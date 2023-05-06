Liverpool vs Brentford Match Prediction
LIV
81%
Chance of Winning
BFC
19%
England
Anfield
Liverpool have made it to 5th in the table after winning 5 straight games in a row. At one point it was looking that Liverpool would find it difficult to qualify for Europe this season. However, Jurgen Klopp’s men have turned it around as they now look favourites for that Europa League spot. Liverpool also has an outside chance of making the top 4 but the chances of that are marginal. Liverpool made it 5 after beating Fulham by a goal to nil on Wednesday at Anfield. Liverpool positively started the game but after a while, Fulham started to settle into the game. Fulham were close to going goal-less in the 1st half but Diop foolishly lashed out at Darwin Nunez giving Liverpool a spot-kick. Mo Salah scored his 18th of the season after calmly slotting his penalty to give Liverpool the lead. Fulham had their chances to equalise with Carlos Vinicius and Bobby De Cordova Reid having brilliant chances to make it 1-1. Eventually, Liverpool held on to victory.
Brentford on the other hand come into this game on the back of defeating Nottingham Forest at the GTECH Community Stadium. Danilo gave Forest the lead just before halftime. Brentford since then kept knocking on Keylor Navas’ goal but couldn’t find a way. Nottingham Forest was on course to pick up three points that could have had major consequences for their survival hopes. Ivan Toney however came to Brentford’s rescue yet again after he levelled the score in the 82nd minute. Things went from bad to worse for Forest as Josh DaSilva scored the winner for the Bees in the 4th minute of added time. With the two wins on the bounce, Brentford now have a chance of qualifying for the Europa League next season. The Bees are 4 points off the Europa League spots and will have to overcome more opponents from now till the end of the season if they want to qualify.
Facts
- Liverpool hasn't lost once in their last 7 games.
- Liverpool have scored in 16 of their 17 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Brentford haven't scored in 6 of their 17 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer with 18 goals.
- Ivan Toney is Brentford’s top scorer with 20 goals.
- Brentford in the reverse fixture beat Liverpool 3-1 at the GTECH community stadium earlier this season.
- Brentford have just won 2 of their 14 Premier League games against sides in the top 5 spots.
- Liverpool have lost 6 of their last 11 Premier League games when they have played on a Saturday this season.
- Brentford have won their last two games in a row. The Bees will be looking to win 3 games in a row for the first time since January.
- Out of Ivan Toney’s 20 goals this season in the Premier League, 11 have come at home and 9 away.
- If Brentford beat Liverpool on Saturday, it will be the 1st time that they would have done a double over the Reds.
- Since the Bees have been promoted to the Premier League in 2021, Brentford have won 21 out of 25 games having less possession than their opponents.
Liverpool vs Brentford Chance of Winning
The contest between these two sides in the last 3 games has been very even, Liverpool has won 1 game; 1 game has ended in a draw with Brentford also winning once. Brentford however last defeated Liverpool at Anfield in 1936 in the League Division One.
The only reason Liverpool are favourites to qualify for the Europa League next season is because of their home form. The Reds have an average win percentage of 71% at Anfield collecting 2.35 points a game. Liverpool have won 4 out of their last 5 games and they are also undefeated in their last 5 games. The only team to scupper Liverpool’s perfect home record was Leeds United this season. Liverpool have won 12 games, drawn 4 and lost only 1 at home this season.
On the flip side, Brentford have one of the worst away records in the Premier League. The Bees have only won 4, drawn 7 and lost 6 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 24% and collect 1.12 points away from home. Brentford have lost 2, drawn 1 and won 2 out of their last 5 away games.
All indicators point to Liverpool beating Brentford at Anfield. Brentford however are quite an unpredictable side. The Bees were the only team to beat Manchester City at the Etihad, if they played similarly, they could cause Liverpool problems.
Liverpool vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Liverpool goes into this game as major odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Liverpool's attack has been very fruitful, scoring 2.59 goals on average at Anfield this season. Liverpool rested some key players in their last win against Fulham. Mo Salah scored his 18th goal of the season in the Premier League. Salah has scored 3 in his last 4 appearances and will be odds on favourite to score against Brentford as well. Brentford is one of the teams in the Premier League that like to sit back in a defensive set-up and then counter. We, therefore, predict Brentford to have lesser possession than Liverpool at Anfield. The Bees average 43.5% possession in a Premier League game this season. Backing Liverpool to have 60% or more possession can gain returns.
Brentford does have an attacking threat about them and will certainly not make it very easy for Liverpool at Anfield. Yoane Wissa has scored 3 goals in his last 2 games against Liverpool. However, both those goals have come at the G-Tech community stadium. Wissa, if he starts, could prove to pose a problem for the Liverpool back-line. Ivan Toney remains the odds-on favourite to score for the Bees at Anfield this Saturday. Toney has scored 3 goals in his last 5 games for the Bees. Ivan Toney’s ability to be clinical at crucial moments can be key as Liverpool does give their opponents many chances to score.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Brentford
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips
Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Artur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic
Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virjil Van Djik
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Curtis Jones
|
Midfielder
|
Fabinho
|
Midfielder
|
Jordan Henderson
|
Midfielder
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
|
Cody Gakpo
|
Attacker
|
Diogo Jota
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: David Raya, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Zanka, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade
Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Alex Gilbert
Brentford’s Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Hickey
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Ben Mee
|
Defender
|
Rico Henry
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Brian Mbeumo
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Yoane Wissa
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, L, L
Liverpool vs Brentford Head-To-Head
Matches Played:18
Liverpool wins:10
Brentford wins:4
Matches are drawn:4
Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Odds
The odds of Brentford winning are set at 6.75. Liverpool are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.51. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.20. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Liverpool
We predict that Liverpool will go into this game as favourites to beat Brentford at Anfield. Liverpool all along this season has been one of the best teams in terms of their home form. The Reds have just lost one game at Anfield this season. Liverpool did not start their season on the best footing but certainly seemed to have found some form. This is only the 1st time in the season that Liverpool has managed to win 5 games in a row. This winning run seems to have given Liverpool a lot of confidence, something they were lacking in the 1st half of the season. The Reds will want to put on a show at Anfield and mostly any side that visits Liverpool’s stadium are always 2nd favourites.
Brentford however will not be any pushovers. The Bees have had a fantastic season under manager Thomas Frank even though they have fallen off in recent times. Brentford also comes into this fixture with some confidence having won two back-to-back games. The Bees have a knack for beating big teams this season as they have already beaten Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool this season. It definitely won’t be an easy game for Liverpool but the Reds should find a way to get all three points.Bet Now!