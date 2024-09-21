LCFC (Leicester City) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction LCFC 51 % Chance of Winning EVFC 49 % Bet Now! Leicester City will face Everton at the King Power Stadium in what will be a must-win game for both teams for future implications. Everton have straight away been dragged into another relegation battle fresh off last season. 4 losses in their first 4 games and the manner of defeat has been even worse. They once again lost a two-goal buffer that McNeil and Calvert-Lewin gave them against Aston Villa. Everton failing to defend two goal leads is the polar opposite to what a Sean Dyche team does. That is a big worry for Everton going into this game. Leicester City, on the other hand, have started off marginally better off than Everton. They did pretty well in their last game against Crystal Palace away from home. Selhurst Park is a difficult place to go to, and the Foxes were able to get a point from there thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi. The Foxes would have even gotten a win, only for Connor Coady to make a silly challenge to bring down Mateta in the first minute of added time conceding a penalty.

Leicester City vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Leicester City and Everton is all square and neck-to-neck. In the last 20 games between these two in all competitions, Leicester City has won 7 games; 6 games have ended in a draw, with Everton also emerging victorious a total of 7 times.

Steve Cooper has come into this Leicester City team and is making them more and more difficult to beat. The former Nottingham Forest manager got his team two seasons back to stay in the Premier League by exactly doing that. Both Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche will know that this is an important game to win. Both teams are bound to be relegation candidates come the end of the season. Taking 3 points off your immediate rivals will be a big boost to survival. Everton seriously lack the defensive acumen and are now likely to be without their only recognised left-back in Mykolenko. Fatawu and Mavididi are both live wires, and Everton is weakest in their full back areas. Hence, we feel that Leicester City have a better chance of winning this game come Saturday.

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Leicester City vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Leicester City head into this game with a marginal backing of the bookies to beat Everton at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are looking to get their first win of the season; however, it is Leicester City who has surprisingly done better off, and hence they have the backing of the bookies. Things are not going right for Everton at this moment. Leicester City will come into this knowing Everton are at their lowest and their result at Selhurst Park should give them a boost, especially when they are playing in front of their home fans.

Leicester City go into this game on the back of a decent performance against Crystal Palace. The Foxes should have won that game only to draw in the end after a late penalty conceded. At home, Leicester have shown that they have not been ultimate pushovers. They held Spurs to a draw on the opening day and lost to Aston Villa only by 2 goals to 1. Both Spurs and Villa are teams that are in and about the Champions League positions with strong teams.

Everton, on the other hand, cannot catch a break both home and away. They have lost both of their away games this season to Spurs and Aston Villa, conceding 7 goals in the process. This one is going to be another tough one for Everton.

Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Leicester City to win this game against Everton. Our expectation is for Leicester City to score 2 or more goals easily in this game. Everton have conceded an average of 3.25 goals in their last 4 games, with their defence being one of the worst. We, however, also expect Everton to score in front of their travelling fans. The Toffees have scored in each of their last 2 games in the Premier League, with Leicester City failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their 4 games this season.

When it comes to scoring first, it is surprisingly Everton who have the better record by quite a margin. The Toffees have scored first in 6 of their last 10 games, whereas the Foxes have scored in just 3. Everton in their last 2 games have gotten off to a fast start; however, at Leicester, we do expect them to go behind. We do believe that Leicester City will score first in this game like they did against Crystal Palace last week.

We expect Jamie Vardy and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to both be highly involved in terms of attempts on and off goal. Both strikers have had a decent start to the Premier League season. Vardy and Calvert-Lewin are two strikers who do manage to get efforts on goal. Vardy managed to get one shot on goal against Crystal Palace in his last game, and Calvert-Lewin has 1 shot in each of his last 2 games. We do expect both strikers to have 1 or more shots on target in this game as well.

Jordan Pickford has been one of the busiest keepers in the Premier League so far. The Everton shot stopper has made a total of 13 saves, averaging 3.25 saves per game. We do expect Everton to be under the cloche in this game at times, and that is why we back Pickford to make 3 or more saves in this game.

In terms of scoring, we back Dominic Calvert-Lewin to continue his good goal-scoring form. The striker has scored 2 goals in each of his last 2 games against AFC Bournemouth and most recently Aston Villa. The Everton striker should have easily had more goals against Villa, as he missed some very good chances. Dwight McNeil to get an assist in this game is also a good shout considering he has 2 assists in his last 4 games this season.

Idrissa Gueye and Wilfried Ndidi are both foul-committing machines in the centre of the park. The Leicester midfielder averages 2.5 fouls per game, with the Everton midfielder averaging slightly lower with 1.8 fouls. We do see this game being end-to-end at times, and that will draw a lot of fouls. Our prediction is for Wilfried Ndidi to commit 2 or more fouls and for Gueye to commit 1 or more fouls in this game.

Final Prediction:Leicester City to beat Everton.

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Jannik Vestegaard Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Patson Daka Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, D

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, Orel Mangala

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Micheal Keane Defender James Tarkowski Defender Seamus Coleman Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Iliman Ndiaye Attacker Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, L

Leicester City vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:119

Leicester City wins:39

Everton wins:45

Matches are drawn:35

Leicester City vs Everton Betting Odds

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.72.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.