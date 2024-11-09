LIV (Liverpool) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction LIV 99 % Chance of Winning AVFC 1 % Bet Now! Liverpool will welcome Aston Villa to the Premier League in the late-night kickoff on Saturday at Anfield. Liverpool had the perfect week not only because they won but also due to both Arsenal and Manchester City losing. Liverpool now leads the Premier League by a 2-point margin over Manchester City. Things did not start for them perfectly as Ferdi Kadioglu got onto a rolling ball and sweetly struck it into the back of the net to give Brighton the lead. Liverpool, however, mounted a comeback in the second half, and the breakthrough came through fortunate means. Gakpo’s cross into the box missed everyone in the box and crept its way into the back of Verbruggen’s net. 2 minutes later, Mo Salah received the ball on his deadly left foot, took a touch inside, and curled a beautiful shot to the far post, giving Liverpool the win. Aston Villa, on the other hand, were totally hammered in their last game against Tottenham Hotspur. They took the lead in the 32nd minute as Morgan Rogers tapped in from close range following a corner. Aston Villa could not cope with Spurs’ intensity at all in the second half, as their head dropped immediately post Brennan Johnson’s equaliser. Spurs scored another 3 goals after that, with a brace from Solanke and 1 from Madison, handing Aston Villa their second loss of the season.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

Liverpool have completely dominated Aston Villa when it comes to the recent head-to-head record. In the last 31 games between the two teams, Aston Villa has won just 7 games; 6 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning a massive 18 times.

Aston Villa will have to be very determined in this game if they want to get anything from Anfield. Their collapse in the second half against Spurs is a big red flag coming into a game like this. They also could not back that loss up by getting back into winning ways midweek in the Champions League. Aston Villa will need all of their 4 units to step up in this game, or Liverpool could easily run away in this game.

Arne Slot is getting everything right in his first season, at least until now. The Dutchman has slightly tweaked Jurgen Klopp’s system to add more control to Liverpool’s football. Nottingham Forest showed in their win that Liverpool can be breached; however, it will be very difficult for Aston Villa, and that is why we back the home team with a better chance of winning.

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Liverpool vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game are hands down in favour of Liverpool beating Aston Villa at Anfield in the late-night kickoff. Liverpool at the moment is in fantastic form. Their last defeat in any competition came months ago at the hands of Nottingham Forest. Arne Slot since that defeat has steadied the ship, and that has caught the attention of the bookies. Aston Villa, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in this current spell. Their win ratio has gotten much lower since the start of the season; hence, they go into this game as massive underdogs.

Arne Slot’s men continue to produce their best performances at Anfield. The Liverpool Reds are doing very well when it comes to their performances in front of their home fans. Liverpool just have one defeat to their name, which came against Nottingham Forest. Since then, however, they have won each of their next 3 games. In total, Liverpool have played 5 games at Anfield and have won 4 games. Based on their past record at Anfield, we do see that run continuing.

Aston Villa have seen a massive dip in their form, especially in their overall record. They were thumped in their last away game to Tottenham Hotspur. Before that defeat, they were unbeaten away from home, winning 3 games and drawing 1. Villa looked like a team that knew how to navigate away games; however, their latest defeat puts massive question marks over them before heading to Anfield.

Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Saturday. We back Liverpool to be comfortable winners in this game. The Merseyside Reds to score 2 or more goals in this game is what we envision. Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have scored a minimum of 2 goals in every home game this season. We, however, do not back Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in this game. Arne Slot’s men have conceded in each of their last 2 games at Anfield. Chelsea and Brighton have both come to Anfield and have scored. Aston Villa’s attack is on par with these two teams, and that is why we do see Unai Emery’s attack scoring at least one goal on Saturday.

In terms of scoring, we back Cody Gakpo to get on the scoresheet in this game. Diogo Jota started the season fantastically well, scoring goals for fun. However, the Portuguese attacker got injured, allowing Gakpo to get back into the team. The Dutchman has been fantastically well, scoring 4 goals in his last 3 games in all competitions for Liverpool. Gakpo will be expected to start this game.

Luis Diaz continues to impress in terms of his output as the goals keep coming. The Colombian international is now Liverpool’s joint highest scorer this season with nine goals. Diaz is also fresh off scoring a hattrick against Bayer Leverkusen in the midweek Champions League game.

MO Salah is Liverpool’s most direct player in attacking transitions. Salah has already seen himself score 7 goals this season. The Egyptian striker averages 3 shots on average in every game this season. We do see him testing Emi Martinez on many occasions. Liverpool will be expected to have most of the ball, with Aston Villa sitting compact and deep, giving Salah enough room to let fly. Hence, we back Salah to get 3 or more shots in this game.

Lucas Dige will come face-to-face against Mo Salah in this game, as the Frenchman will start as left back for Aston Villa. Digne is bound to have a tough game against Salah, with the Egyptian doubling up alongside Trent Alexander Arnold. Hence, we see Digne committing 1 or more fouls in this game.

We also expect Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez to be a busy customer in this game. Against Tottenham Hotspur, Martinez made many saves on the day. We do see him having a busier afternoon on Saturday against a stronger attack in Liverpool. We expect the Argentine goalkeeper to make a minimum of 3 saves on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Aston Villa

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, D, D

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:203

Liverpool wins:102

Aston Villa wins:59

Matches are drawn:42

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.47.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.15.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.