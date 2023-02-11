Leicester City is set to take on Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday (February) at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, which is the home of Leicester FC. Leicester City has increased their season point total to 21, which is three points above the relegation zone, and they will breathe a sigh of relief. However, three of the team's next five matches are against the top five teams, which will be a real test for them. The Foxes have had a difficult season this year, with a poor start but three new signings in January - Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen, Tete - from Lyon, and Harry Souttar from Stoke all impressing in their last outing and injecting the much-needed positive energy into the Leicester team.

Tottenham looked so much like an authentic Antonio Conte team against Manchester City; without much of the ball, they remained in control of the game, winning the ball and counter-attacking. They have a devastating front three, and in the midfield, they have Hojbjerg, who gave a man-of-the-match performance in the last game. Hojbjerg delivered a high-octane masterclass. Refusing to be intimidated by long periods of possession and dominance, Hojbjerg chased City down and surged forward in support of Tottenham's front three at every opportunity. He won possession eight times, more than any other player on the field, and won six duels and three tackles. He'll be a key player once again in the game against the Foxes.

"I thought the players were brilliant today. Creative. It felt like a team of mine, being more offensive and aggressive. The next step is to play better at home and try to control tactical circumstances. We didn’t do that today " Brendon Rodger, coach of Leicester City, stated after their win against Villa. As the coach pointed out, the team played outstanding offensive football in their previous game; however, they must improve their home record if they are to defeat the Spurs.

The head-to-head record between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur reveals that in their 20 encounters, Leicester City has triumphed five times while Tottenham Hotspur has won 12 times. There have been three draws in the matches between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.