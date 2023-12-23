Liverpool vs Arsenal Match Prediction LIV 55 % Chance of Winning ARS 45 % Bet Now! The biggest tie in this game week comes from Anfield as Liverpool are set to welcome Arsenal in the Premier League. It is a game of high consequences between 1st and 2nd in the Premier League. Arsenal sits in 1st place in the Premier League with 39 points from 17 games. Liverpool is a point behind Arsenal with 38 points from 17 games. A win for either side in this game gives them the chance to extend their lead at the top. Also getting points off your direct rival is bound to give any team the advantage in the title race further down the line. Liverpool in their last game welcomed their arch-rivals Manchester United to Anfield. Liverpool started off the game very strongly pinning Manchester United back in their defensive half. Liverpool racked up corner after corner in that game having registered double figures in the first 10 minutes itself. Liverpool had good chances from Konate and Van Dijk from the corner but they could not beat Onana. Liverpool was reduced by Manchester United to mostly half chances. Mo Salah in the second half tested Salah with a left-footed effort from the right but Onana did well to parry the shot out wide. Trent Alexander thought his shot in the 2nd half went in considering the time, space and angle he had to hit it. However, his effort was wide, leaving Onana flat-footed. United had the better chances to equalise with Trent Alexander Arnold denying Garnacho a good opportunity with a last-ditch effort. Allison also did very well to block Hojlund’s angles and shot when he was through on goal. Liverpool in the end could not breach Manchester United's defence. Arsenal in their last game in the Premier League welcomed Brighton and Hove Albion to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal had the better of the chances in the first half. Arsenal’s first real attempt came from Odegaard’s shot as it went just wide of the goal. Arsenal had their best chance of the game in the 32nd minute when Martinelli failed to keep the ball on target of Saka’s cross into the box. 8 minutes into the 2nd half, Gabriel Jesus gave Arsenal the lead. Brighton made a huge blunder in defence as Van Hecke’s clearance went onto the back post to an unmarked Jesus. Arsenal had chances to kill the game with efforts from White and Odegaard going begging. After Brighton had a golden chance to equalise, substitute Kai Hevertz killed the game with a neat finish from his left foot after he was found by Nketiah.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two legendary teams has been highly competitive in recent times. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have done well in their home stadiums. In the last 39 games between these two in all competitions, Arsenal has won 10 times, 17 games have ended in a draw with Liverpool winning on 12 occasions.

Liverpool have always got the better of Arsenal at Anfield on most occasions. Liverpool have looked like a beast at home until their last game against Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp’s men looked flat. Manchester United were also able to drown the atmosphere and get their team in the mix.

Last season Arsenal failed to rile up the Anfield crowd. If the Gunners can manage this game well and pile some pressure on Liverpool then they could get something out of this game. Liverpool as a team does present you with chances. Arsenal will have to be clinical.

For Liverpool, this week's opposition will be more difficult. Arsenal is brilliant in their attack. Jurgen Klopp will need to make sure that Liverpool makes more of their chances. They will need to break down defences better against the top teams. We do expect Liverpool to do that with the past as a reference. Based on that we give Liverpool a better chance of winning.

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Liverpool vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most betting sources, this game is bound to be one of the most competitive games in the Premier League this weekend. The odds between these two sides are marginal showing how even these two sides are going into this game. Anfield is one of the toughest stadiums for any away side but Arsenal have travelled very well this season and could make it an interesting fixture.

Jurgen Klopp’s team before last week had a 100% record at home. United became the 1st team to get points off Liverpool at their fortress this season. Liverpool is still a brilliant team at home and their scoring run has been good.

Even though they failed to score a single goal at Anfield last week, Liverpool still is a brilliant scoring side at home. Klopp’s men are averaging 2.63 goals a game at Anfield. Arsenal on the other hand have scored 1.63 goals when they play away from the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool 0.63 goals at Anfield this season whereas Arsenal conceded 0.88 goals away from home.

Arsenal comes into this game with a good away record averaging 2.00 points per game. Liverpool however at home has been formidable averaging 2.75 points per game.

Based on these stats, we predict that this game will be like a chess match. We predict that both teams will score in this game. Our call is for both teams to score 3.5 or more goals combined in this game.

Arsenal this season have failed to score in just 25% of their away games. Since last season they have always made it difficult for the home teams. Arsenal with the return of Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus makes them a dangerous scoring unit.

The Gunners however have also failed to score a single goal in 2 of their last 5 fixtures in the Premier League. Liverpool have been good defensively at home this season keeping a clean sheet in 63% of their games. However, we do not believe that they will restrict Arsenal in this game.

In terms of shots, we expect Liverpool to lead Arsenal. We do expect Arsenal to defend slightly deep like Manchester United did which could once again prompt Liverpool to shoot from distance and more occasionally. The Reds registered 34 shots on Manchester United's goal in their last game at Anfield.

We do not expect them to hit more than 30 shots in this game, however, our call is for Liverpool to have 17 or more shots against the Gunners. Liverpool is averaging 17.88 shots at home. In terms of bookings, we do expect this game to have a bit of heat.

Referee Chris Kavanagh is averaging 3.52 cards per game this season. We expect this game to have 4 or more yellow cards for both teams combined. Our pick in this game is for Ben White to be booked for Arsenal. White already has 3 yellow cards this season and his being against the pacey Luis Diaz makes him the favourite to go in the book.

In terms of scoring for Liverpool, Salah will go in as a favourite to score in this game. Another tip could be to pick Trent Alexander Arnold to register an assist in this game.

Liverpool’s right back has assisted 6 goals against Arsenal already in his career. That is the most number in comparison to any other opponent. Also, 5 of those 6 assists have been at Anfield.

For Arsenal, our pick to score in this game will be Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has a brilliant record against Liverpool in English Football. Jesus has 6 goals and 3 assists against Liverpool and has contributed at least a goal or an assist in each of his last 3 games.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Arsenal.

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Kostas Tsimikas Defender Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Mo Salah Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, D

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, W

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:239

Liverpool wins:94

Arsenal wins:82

Matches are drawn:63

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.41.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.