 2 games against Manchester United and Liverpool. He last scored against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. We back Palmer to score in this game purely based on how good he is against teams that get promoted from the championship. The Englishman has scored 6 goals and assisted 4 against promoted clubs. Palmer averages a goal involvement in 43 minutes against such clubs, which is a massive reason as to why we back Cole Palmer to either score or assist in this game on Saturday.

Moises Caicedo has been one of Chelsea’s best players this season. He has been decent both in terms of his attacking and defensive output this year. Caicedo has created 18 sequences from open play that have resulted in a shot on the opponent’s goal. His best trait, however, continues to be his tackling. Caicedo averages 3.5 tackles per game, and we expect him to come close to that number. Our prediction is for him to make 2 or more tackles against Leicester City on Saturday.

We also see Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi being booked in this game. The midfielder averages 1.6 fouls per game this season in the Premier League. Chelsea is a team that loves to play in transition, and with such a high foul tally, we do see the referee pulling out a card in this game for Ndidi.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Leicester City.

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Caleb Okoli Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Jamie Vardy Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, W, W

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, David Datro Fofana, Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Benoit Badishile Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Romeo Lavia Midfielder Noni Madueke Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Cole Palmer Attacker Pedro Neto Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games):D, D, W, L, D

Leicester City vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:125

Leicester City wins:35

Chelsea wins:62

Matches are drawn:28

Leicester City vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.25

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.52.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.