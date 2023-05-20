Liverpool vs Aston Villa Match Prediction LIV 66 % Chance of Winning AVFC 34 % Bet Now! Liverpool is set to welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday with both teams looking to keep their European qualification hopes alive. Liverpool currently sits in 5th position in the Premier League table with 65 points having played 36 games. Aston Villa sits in the 8th spot with 57 points. Liverpool is now in for a fair shout of just edging it into the top four. Just before the start of 2023, it looked highly unlikely that the Reds would get any European qualification spot. Jurgen Klopp’s men have turned it around in some style having won their last seven consecutive games. The equation is simple for Liverpool to qualify for the Champions League next season. The Reds will have to win their remaining 2 games and will have to hope that Newcastle lose their last two games or Manchester United lose two of their last three games. Newcastle has more or less sealed their Champions League spot with a win against Brighton needing just one win which they should do against Leicester. Liverpool’s eyes will be on Manchester United slipping up. The Reds on Monday convincingly beat Leicester City 3-0. Curtis Jones scored a brace in three minutes to put Liverpool ahead 2-0 at half-time. Trent Alexander put the icing on the cake with a wondrous strike to make it to 3-0 and push Leicester City one step closer to relegation. Aston Villa on the other hand will themselves want to qualify for Europe either via the Conference League which looks more achievable rather than the Europa League. Villa are level on points with Spurs who sit in the Conference spot in 7th place. Aston Villa currently have a goal difference slightly shy of Tottenham. It is a tough ask for Villa to qualify for the Europa League spots with Brighton and Liverpool stealing the march, however, if Villa wins their last two games by big margins and beats Spurs’ goal difference they would qualify for the Conference League. Villa in their last game did beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Villa Park. Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz’s goals sealed the victory for Villa last Saturday.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The duel between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the last 28 games has been very one-sided. Liverpool has won 17 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning on 7 occasions. Aston Villa have failed to beat Liverpool in any of their last 5 games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp has once again built a fortress in Anfield. Liverpool has an average win percentage of 72% at Anfield collecting 2.39 points a game. Liverpool this season at home have won 13, drawn 4 and lost just once to Leeds United at Anfield in the Premier League this season. Liverpool have scored 20 goals in their winning streak of 7 games.

On the flip side, Aston Villa are not the best team away from home in the Premier League. Villa have only won 6, drawn 4 and lost 8 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 33% and collect 1.22 points away from home. Aston Villa have lost 2 of their last away games in a row.

Aston Villa will not be an easy side for Liverpool to deal with but the form that the Reds have been on suggests that they would come out on top. Aston Villa do not have a good record playing against Liverpool, especially at Anfield.

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Liverpool vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the predictors, Liverpool goes into this game as strong favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Liverpool's front three have been brilliant, scoring 2.50 goals on average at Anfield this season. Though Liverpool has struggled as a whole this season, Mo Salah has kept continuing to score for the Reds. The Egyptian winger has scored 19 goals and registered 10 assists which many were labelling as his worst season in a Liverpool shirt. Such is the quality of Mo Salah. Salah also became the 4th player this season to register 3 assists in a single game in the Premier League. Liverpool’s no 11 will once again be the odds-on favourite to score or assist against Aston Villa on Saturday. Salah has scored at least one goal in his last 5 games in the Premier League at Anfield. Trent Alexander Arnold has been in great form ever since the start of 2023. The Liverpool full-back scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 demolition of Leicester City. Backing Alexander Arnold for another goal or a goal contribution could be a punt.

Liverpool have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last 2 games at Anfield. We however back Aston Villa to score at least one goal against Liverpool on Saturday. Liverpool this season has had a shaky season defensively and tends to leave spaces for opponents to attack. Leon Bailey’s pace could be worrying for Liverpool and Trent Alexander Arnold as the fullback likes to attack more than defend. Aston Villa with their pace on the wings could make it more of a challenge for Liverpool. Ollie Watkins has not scored a single goal in his last five games for Aston Villa. The English striker remains one of the favourites for Aston Villa to score.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Aston Villa

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Artur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Curtis Jones Midfielder Fabinho Midfielder Jordan Henderson Midfielder Mo Salah Attacker Cody Gakpo Attacker Diogo Jota Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Jed Steer, Robin Olsen, Viljami Sinisalo

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Ashley Young, Lucas Digne

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Ashley Young Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Tyrone Mings Defender Alexandre Moreno Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Jacob Ramsey Midfielder Emiliano Buendia Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, D

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:200

Liverpool wins:101

Aston Villa wins:59

Matches are drawn:40

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

The odds of Aston Villa winning are set at 6.30. Liverpool are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.53. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.20. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.