LIV (Liverpool) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction LIV 97 % Chance of Winning AFCB 3 % Bet now! Liverpool will face off against AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday in a bid to get back to winning ways. Both teams come into this on the back of home losses. Liverpool got their first loss of the season as they were beaten by Nottingham Forest. Nuno Santo’s men were under the cosh in the first half as Luis Diaz struck the post with a stunning effort. Sels in goal was amazing for the Tricky Trees, denying the Liverpool attack on multiple occasions. The introduction of Hudson Odoi and Elanga for Forest in the second half gave them a different dimension, especially in the transition. Forest’s defensive resolve bore fruit as both the subs combined with Hudson-Odoi striking wonderfully to beat Allison in goal. Forest has defensively been brilliant this season, shutting Liverpool up for the remainder of the game and winning for the first time in 55 years at Anfield. AFC Bournemouth themselves might have been shocked as to how they did not get more from their game against Chelsea. The Cherries were all over the Blues in the first half and should have easily scored more on the day. Tavernier struck the crossbar early in the game; however, the turning point was when Evanilson was brought down by Sanchez in the box. The No. 9, however, missed the penalty. Bournemouth in the latter stages of the game dropped off, which brought Chelsea into the game, allowing Nkunku to score the eventual winner in the 86th minute.

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

Liverpool have completely owned AFC Bournemouth when it comes to the recent head-to-head record. In the last 18 games between the two teams, AFC Bournemouth has won just 2 games; 1 game ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning a massive 18 times.

Nottingham Forest last week won the game against Liverpool by being resolute in defence. AFC Bournemouth have all but shown defensive stability in the Premier League in their first 4 games. The Cherries will need to fix their defence if they hope to get something from this game. Evanilson will need to shake off the penalty miss, and alongside Semenyo and Kluivert, he will need to be clinical in front of the goal. Liverpool does not provide teams with a lot of opportunities to score; hence, Bournemouth will need to take the scraps that they get.

Liverpool proved against Milan in the midweek that their loss to Forest was a one off. However, they still need to back that up with a win against Bournemouth. We do believe that they are facing a team with less defensive focus, and that is why they will triumph come Saturday.

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Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game hands down favour Liverpool to beat AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday. Even though Liverpool lost to Forest last week, they do have a massive odds backing of 1.29 in comparison to AFC Bournemouth, who are given an odds ratio of 9.70. Liverpool were stunned last time around at home, but the oddsmakers do not see them losing another game at home that too in successive games. Liverpool performed well in Europe against a strong team AC Milan, and we believe that they will back that result up by beating Bournemouth.

Arne Slot’s men losing at Anfield was a big shock. Liverpool as a team is expected to get maximum points from every home game, especially against teams like Nottingham Forest. The international break prior to that game may have affected their players, but Liverpool did not look good at all there. However, that did look like a one-off instance.

AFC Bournemouth, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss against Chelsea at home. The Cherries have played 2 games away from home and have drawn 1 and lost 1. However, their only win this season has come away from home at Merseyside, where they beat Liverpool’s rivals in Everton. Bournemouth have overperformed their expected goal tally massively away from home with an xG of 1.60 scoring 2 goals. The Cherries have the attack to cause trouble, but defensive issues persist.

Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Sunday. We back Liverpool to be victorious by a 2 or more-goal margin. Our call is for the Merseyside Reds to score 2 or more goals in this game. Liverpool prior to the Nottingham game scored 2 goals in each of their last 3 games. They also scored 3 against AC Milan in the midweek game. We back Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in this game. Arne Slot’s men have conceded in each of their last 2 games in all competitions, but Bournemouth failed to break Chelsea’s resolve at home. Liverpool’s defence at Anfield is much better; hence, we expect them to keep their 4th clean sheet of the season.

In terms of scoring, we back Mo Salah to get back to his scoring form. The winger has not scored in any of his last 2 games in all competitions but has a fantastic record against Bournemouth. Salah has scored nine goals in nine Premier League games against Bournemouth. He already has 3 goals to his name this season; hence, we back Liverpool’s No. 11 to get on the scoresheet anytime in the game.

Luis Diaz is another player that is going under the radar in terms of output. The Colombian international has 3 goals and 1 assist in his first 4 Premier League games. He is another player to keep an eye on for an anytime goal or assist in this game.

Antoine Semenyo is Bournemouth’s most direct player in attack. Semenyo has already seen himself score two goals this season. He averages a shot on target in every game this season. We see him making an effort to be on target in this game as well. On the break, Bournemouth could get at Liverpool, and that is where Semenyo could test Allison.

Milos Kerkez will come face-to-face against Mo Salah in this game, as the Hungarian will start as left back for Bournemouth. Kerkez, at times, can be quite reckless, and his stats do show that he averages at least 1 foul every game. Against Salah and Trent Alexander Arnold, he could have a tough game. Hence, we see Kerkez committing 1 or more fouls in this game.

We also expect Bournemouth keeper Kepa to be busy at Anfield. Against a team like Everton, he made six saves on the day. We do see him having a busier afternoon on Saturday against a stronger attack than Liverpool. We expect Kepa to make a minimum of 3 saves on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, W

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Alex Scott Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Evanilson Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, D

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:120

Liverpool wins:60

AFC Bournemouth wins:31

Matches are drawn:29

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.29.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.35.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.