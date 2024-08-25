Liverpool vs Brentford Match Prediction
LIV
99%
Chance of Winning
BFC
1%
England
Anfield
Brentford, on the other hand, started their game with Crystal Palace in a slightly controversial fashion. Eze’s free kick goal was ruled out for infringement in the box. Minutes later, the Bees scored on the counterattack, with Bryan Mbeumo cutting onto his left foot and unleashing a powerful effort. In the second half, Munoz’s cross deflected off Pinnock and ended up in Brentford’s own goal. Both teams probed, but it was Yoane Wissa’s 76th-minute strike that secured the 3 points for Brentford on the day.
Facts:
- Liverpool and Brentford did play each other for the first time in 1939. Since then, the Merseyside Reds have been dominating the Bees at Anfield. Liverpool’s record at their home stadium against Brentford is impeccable. They have won each of their last 5 games at Anfield and have not allowed Brentford to score a single goal.
- Brentford, in recent times, have never enjoyed playing against Liverpool in the Premier League. The Bees have lost 4 of their last 6 Premier League games against the Merseyside Reds. They have just 1 win and 1 draw to show for. One fixture in these 5 games saw only 1 goal scored in total. Apart from that, at least 3 goals have been scored either by Brentford or by Liverpool in the other 4 games.
- Liverpool are an absolute juggernaut when it comes to playing at Anfield. The Merseyside Reds have won 46 of their last 61 games at home in the Premier League. They have only 2 losses to show for in those 61 games, with 13 games ending in a draw. The last time they lost at Anfield in the first month of the season was in 2015 when West Ham beat them 3-0.
- Brentford ended last season on a very positive note considering how bad overall the season was for them. The Bees have only lost 2 of their last 7 games in the league. Brentford have won on 4 occasions and drawn 1. Prior to this, the Bees had 3 wins from 21 Premier League games.
Liverpool vs Brentford Chance of Winning
Liverpool have got the better of Brentford when it comes to the recent head-to-head record. In the last 6 games between the two teams, Brentford have won just once; 1 game has ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning 4 times. Last season, Liverpool did the double over Brentford, winning 3-0 at home and 4-1 at the GTECH Community Centre. A brace from Mo Salah and a goal from Diogo Jota were Brentford’s undoing in this exact game last season.
Liverpool will go into this game with a lot of confidence, as they look like such a settled outfit. Arne Slot has come in and integrated perfectly with this team. There are also no players that are out of form, with everyone contributing fairly. Salah remains sharp in front of goal, and Van Dijk is assured at the back. Trent playing more advanced is helping Liverpool’s attacking output a lot.
Brentford, on the other hand, will need to tidy up their defence when they play at Anfield. Thomas Frank will revert to a back three, and if they could frustrate Liverpool, then they could get something from that game. However, at Anfield, it is really hard to keep Liverpool at bay for 90 minutes. Hence Liverpool has a better chance of winning some Sunday.
Liverpool vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers in this game hands down favour Liverpool to beat Brentford at Anfield in match week two’s last game. The Merseyside Reds have a massive odds backing of 1.24 in comparison to Brentford, who are given an odds ratio of 12.00. Liverpool were comfortable in their last game against Ipswich, especially in the second half. Brentford, on the other hand, also has a win to boast about in their first game week. However, the major reason why the odds difference is so big is because Liverpool is playing at their fortress in Anfield. The Reds generally do not tend to lose many games at home, and that is why they have the backing of the bookies.
Last season in the Premier League, Liverpool maintained a good home record at Anfield. The Merseyside Reds relied on their home form to help them finish third last season. Liverpool had some of their most memorable results playing at Anfield. They had a 79% win record at home, winning 15 of their 19 games. Klopp’s Liverpool last season just lost one game, which came against Crystal Palace. In terms of goals, Liverpool scored 2.58 goals on average from an expected goals tally of 2.48, showing that the volume of chances they create is high.
Brentford, on the other hand, were horribly poor away from home. At one point they were quite close to getting into a relegation scrap; however, it was the teams below them that had a worse record, enabling them to avoid the drop. The Bees won just 5 of their 19 away games, drawing 2 and losing 12. Thomas Frank will need Brentford to improve on their away form if they want to do well this season. The Bees were way too open when they played on the road; however, they have the personnel available to them after they faced an injury crunch last year.
Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Sunday. We believe Liverpool will be victorious by a 2 or more-goal margin. We back Arne Slot’s men to score 2 or more goals easily in this game. Brentford last season in the Premier League conceded 1.63 goals, so at Anfield easily back Liverpool has a good scoring spell. We do not see Brentford scoring in this game. The Bees last season failed to score in 26% of their away games. Liverpool, on the other hand, kept a clean sheet in 32% of their home games. The Reds look resolute in their defence; hence, we believe that they will restrict Brentford to no goals on Sunday.
In terms of scoring first, we easily back Liverpool to break the deadlock on Sunday. Liverpool have scored first in 8 of their 10 games, with Brentford breaking the deadlock in 5 of their 10. Liverpool with Anfield at their back wasted little time in getting into fifth gear. We do not see anything changing with the Merseyside Reds.
Trent Alexander Arnold is slowly becoming more attacking as a fullback with also a lot of set piece responsibilities for him. Alexander Arnold has had 3 shots on target in his last 5 Premier League games. He also averaged 2 shots on target last season in the Premier League. We expect that trend to keep going, as our prediction is for Trent Alexander Arnold to have 1 or more shots on target.
In terms of goal scoring, we back Mo Salah to continue doing what he does best. Salah scored for Liverpool against Arsenal, and the Egyptian excels more at Anfield. Salah got a goal and an assist in that game. That was the 32nd Premier League that Salah has scored and assisted. He is level with Theirry Henry, with only Wayne Rooney being ahead, having both scored and assisted in 36 games.
Ryan Gravenberch is now adapting and playing a deeper role in Arne Slot’s system. The midfielder last season was playing an advanced role and still committed 20 fouls in 12 games where he played 90 minutes. Against Ipswich last week in a deeper role, he made 5 fouls. We will back that trend and predict that Ryan Gravenberch will make 2 or more fouls on Sunday.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Brentford.
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah
Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Diogo Jota
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak
Attackers:Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Frank Onyeka
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Yoane Wissa
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, L, D
Liverpool vs Brentford Head-To-Head
Matches Played:21
Liverpool wins:13
Brentford wins:4
Matches are drawn:4
Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Odds
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.24.
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 12.00.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.90.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
Parimatch