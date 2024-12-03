LCFC (Leicester City) vs WHU (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction LCFC 43 % Chance of Winning WHU 57 % Bet Now! Leicester City will welcome Nottingham Forest to the King Power Stadium on Wednesday in the Premier League. This will be Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s first game as manager after Steve Cooper was sacked. Leicester City, after their 4-1 loss to Brentford last week, sit in 16th place with just a 1-point buffer off the relegation places. West Ham United, with their loss to Arsenal, could not capitalize in the Premier League last week as well. The Hammers are 5 points clear of Leicester City and sit in 14th place on the Premier League table.

Leicester City vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Leicester City and West Ham United surprisingly favours the Foxes going into this. In the last 21 games between these two in all competitions, Leicester City has won 9 games; 5 games have ended in a draw, with West Ham United winning 7 times.

Both teams have had more or less the same issues this season. A clear identity of playing and some massive defensive holes. West Ham United have more points on the board due to having the better personnel in the team capable of producing individual brilliance. Leicester City does not have that luxury, and that is why the task for Ruud Van Nistelrooy will be even harder. The Dutchman will first of all need to fix Leicester City’s morale, and in a game against an inconsistent West Ham, that could be possible. A win is a big ask for Leicester City; however, a draw is not out of the question. That is why the odds difference is that close between the two, as the result could swing anywhere. West Ham, due to being more settled, has a better chance of winning.

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Leicester City vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

West Ham United head into this game with a minor backing of the bookies when it comes to beating Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday. The Hammers do go into this game after being thrashed by Arsenal at the London Stadium last Saturday. On another day, West Ham United should have been clear odds-on favourites to win this game considering they have been a mainstay in the Premier League. However, their topsy-turvy form has prompted the bookies to give Leicester City a tad bit of attention as well. The Foxes who come into this on the back of some poor results could have the new manager bounce that the bookies are acknowledging.

Leicester City in their last game were demolished by Brentford in a game where they conceded 4 goals. Leicester City’s performances at home have thankfully been a tad bit better than their form at home. The Foxes have lost each of their last two home games heading into this against the likes of Chelsea and Nottingham Forest. Before these two games, they had just 1 defeat in their first 4 home games in the Premier League.

West Ham United once again failed to give some delight to their home fans as they were beaten by Arsenal last Saturday. The Hammers, however, have been better away from home this season. West Ham have lost 2 out of their 6 away games in comparison to them losing 4 of their 7 games at home. The Hammers did indeed win their last away game against Newcastle United, with their second win coming against Crystal Palace in match week 2.

Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect West Ham United to win this game against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium. Our expectation is also for the Hammers to score 2 or more goals in this game. We do not believe that Van Nistelrooy’s immediate involvement would change Leicester City’s tendency to concede goals. The Foxes have conceded 5 goals in their last 2 games at home. Both teams to score is our call as we also back Leicester City to score at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday. The Foxes continue to maintain their record of scoring in every home game so far this season. West Ham, meanwhile, have kept 2 clean sheets in 6 Premier League away games, including the one against Newcastle United.

When it comes to total goals scored, we do expect both Leicester City and West Ham United to find the net quite easily. Our prediction for this game is for both teams to have a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals quite easily. 4 out of West Ham’s last 6 games in the Premier League have seen a tally of 2.5 or more goals scored between the two teams. 5 out of Leicester City’s last 6 games have had a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals scored. With both teams expected to score, we back the 2.5-goal barrier to break easily come Wednesday.

Another prediction for us in this game is for Mohammed Kudus to test Leicester City’s goal quite a few times. Kudus averages 3.65 shots per game in the Premier League this season. Kudus, in each of his last 8 games in the Premier League, has gotten at least 2 shots per game. Hence, against a frail defence like Leicester, we expect the West Ham winger to have 2 or more shots pretty easily in this game on Wednesday.

Leicester City this season has failed to pin their opposition back in their games, and that has taken a massive hit on the number of corners they have got this season. Leicester City have failed to make corners count as their average number of corners per game is just 3.46. The number is the second lowest in the league at the moment. West Ham have seen themselves concede 7 or more corners in 6 games so far this season. 5 of those teams, however, came from the top 8 in the Premier League table. We predict that West Ham United will restrict Leicester City to under 6.5 corners in this game.

Backing Wilfried Ndidi to make fouls continues to remain a good tip. The Foxes midfielder continues to take down opponents in the centre of the field to stop play. Ndidi’s numbers in terms of fouls are remaining constant, with him averaging 2 fouls per game. Hence our prediction is for the Nigerian midfielder to have 1 or more fouls easily in this game.

Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Leicester City.

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Caleb Okoli Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Jamie Vardy Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, L

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Crysensio Summerville Attacker Michael Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, W

Leicester City vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:140

Leicester City wins:51

West Ham United wins:55

Matches are drawn:34

Leicester City vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.87

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.47.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.