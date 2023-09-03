LIV (Liverpool) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction
LIV
79%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
21%
England
Anfield
Liverpool’s victory against Newcastle United last Sunday was remarkable. Jurgen Klopp’s men under the worst of odds came from behind to win at St James’ Park. Newcastle United’s home ground is one of the toughest grounds to visit and that proved to be true considering how Liverpool started. Fullback Trent Alexander Arnold was lucky not to be sent off early for rashly fouling Anthony Gordon after already being on a yellow. Alexander Arnold’s game went from bad to worse as he failed to control Salah's back pass that saw Gordon intercept and put him through on goal. The Newcastle winger calmly slotted the ball in between Allison’s legs to make it 1-0. Shortly after Virgil Van Dijk was given his marching orders after he fouled Alexander Isak who was through on goal. Liverpool was reduced to 10 men.
Allison made a wonderful save to deny Almiron just before halftime. The Magpies couldn’t finish off their chances as Gordon and Almiron missed some golden chances in the second half to double Newcastle United's lead. The ultimate hero for Liverpool stepped in from the bench. Darwin Nunez came on in the 77th minute of the game and 4 minutes later he brought Liverpool right back into the game after Botman made a defensive lapse. The Uruguayan slotted in the ball past Nick Pope clinically to make it 1-1. It was the Magpies’ turn to suffer as Darwin Nunez struck again. This time from a well-weighted pass from Salah, Nunez received the ball on the right who drilled it past Pope to secure the three points in a game that will be etched in the history of Liverpool Football Club forever.
Aston Villa on the flipside also had a good last week in the Premier League as they beat Burnley by 3 goals to 1. Unai Emery’s men got things started early as Watkins did very well to go past the Burnley keeper after a poor first touch and square it through to Matty Cash who made it 1-0 for the visitors. Villa let Burnley have more of the ball in the game but looked lethal on the counter-attack. Villa doubled their lead in the 20th minute with Moussa Diaby and Matty Cash combining.
Diaby, through the right, slipped in Matty Cash against the run of play. The fullback once again took his chance brilliantly and slotted the ball past Burnley keeper James Trafford. Burnley got a lifeline through Lyle Foster just after half time but Villa did not allow the home side to settle. Moussa Diaby restored Villa’s 2 goal cushion after he converted Lucas Digne’s accurate cutback to seal the game for Villa. Unai Emery’s men were clinical in their display against Burnley.
Facts
- Liverpool have had a fantastic record against Aston Villa off late in the Premier League. The Reds have won 9 out of their last 11 fixtures against Villa. The last time Liverpool lost to Villa was in 2020 when they were beaten 7-2 away from home.
- Unai Emery’s men do not tend to do well playing at Anfield. Aston Villa have not won a single game in their last 5 visits to Anfield. Aston Villa last won at Anfield in 2014, almost 9 years ago.
- Despite conceding the first goal, Liverpool have gone on to turn things around and win their last two games. Since Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager, his team have gone on to win the most games in the Premier League after conceding first with 35 wins.
- Liverpool have failed to score in only 2 of their last 18 games. At the start of 2023, Jurgen Klopp’s men had not scored in 4 of their first seven games of the calendar year.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning
In the recent meetings between Liverpool and Aston Villa, the head-to-head record is quite one-sided. In the last 29 encounters between these two sides, the Reds have won 17 times, Villa have won on 7 occasions and 5 games ended in a draw. Liverpool have been fantastic when it comes to playing at home. Liverpool did not do very well in the whole last season but in all, they lost only one game at Anfield. Liverpool’s home ground acts like a 12th man for them at times driving them to wins on so many occasions. Liverpool does have some gaping holes in their team, especially in defence but their playing at home always makes them favourites.
Aston Villa under Unai Emery have become an accomplished side. Villa at the start of the season was looking certain to be in a relegation fight but the arrival of the Spaniard got them playing in Europe. Aston Villa have also surprisingly travelled very well. Only Manchester City and Arsenal have more away wins than Aston Villa since Steven Gerrard was replaced by Unai Emery. Aston Villa were also the last side to take a point from Anfield towards the end of last season.
This game hinges on fine margins but based on all the analysis we believe Liverpool has a better chance of winning than Aston Villa.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Liverpool goes into this game as favourites to beat Aston Villa.
We expect this game to however be close and full of intensity. Liverpool is bound to have more of the chances and the ball at Anfield. Even though Jurgen Klopp’s men were down to 10 men they were still able to register 9 shots with 4 of them being on goal. We expect Liverpool to have over 5 shots on target in this game. We also predict that Liverpool will end the game with more possession.
We however do not predict that any team would keep a clean sheet here. We expect both teams to score in this game. Aston Villa will be boosted by the return of Emi Martinez in goal and we expect him to be the busier of the two keepers.
In terms of goalscoring, all eyes will be on Liverpool’s team lineup to see if Darwin Nunez starts. If the Uruguayan features from the start we predict that he will be the favourite to score. Nunez tops the charts in the Premier League in terms of shots per game and most shots on target per 90 minutes. Nunez has always been a rough diamond but his performance against Newcastle United looked like Klopp’s polishing is working.
For Villa, Ollie Watkins is always the first name that pops up when it pertains to scoring goals. However, in this game, we will back new signing Moussa Diaby. The French winger has started the season brilliantly scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist in his last three games. Diaby’s pace could prove a problem for Liverpool’s struggling defence.
Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Aston Villa
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips
Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Joel Matip
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Wataru Endo
|
Midfielder
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, L
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Diego Carlos
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Boubacar Kamara
|
Midfielder
|
Moussa Diaby
|
Attacker
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head
Matches Played:201
Liverpool wins:101
Aston Villa wins:59
Matches are drawn:41
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Odds
The odds of Aston Villa winning are set at 4.75. Liverpool are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.73. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.70. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Liverpool
We predict that Liverpool will have enough to get a result against Aston Villa on Sunday. Both teams come into this game on the back of some clinical victories. Liverpool will miss the services of Virgil Van Dijk who received a red card in the last game against Newcastle United. Liverpool do have issues at the back. Matip has indeed lost a couple of yards of pace and Konate does a lot to cover Trent Alexander Arnold’s tracks. The duo of Watkins and Diaby in the attack could hurt Liverpool.
If the Reds can sort out their defensive issues, then Villa could have a tough night. Liverpool’s chances always rest on their amazing attack and their ability to outscore opponents. Villa will need their defensive line to be organised and tight. Playing at Anfield however, puts Liverpool as favourites. We predict a 2-1 win for Liverpool.Bet Now!