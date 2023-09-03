LIV (Liverpool) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction LIV 79 % Chance of Winning AVFC 21 % Bet Now! Liverpool are all set to battle Aston Villa at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. Both Liverpool and Aston Villa go into this game with some good form having won back-to-back games in the Premier League. Liverpool’s victory against Newcastle United last Sunday was remarkable. Jurgen Klopp’s men under the worst of odds came from behind to win at St James’ Park. Newcastle United’s home ground is one of the toughest grounds to visit and that proved to be true considering how Liverpool started. Fullback Trent Alexander Arnold was lucky not to be sent off early for rashly fouling Anthony Gordon after already being on a yellow. Alexander Arnold’s game went from bad to worse as he failed to control Salah's back pass that saw Gordon intercept and put him through on goal. The Newcastle winger calmly slotted the ball in between Allison’s legs to make it 1-0. Shortly after Virgil Van Dijk was given his marching orders after he fouled Alexander Isak who was through on goal. Liverpool was reduced to 10 men. Allison made a wonderful save to deny Almiron just before halftime. The Magpies couldn’t finish off their chances as Gordon and Almiron missed some golden chances in the second half to double Newcastle United's lead. The ultimate hero for Liverpool stepped in from the bench. Darwin Nunez came on in the 77th minute of the game and 4 minutes later he brought Liverpool right back into the game after Botman made a defensive lapse. The Uruguayan slotted in the ball past Nick Pope clinically to make it 1-1. It was the Magpies’ turn to suffer as Darwin Nunez struck again. This time from a well-weighted pass from Salah, Nunez received the ball on the right who drilled it past Pope to secure the three points in a game that will be etched in the history of Liverpool Football Club forever. Aston Villa on the flipside also had a good last week in the Premier League as they beat Burnley by 3 goals to 1. Unai Emery’s men got things started early as Watkins did very well to go past the Burnley keeper after a poor first touch and square it through to Matty Cash who made it 1-0 for the visitors. Villa let Burnley have more of the ball in the game but looked lethal on the counter-attack. Villa doubled their lead in the 20th minute with Moussa Diaby and Matty Cash combining. Diaby, through the right, slipped in Matty Cash against the run of play. The fullback once again took his chance brilliantly and slotted the ball past Burnley keeper James Trafford. Burnley got a lifeline through Lyle Foster just after half time but Villa did not allow the home side to settle. Moussa Diaby restored Villa’s 2 goal cushion after he converted Lucas Digne’s accurate cutback to seal the game for Villa. Unai Emery’s men were clinical in their display against Burnley.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

In the recent meetings between Liverpool and Aston Villa, the head-to-head record is quite one-sided. In the last 29 encounters between these two sides, the Reds have won 17 times, Villa have won on 7 occasions and 5 games ended in a draw. Liverpool have been fantastic when it comes to playing at home. Liverpool did not do very well in the whole last season but in all, they lost only one game at Anfield. Liverpool’s home ground acts like a 12th man for them at times driving them to wins on so many occasions. Liverpool does have some gaping holes in their team, especially in defence but their playing at home always makes them favourites.

Aston Villa under Unai Emery have become an accomplished side. Villa at the start of the season was looking certain to be in a relegation fight but the arrival of the Spaniard got them playing in Europe. Aston Villa have also surprisingly travelled very well. Only Manchester City and Arsenal have more away wins than Aston Villa since Steven Gerrard was replaced by Unai Emery. Aston Villa were also the last side to take a point from Anfield towards the end of last season.

This game hinges on fine margins but based on all the analysis we believe Liverpool has a better chance of winning than Aston Villa.

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Liverpool vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Liverpool goes into this game as favourites to beat Aston Villa.

We expect this game to however be close and full of intensity. Liverpool is bound to have more of the chances and the ball at Anfield. Even though Jurgen Klopp’s men were down to 10 men they were still able to register 9 shots with 4 of them being on goal. We expect Liverpool to have over 5 shots on target in this game. We also predict that Liverpool will end the game with more possession.

We however do not predict that any team would keep a clean sheet here. We expect both teams to score in this game. Aston Villa will be boosted by the return of Emi Martinez in goal and we expect him to be the busier of the two keepers.

In terms of goalscoring, all eyes will be on Liverpool’s team lineup to see if Darwin Nunez starts. If the Uruguayan features from the start we predict that he will be the favourite to score. Nunez tops the charts in the Premier League in terms of shots per game and most shots on target per 90 minutes. Nunez has always been a rough diamond but his performance against Newcastle United looked like Klopp’s polishing is working.

For Villa, Ollie Watkins is always the first name that pops up when it pertains to scoring goals. However, in this game, we will back new signing Moussa Diaby. The French winger has started the season brilliantly scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist in his last three games. Diaby’s pace could prove a problem for Liverpool’s struggling defence.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Aston Villa

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Joel Matip Defender Andy Robertson Defender Wataru Endo Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Mo Salah Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, L

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Diego Carlos Defender Pau Torres Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:201

Liverpool wins:101

Aston Villa wins:59

Matches are drawn:41

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

The odds of Aston Villa winning are set at 4.75. Liverpool are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.73. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.70. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.