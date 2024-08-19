LCFC (Leicester City) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction LCFC 23 % Chance of Winning TOT 77 % Bet Now! Leicester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League under the lights at the King Power Stadium. The progression of Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou was really good, as they finished 5th in the Premier League and guaranteed themselves a Europa League spot. Spurs have also recruited very well this season, with Bergvall, Grey, Odobert, and Solanke joining. Ange Postecoglou’s challenge this season will be to get Spurs into the Champions League. The Australian manager will also need to fix Spurs’ issues in transition, as last season many teams were able to get the better of them on the counterattack. In terms of the preseason form, Spurs have been quite decent. They played a total of 6 games, with them winning 4 and losing 2. Leicester City, on the other hand, go into this season with a lot of problems, even though they did win the championship. Their manager Enzo Maresca left to join Chelsea alongside Dewsbery-Hall, who was such a key player for them in promotion. The Foxes might also face a points deduction this season as they are suspected of breaking financial rules for the last two seasons. Steve Cooper, who has stepped in, will need to put out all these fires in order for the Foxes to stay up for another season. Cooper fortunately does have experience in keeping teams up, as he guided Nottingham Forest in their first season in the Premier League to safety.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur hands down favours the team from North London. In the last 21 games between these two in all competitions, Leicester City has won 6 games; 3 games have ended in a draw, with Spurs emerging victorious a total of 12 times.

Leicester City’s biggest problem will be their adaptability to Steve Cooper. Enzo Maresca was a highly tactical manager who made Leicester win the championship last season. Steve Cooper is more of an old-school manager who focusses more on effort levels. Steve Cooper does have Premier League experience and, according to many, was wronged when he was sacked by Nottingham Forest. Cooper did beat many big teams as Forest manager, so anything is possible.

Spurs, however, have continuity with Ange Postecoglou. Spurs have added and recruited well in this window as well. Leicester do have a chance of exploiting Spurs’ erratic press; however, it will be very difficult for Leicester City’s mediocre defence to stop Spurs’ attack. Hence, we believe Tottenham Hotspur have a better chance of winning.

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Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Hotspur head into this game with clear backing of the bookies to beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur go into this game as the side with more stability in comparison to Leicester City, who are playing their first Premier League game since their promotion from the Championship. Spurs have the backing of the bookies due to their star-studded squad on paper and also their better form in preseason.

Leicester City last season in the Championship were fantastic at home. Their success in the end was derived from their form at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes had a 74% win ratio at home last season, scoring 2.04 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 1.76 goals. Leicester City ended up winning 17 of their 23 games at home. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, last season had an away-win ratio of just 37%.

Spurs averaged 1.89 goals a game last season when they played against the sides on the road. Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and betting tips for this game. We predict Tottenham Hotspur to get their fair share of goals in this game. We do see Postecoglou’s men scoring 2 or more goals against Leicester City on Sunday. The Foxes at home in the Championship conceded only 0.78 goals on average, but this is the Premier League, and Spurs have a lethal attack. We also back Leicester City to score against Tottenham Hotspur in this game. Tottenham had a just 26% clean sheet record away from their home stadium and are quite prone to conceding goals. Spurs’ attacks tend to leave them open on the counterattack, and that is where we can see Leicester City getting the goals from.

When it comes to scoring first, both teams go into this game with identical records. The Foxes and Spurs have both scored first in 4 of their last 10 games. The home team will always have an advantage, but in this case we will back Spurs to break the deadlock, as they often tend to start games quite quickly. They tend to put a lot of pressure on the opponent defences with a high press, and that is why we see Spurs scoring first.

For Leicester City, we do back the striker that will be in the starting eleven come Tuesday. The choice is between Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka. Vardy and Daka were both prolific for Leicester in the Championship last season, scoring 18 and 7 goals, respectively. Vardy, however, has already done it in the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur being one of his favourite opponents to score against. Vardy has scored 8 Premier League goals against Tottenham, and only against Arsenal and Watford does the Englishman have more with 11 goals. Our backing is with the striker that starts, so keep your eyes on the starting lineup that gets released 1 hour and 15 minutes before the kickoff.

Son Heung-Min has always tended to be Tottenham Hotspur’s biggest goal threat; however, this season he will face competition in his numbers due to the arrival of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth. Son will be expected to go back onto the left with Solanke playing central. Son, though, has a very good record against Leicester City, scoring 9 goals and assisting 4. The Korean international only has a better goal contribution rate against Southampton in the Premier League. Solanke, on the other hand, comes on the back of an 18-goal season for Bournemouth. It remains to be seen how the dynamic works in terms of numbers for the two players; however, Solanke playing centrally will see himself get on the end of chances. Son, on the other hand, will be expected to keep penalties.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Leicester City.

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Jannik Vestegaard Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Patson Daka Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last 5 games): L, L, L, W, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): L, L, W, W, L

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:182

Leicester City wins:38

Tottenham Hotspur wins:61

Matches are drawn:21

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.70

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.56.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.