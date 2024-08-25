Liverpool vs Brentford Match Prediction LIV 99 % Chance of Winning BFC 1 % Bet Now! Liverpool are all set to welcome Brentford to Anfield in their first home game of the season on Sunday. Liverpool go into this game on the back of a good win against the new boys in Ipswich Town. Liverpool were under a bit of a cloche in the first half as they felt the support of the home fans. Arne Slot’s tweak in the second half made Liverpool change gears. Salah was put through with a brilliant pass in behind. The Egyptian squared the ball for Jota to tap it into the empty net. 5 minutes later, Salah created a record by scoring his 9th goal on opening day to sink Ipswich Town. Brentford, on the other hand, started their game with Crystal Palace in a slightly controversial fashion. Eze’s free kick goal was ruled out for infringement in the box. Minutes later, the Bees scored on the counterattack, with Bryan Mbeumo cutting onto his left foot and unleashing a powerful effort. In the second half, Munoz’s cross deflected off Pinnock and ended up in Brentford’s own goal. Both teams probed, but it was Yoane Wissa’s 76th-minute strike that secured the 3 points for Brentford on the day.

Liverpool vs Brentford Chance of Winning

Liverpool have got the better of Brentford when it comes to the recent head-to-head record. In the last 6 games between the two teams, Brentford have won just once; 1 game has ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning 4 times. Last season, Liverpool did the double over Brentford, winning 3-0 at home and 4-1 at the GTECH Community Centre. A brace from Mo Salah and a goal from Diogo Jota were Brentford’s undoing in this exact game last season.

Liverpool will go into this game with a lot of confidence, as they look like such a settled outfit. Arne Slot has come in and integrated perfectly with this team. There are also no players that are out of form, with everyone contributing fairly. Salah remains sharp in front of goal, and Van Dijk is assured at the back. Trent playing more advanced is helping Liverpool’s attacking output a lot.

Brentford, on the other hand, will need to tidy up their defence when they play at Anfield. Thomas Frank will revert to a back three, and if they could frustrate Liverpool, then they could get something from that game. However, at Anfield, it is really hard to keep Liverpool at bay for 90 minutes. Hence Liverpool has a better chance of winning some Sunday.

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Liverpool vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game hands down favour Liverpool to beat Brentford at Anfield in match week two’s last game. The Merseyside Reds have a massive odds backing of 1.24 in comparison to Brentford, who are given an odds ratio of 12.00. Liverpool were comfortable in their last game against Ipswich, especially in the second half. Brentford, on the other hand, also has a win to boast about in their first game week. However, the major reason why the odds difference is so big is because Liverpool is playing at their fortress in Anfield. The Reds generally do not tend to lose many games at home, and that is why they have the backing of the bookies.

Last season in the Premier League, Liverpool maintained a good home record at Anfield. The Merseyside Reds relied on their home form to help them finish third last season. Liverpool had some of their most memorable results playing at Anfield. They had a 79% win record at home, winning 15 of their 19 games. Klopp’s Liverpool last season just lost one game, which came against Crystal Palace. In terms of goals, Liverpool scored 2.58 goals on average from an expected goals tally of 2.48, showing that the volume of chances they create is high.

Brentford, on the other hand, were horribly poor away from home. At one point they were quite close to getting into a relegation scrap; however, it was the teams below them that had a worse record, enabling them to avoid the drop. The Bees won just 5 of their 19 away games, drawing 2 and losing 12. Thomas Frank will need Brentford to improve on their away form if they want to do well this season. The Bees were way too open when they played on the road; however, they have the personnel available to them after they faced an injury crunch last year.

Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Sunday. We believe Liverpool will be victorious by a 2 or more-goal margin. We back Arne Slot’s men to score 2 or more goals easily in this game. Brentford last season in the Premier League conceded 1.63 goals, so at Anfield easily back Liverpool has a good scoring spell. We do not see Brentford scoring in this game. The Bees last season failed to score in 26% of their away games. Liverpool, on the other hand, kept a clean sheet in 32% of their home games. The Reds look resolute in their defence; hence, we believe that they will restrict Brentford to no goals on Sunday.

In terms of scoring first, we easily back Liverpool to break the deadlock on Sunday. Liverpool have scored first in 8 of their 10 games, with Brentford breaking the deadlock in 5 of their 10. Liverpool with Anfield at their back wasted little time in getting into fifth gear. We do not see anything changing with the Merseyside Reds.

Trent Alexander Arnold is slowly becoming more attacking as a fullback with also a lot of set piece responsibilities for him. Alexander Arnold has had 3 shots on target in his last 5 Premier League games. He also averaged 2 shots on target last season in the Premier League. We expect that trend to keep going, as our prediction is for Trent Alexander Arnold to have 1 or more shots on target.

In terms of goal scoring, we back Mo Salah to continue doing what he does best. Salah scored for Liverpool against Arsenal, and the Egyptian excels more at Anfield. Salah got a goal and an assist in that game. That was the 32nd Premier League that Salah has scored and assisted. He is level with Theirry Henry, with only Wayne Rooney being ahead, having both scored and assisted in 36 games.

Ryan Gravenberch is now adapting and playing a deeper role in Arne Slot’s system. The midfielder last season was playing an advanced role and still committed 20 fouls in 12 games where he played 90 minutes. Against Ipswich last week in a deeper role, he made 5 fouls. We will back that trend and predict that Ryan Gravenberch will make 2 or more fouls on Sunday.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Brentford.

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, L, D

Liverpool vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:21

Liverpool wins:13

Brentford wins:4

Matches are drawn:4

Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.24.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 12.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.