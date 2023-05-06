Liverpool vs Brentford Match Prediction LIV 81 % Chance of Winning BFC 19 % Bet Now! Brentford is all set to travel to Anfield on Saturday as they look to upset another big team in the Premier League this season. At the time of writing this, Liverpool currently sits in 5th position in the Premier League table with 59 points having played 34 games. Brentford sits in the 9th spot with 50 points. Liverpool have made it to 5th in the table after winning 5 straight games in a row. At one point it was looking that Liverpool would find it difficult to qualify for Europe this season. However, Jurgen Klopp’s men have turned it around as they now look favourites for that Europa League spot. Liverpool also has an outside chance of making the top 4 but the chances of that are marginal. Liverpool made it 5 after beating Fulham by a goal to nil on Wednesday at Anfield. Liverpool positively started the game but after a while, Fulham started to settle into the game. Fulham were close to going goal-less in the 1st half but Diop foolishly lashed out at Darwin Nunez giving Liverpool a spot-kick. Mo Salah scored his 18th of the season after calmly slotting his penalty to give Liverpool the lead. Fulham had their chances to equalise with Carlos Vinicius and Bobby De Cordova Reid having brilliant chances to make it 1-1. Eventually, Liverpool held on to victory. Brentford on the other hand come into this game on the back of defeating Nottingham Forest at the GTECH Community Stadium. Danilo gave Forest the lead just before halftime. Brentford since then kept knocking on Keylor Navas’ goal but couldn’t find a way. Nottingham Forest was on course to pick up three points that could have had major consequences for their survival hopes. Ivan Toney however came to Brentford’s rescue yet again after he levelled the score in the 82nd minute. Things went from bad to worse for Forest as Josh DaSilva scored the winner for the Bees in the 4th minute of added time. With the two wins on the bounce, Brentford now have a chance of qualifying for the Europa League next season. The Bees are 4 points off the Europa League spots and will have to overcome more opponents from now till the end of the season if they want to qualify.

On this page Facts

Liverpool vs Brentford Chance of Winning

Liverpool vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool Player List

Brentford Player List

Liverpool vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts Liverpool hasn't lost once in their last 7 games.

Liverpool have scored in 16 of their 17 home matches in the Premier League this season.

Brentford haven't scored in 6 of their 17 away matches in the Premier League this season.

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer with 18 goals.

Ivan Toney is Brentford’s top scorer with 20 goals.

Brentford in the reverse fixture beat Liverpool 3-1 at the GTECH community stadium earlier this season.

Brentford have just won 2 of their 14 Premier League games against sides in the top 5 spots.

Liverpool have lost 6 of their last 11 Premier League games when they have played on a Saturday this season.

Brentford have won their last two games in a row. The Bees will be looking to win 3 games in a row for the first time since January.

Out of Ivan Toney’s 20 goals this season in the Premier League, 11 have come at home and 9 away.

If Brentford beat Liverpool on Saturday, it will be the 1st time that they would have done a double over the Reds.

Since the Bees have been promoted to the Premier League in 2021, Brentford have won 21 out of 25 games having less possession than their opponents.

Liverpool vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The contest between these two sides in the last 3 games has been very even, Liverpool has won 1 game; 1 game has ended in a draw with Brentford also winning once. Brentford however last defeated Liverpool at Anfield in 1936 in the League Division One.

The only reason Liverpool are favourites to qualify for the Europa League next season is because of their home form. The Reds have an average win percentage of 71% at Anfield collecting 2.35 points a game. Liverpool have won 4 out of their last 5 games and they are also undefeated in their last 5 games. The only team to scupper Liverpool’s perfect home record was Leeds United this season. Liverpool have won 12 games, drawn 4 and lost only 1 at home this season.

On the flip side, Brentford have one of the worst away records in the Premier League. The Bees have only won 4, drawn 7 and lost 6 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 24% and collect 1.12 points away from home. Brentford have lost 2, drawn 1 and won 2 out of their last 5 away games.

All indicators point to Liverpool beating Brentford at Anfield. Brentford however are quite an unpredictable side. The Bees were the only team to beat Manchester City at the Etihad, if they played similarly, they could cause Liverpool problems.

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Liverpool vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Liverpool goes into this game as major odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Liverpool's attack has been very fruitful, scoring 2.59 goals on average at Anfield this season. Liverpool rested some key players in their last win against Fulham. Mo Salah scored his 18th goal of the season in the Premier League. Salah has scored 3 in his last 4 appearances and will be odds on favourite to score against Brentford as well. Brentford is one of the teams in the Premier League that like to sit back in a defensive set-up and then counter. We, therefore, predict Brentford to have lesser possession than Liverpool at Anfield. The Bees average 43.5% possession in a Premier League game this season. Backing Liverpool to have 60% or more possession can gain returns.

Brentford does have an attacking threat about them and will certainly not make it very easy for Liverpool at Anfield. Yoane Wissa has scored 3 goals in his last 2 games against Liverpool. However, both those goals have come at the G-Tech community stadium. Wissa, if he starts, could prove to pose a problem for the Liverpool back-line. Ivan Toney remains the odds-on favourite to score for the Bees at Anfield this Saturday. Toney has scored 3 goals in his last 5 games for the Bees. Ivan Toney’s ability to be clinical at crucial moments can be key as Liverpool does give their opponents many chances to score.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Brentford

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Artur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virjil Van Djik Defender Andy Robertson Defender Curtis Jones Midfielder Fabinho Midfielder Jordan Henderson Midfielder Mo Salah Attacker Cody Gakpo Attacker Diogo Jota Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Zanka, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Alex Gilbert

Brentford’s Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Aaron Hickey Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Ben Mee Defender Rico Henry Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Brian Mbeumo Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, L, L

Liverpool vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:18

Liverpool wins:10

Brentford wins:4

Matches are drawn:4

Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Odds

The odds of Brentford winning are set at 6.75. Liverpool are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.51. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.20. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.