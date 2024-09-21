LCFC (Leicester City) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction
LCFC
51%
Chance of Winning
EVFC
49%
England
King Power Stadium
Leicester City, on the other hand, have started off marginally better off than Everton. They did pretty well in their last game against Crystal Palace away from home. Selhurst Park is a difficult place to go to, and the Foxes were able to get a point from there thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi. The Foxes would have even gotten a win, only for Connor Coady to make a silly challenge to bring down Mateta in the first minute of added time conceding a penalty.
Facts:
- Leicester City do not go into this game with the best of records against Everton in recent games. In the Premier League, the Foxes have lost 3 of their last 7 games against the Toffees. Leicester City have just 1 win to show for when they win in November 2022 at Goodison Park.
- Leicester City and Everton are one of those fixtures that has a big tendency to end in a stalemate. These two teams have drawn 16 of the 34 games they have played in the Premier League. In terms of fixtures played at least 30 or more times, this is the only fixture in the Premier League that has been drawn the most with 47%.
- Leicester City have started off the campaign with no wins in any of their first 4 games in the Premier League. They have 2 points on the board with 2 draws; however, they have lost 2 games. In the Premier League era, Leicester City have ended up not winning any of their first 4 games in 3 campaigns prior to this. They ended up going down in all 3 of those seasons.
- Everton have in the last two seasons started off their season on a very slow note. The Toffees in the last 3 seasons, including the current, have failed to win any of their first 4 games in the Premier League. If Everton do not win on Saturday, then they will become the second team alongside Sunderland failing to win any of the first 5 games of the season.
Leicester City vs Everton Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Leicester City and Everton is all square and neck-to-neck. In the last 20 games between these two in all competitions, Leicester City has won 7 games; 6 games have ended in a draw, with Everton also emerging victorious a total of 7 times.
Steve Cooper has come into this Leicester City team and is making them more and more difficult to beat. The former Nottingham Forest manager got his team two seasons back to stay in the Premier League by exactly doing that. Both Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche will know that this is an important game to win. Both teams are bound to be relegation candidates come the end of the season. Taking 3 points off your immediate rivals will be a big boost to survival. Everton seriously lack the defensive acumen and are now likely to be without their only recognised left-back in Mykolenko. Fatawu and Mavididi are both live wires, and Everton is weakest in their full back areas. Hence, we feel that Leicester City have a better chance of winning this game come Saturday.
Leicester City vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips
Leicester City head into this game with a marginal backing of the bookies to beat Everton at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are looking to get their first win of the season; however, it is Leicester City who has surprisingly done better off, and hence they have the backing of the bookies. Things are not going right for Everton at this moment. Leicester City will come into this knowing Everton are at their lowest and their result at Selhurst Park should give them a boost, especially when they are playing in front of their home fans.
Leicester City go into this game on the back of a decent performance against Crystal Palace. The Foxes should have won that game only to draw in the end after a late penalty conceded. At home, Leicester have shown that they have not been ultimate pushovers. They held Spurs to a draw on the opening day and lost to Aston Villa only by 2 goals to 1. Both Spurs and Villa are teams that are in and about the Champions League positions with strong teams.
Everton, on the other hand, cannot catch a break both home and away. They have lost both of their away games this season to Spurs and Aston Villa, conceding 7 goals in the process. This one is going to be another tough one for Everton.
Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Leicester City to win this game against Everton. Our expectation is for Leicester City to score 2 or more goals easily in this game. Everton have conceded an average of 3.25 goals in their last 4 games, with their defence being one of the worst. We, however, also expect Everton to score in front of their travelling fans. The Toffees have scored in each of their last 2 games in the Premier League, with Leicester City failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their 4 games this season.
When it comes to scoring first, it is surprisingly Everton who have the better record by quite a margin. The Toffees have scored first in 6 of their last 10 games, whereas the Foxes have scored in just 3. Everton in their last 2 games have gotten off to a fast start; however, at Leicester, we do expect them to go behind. We do believe that Leicester City will score first in this game like they did against Crystal Palace last week.
We expect Jamie Vardy and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to both be highly involved in terms of attempts on and off goal. Both strikers have had a decent start to the Premier League season. Vardy and Calvert-Lewin are two strikers who do manage to get efforts on goal. Vardy managed to get one shot on goal against Crystal Palace in his last game, and Calvert-Lewin has 1 shot in each of his last 2 games. We do expect both strikers to have 1 or more shots on target in this game as well.
Jordan Pickford has been one of the busiest keepers in the Premier League so far. The Everton shot stopper has made a total of 13 saves, averaging 3.25 saves per game. We do expect Everton to be under the cloche in this game at times, and that is why we back Pickford to make 3 or more saves in this game.
In terms of scoring, we back Dominic Calvert-Lewin to continue his good goal-scoring form. The striker has scored 2 goals in each of his last 2 games against AFC Bournemouth and most recently Aston Villa. The Everton striker should have easily had more goals against Villa, as he missed some very good chances. Dwight McNeil to get an assist in this game is also a good shout considering he has 2 assists in his last 4 games this season.
Idrissa Gueye and Wilfried Ndidi are both foul-committing machines in the centre of the park. The Leicester midfielder averages 2.5 fouls per game, with the Everton midfielder averaging slightly lower with 1.8 fouls. We do see this game being end-to-end at times, and that will draw a lot of fouls. Our prediction is for Wilfried Ndidi to commit 2 or more fouls and for Gueye to commit 1 or more fouls in this game.
Final Prediction:Leicester City to beat Everton.
Leicester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk
Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte
Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.
Leicester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mads Hermansen
|
Goalkeeper
|
James Justin
|
Defender
|
Wout Faes
|
Defender
|
Jannik Vestegaard
|
Defender
|
Victor Kristiansen
|
Defender
|
Harry Winks
|
Midfielder
|
Wilfred Ndidi
|
Midfielder
|
Bobby De Cordova Reid
|
Midfielder
|
Abdul Fatawu
|
Attacker
|
Stephy Mavididi
|
Attacker
|
Patson Daka
|
Attacker
Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, D
Everton Player List
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin
Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien
Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, Orel Mangala
Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye
Everton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitalii Mykolenko
|
Defender
|
Micheal Keane
|
Defender
|
James Tarkowski
|
Defender
|
Seamus Coleman
|
Defender
|
Idrissa Gueye
|
Midfielder
|
Tim Iroegbunam
|
Midfielder
|
Dwight McNeil
|
Attacker
|
Iliman Ndiaye
|
Attacker
|
Jack Harrison
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|
Attacker
Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, L
Leicester City vs Everton Head-To-Head
Matches Played:119
Leicester City wins:39
Everton wins:45
Matches are drawn:35
Leicester City vs Everton Betting Odds
Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65
Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.72.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicester City
Both teams have their strengths in attack; however, it is the defence that is letting them down. Everton’s defence is on a bad spiral, conceding 12 goals already in just 4 games. At home, Leicester City do look like a team that can get at you, especially against teams that are more like them in terms of quality. Our prediction for this game is a home win at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City to win 3-1 is our call.
Parimatch