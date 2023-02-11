Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction for the match
LCFC
30%
Chance of Winning
TOT
70%
England
King Power Stadium
Tottenham looked so much like an authentic Antonio Conte team against Manchester City; without much of the ball, they remained in control of the game, winning the ball and counter-attacking. They have a devastating front three, and in the midfield, they have Hojbjerg, who gave a man-of-the-match performance in the last game. Hojbjerg delivered a high-octane masterclass. Refusing to be intimidated by long periods of possession and dominance, Hojbjerg chased City down and surged forward in support of Tottenham's front three at every opportunity. He won possession eight times, more than any other player on the field, and won six duels and three tackles. He'll be a key player once again in the game against the Foxes.
"I thought the players were brilliant today. Creative. It felt like a team of mine, being more offensive and aggressive. The next step is to play better at home and try to control tactical circumstances. We didn’t do that today " Brendon Rodger, coach of Leicester City, stated after their win against Villa. As the coach pointed out, the team played outstanding offensive football in their previous game; however, they must improve their home record if they are to defeat the Spurs.
The head-to-head record between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur reveals that in their 20 encounters, Leicester City has triumphed five times while Tottenham Hotspur has won 12 times. There have been three draws in the matches between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.
Facts
- Leicester City. According to the most recent results data, Leicester is ranked 9th in goals scored per match(1.5 goals). They have scored seven goals in their last five matches. However, they have not won at home in their last four matches. In the last game against Aston Villa, Leicester wrapped up its first league win since November.
- Tottenham Hotspur. According to the most recent results data, Tottenham Hotspur is ranked 3rd in goals scored per match (1.9). They have ranked second away from home this season. They have won the previous four head-to-head matches against Leicester.
Statistics for Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City
Leicester City has scored 32 goals while allowing 37 in its first 21 games. In terms of goals conceded per match, Leicester is 18th in the league (1.8 goals). Accurate crosses per match are the lowest in the league, with an extreme low of 2.8. Leicester has only won two of their ten home games this season.
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur has scored 41 goals and conceded 31 in their 22 games so far. They rank third in the league in terms of goals scored per match, with 1.9 per game. Tottenham have only lost three of their 11 away games this season, making this the league's second-best record.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Tottenham Hotspur
In the last 3 matches (including the FA Cup), Tottenham has kept 3 clean sheets. They come on a tactically deserved win against the mighty Man City from the last game. Tottenham, with a full squad (and fewer injured players), has shown flashes of the form that propelled them to a top-four finish in the second half of last season under Antonio Conte. While Leicester came from behind to win 4-2 away against Aston Villa, this game at Villa Park was the first time this season that Leicester City conceded first and won. Both teams come into the game with a lot of confidence from their last wins against their respective opponents. We expect a fierce contest between the two sides, with both sides battling it out, but expect Tottenham to snatch it 2-1Bet Now!