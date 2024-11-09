LIV (Liverpool) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction
LIV
99%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
1%
England
Anfield
Aston Villa, on the other hand, were totally hammered in their last game against Tottenham Hotspur. They took the lead in the 32nd minute as Morgan Rogers tapped in from close range following a corner. Aston Villa could not cope with Spurs’ intensity at all in the second half, as their head dropped immediately post Brennan Johnson’s equaliser. Spurs scored another 3 goals after that, with a brace from Solanke and 1 from Madison, handing Aston Villa their second loss of the season.
Facts:
- Liverpool, in a spell between 2009 and 2014, had a pretty poor home record against Aston Villa in the Premier League. The Merseyside Reds in these 5 years lost 3 out of their 6 games against Villa with 2 draws and just 1 win. Since 2014, however, things have taken a massive turn. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 6 games with 5 wins and 1 draw against Aston Villa at Anfield.
- Aston Villa are among a host of teams that actually have had a good record when it comes to playing at Anfield in the Premier League. Aston Villa have the joint third-best record when it comes to winning at Anfield, with 6 wins alongside Arsenal. Only Manchester United and Chelsea, with 12 and 7 wins, respectively, have done better than Aston Villa.
- Aston Villa have in recent games had a disastrous spell when it comes to facing the team that leads the Premier League charts. Villa have not won any of their last 18 Premier League games against teams that start the game week as No. 1 on the table. The Villains have drawn 2 and lost 16 of their 18 games against the table toppers.
- Liverpool this season has been a defensive behemoth under Arne Slot. The Merseyside Reds have conceded only 34 shots on target in their 10 games in the Premier League. Only Manchester City have a better record with 32 shots conceded. Liverpool though has a better record in goals conceded against their title rivals, as they have conceded only 6, which is the best in the Premier League.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning
Liverpool have completely dominated Aston Villa when it comes to the recent head-to-head record. In the last 31 games between the two teams, Aston Villa has won just 7 games; 6 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning a massive 18 times.
Aston Villa will have to be very determined in this game if they want to get anything from Anfield. Their collapse in the second half against Spurs is a big red flag coming into a game like this. They also could not back that loss up by getting back into winning ways midweek in the Champions League. Aston Villa will need all of their 4 units to step up in this game, or Liverpool could easily run away in this game.
Arne Slot is getting everything right in his first season, at least until now. The Dutchman has slightly tweaked Jurgen Klopp’s system to add more control to Liverpool’s football. Nottingham Forest showed in their win that Liverpool can be breached; however, it will be very difficult for Aston Villa, and that is why we back the home team with a better chance of winning.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers in this game are hands down in favour of Liverpool beating Aston Villa at Anfield in the late-night kickoff. Liverpool at the moment is in fantastic form. Their last defeat in any competition came months ago at the hands of Nottingham Forest. Arne Slot since that defeat has steadied the ship, and that has caught the attention of the bookies. Aston Villa, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in this current spell. Their win ratio has gotten much lower since the start of the season; hence, they go into this game as massive underdogs.
Arne Slot’s men continue to produce their best performances at Anfield. The Liverpool Reds are doing very well when it comes to their performances in front of their home fans. Liverpool just have one defeat to their name, which came against Nottingham Forest. Since then, however, they have won each of their next 3 games. In total, Liverpool have played 5 games at Anfield and have won 4 games. Based on their past record at Anfield, we do see that run continuing.
Aston Villa have seen a massive dip in their form, especially in their overall record. They were thumped in their last away game to Tottenham Hotspur. Before that defeat, they were unbeaten away from home, winning 3 games and drawing 1. Villa looked like a team that knew how to navigate away games; however, their latest defeat puts massive question marks over them before heading to Anfield.
Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Saturday. We back Liverpool to be comfortable winners in this game. The Merseyside Reds to score 2 or more goals in this game is what we envision. Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have scored a minimum of 2 goals in every home game this season. We, however, do not back Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in this game. Arne Slot’s men have conceded in each of their last 2 games at Anfield. Chelsea and Brighton have both come to Anfield and have scored. Aston Villa’s attack is on par with these two teams, and that is why we do see Unai Emery’s attack scoring at least one goal on Saturday.
In terms of scoring, we back Cody Gakpo to get on the scoresheet in this game. Diogo Jota started the season fantastically well, scoring goals for fun. However, the Portuguese attacker got injured, allowing Gakpo to get back into the team. The Dutchman has been fantastically well, scoring 4 goals in his last 3 games in all competitions for Liverpool. Gakpo will be expected to start this game.
Luis Diaz continues to impress in terms of his output as the goals keep coming. The Colombian international is now Liverpool’s joint highest scorer this season with nine goals. Diaz is also fresh off scoring a hattrick against Bayer Leverkusen in the midweek Champions League game.
MO Salah is Liverpool’s most direct player in attacking transitions. Salah has already seen himself score 7 goals this season. The Egyptian striker averages 3 shots on average in every game this season. We do see him testing Emi Martinez on many occasions. Liverpool will be expected to have most of the ball, with Aston Villa sitting compact and deep, giving Salah enough room to let fly. Hence, we back Salah to get 3 or more shots in this game.
Lucas Dige will come face-to-face against Mo Salah in this game, as the Frenchman will start as left back for Aston Villa. Digne is bound to have a tough game against Salah, with the Egyptian doubling up alongside Trent Alexander Arnold. Hence, we see Digne committing 1 or more fouls in this game.
We also expect Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez to be a busy customer in this game. Against Tottenham Hotspur, Martinez made many saves on the day. We do see him having a busier afternoon on Saturday against a stronger attack in Liverpool. We expect the Argentine goalkeeper to make a minimum of 3 saves on Saturday.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Aston Villa
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah
Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Diogo Jota
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic
Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
Youri Tielemans
|
Midfielder
|
Amadou Onana
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Rogers
|
Midfielder
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Jacob Ramsey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, D, D
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head
Matches Played:203
Liverpool wins:102
Aston Villa wins:59
Matches are drawn:42
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Odds
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.47.
Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.15.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.20.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
Parimatch