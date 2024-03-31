LIV (Liverpool) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction
LIV
87%
Chance of Winning
BHAFC
13%
England
Anfield
Brighton on the other hand finds themselves 8th on the league table with 42 points from 28 games. A loss in this game and favourable results for the teams below them could see the Seagulls drop as low as 11th place. Such is the competition for places in the top half of the league. The points difference is very close. A win for them would keep their hopes of playing in Europe alive come next season.
Liverpool in their last game at Anfield came face to face against rivals Manchester City. The hosts started strongly and got the goal from a corner as Stones tapped in from the near post. Nunez in the 2nd half did very well to intercept Ake’s missed back pass that led to Ederson fouling him inside the penalty box. Alexis Mac Allister converted from the spot to pull things back level. Nunez and Diaz had some good chances to score but Liverpool protested the most towards the end as Doku’s high boot challenge on Mac Allister should have resulted in a penalty that VAR did not overturn.
Brighton in their last game in the Premier League faced off against Nottingham Forest. The game was a clinical win for the Seagulls as an own goal from Omobamidele was the difference between the two teams as they held on to keep their chances of qualifying for the Europa League alive.
Facts:
- Liverpool have been unbreachable at home in recent times. The Merseyside Reds have not lost a single home game in any of their last 26 at Anfield. Leeds United continued to be the last team to beat them there last season when they won 2-1.
- Before their last 3 visits to Anfield, Brighton were able to not lose in just 2 of the 11 games they played there. However, in the last 3 league games against the Reds, the Seagulls have done quite well. Brighton are undefeated against Liverpool at Anfield in the League in their last 3 games.
- Brighton came into this game on the back of beating Nottingham Forest. They have however not registered continuous victories since September. They won 3 successive games in that month and since then have had no consistency.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Liverpool and Brighton sees the Merseyside Reds always dominate the team from the South Coast of England. In the last 16 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won 9 times, 4 games have ended in a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion winning 3 games.
Liverpool in this game will be boosted with many of their players arriving. They will still be without the likes of Allison, Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson who picked up an injury in the latest international break. They are however boosted by the return of Szoboszlai and Konate who will give them numbers. Playing Brighton is the best opposition for Liverpool. Liverpool’s high-intensity football is bound to be too heavy for Brighton as it has been most times this season.
The Seagulls have looked weak in their organisation as teams have cut past them. Last season Brighton went to Arsenal and beat them at the Emirates so the quality is there in this side but this season it seems to have been lost. If Brighton plays to their best they have everything to go toe to toe with Liverpool and at least give them a game. 2 wins in their last 5 games overall is not a good look when you have to travel to Anfield. We do not see any way how Brighton ends up getting anything from this game. Liverpool has the best outright chance of winning.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips
Liverpool go into this game as high odds-on favourites to beat Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield. Liverpool. It is difficult to get a point from Liverpool at Anfield with even the best teams in the world finding it hard to knock Liverpool there. Brighton however will go into this game with confidence having won their last game in the Premier League.
Liverpool has been very consistent in terms of their form as a title-chasing team at this stage of the competition. Brighton overall have improved their form but they are still poor when they play away. Liverpool as usual is amazing at home. Klopp’s men have a 79% win ratio at home this season scoring 2.71 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 2.56 goals. Liverpool have scored in every home game this season bar one against Manchester United. Brighton & Hove Albion on the other hand are just poor away from home winning just 29% of their away games this season.
The Seagulls average 1.57 goals a game this season when they tour. We predict Liverpool to have a field day in terms of scoring in this game. We can see Liverpool scoring 3 or more goals easily here as Brighton conceded 2 goals on average. We also backed Liverpool to keep a clean sheet against Brighton. Liverpool have a 36% clean sheet record at home this season with Brighton failing to score in 29% of their away games. We can see Liverpool’s defence keeping Brighton at bay. The Seagulls have also failed to score a single goal in 3 of their last 5 away games.
In terms of scoring first in this game, we have to go with the home team in Liverpool here. Klopp’s men have opened the scoring in 15 of their 28 games. Brighton on the other hand has scored first in 12 of their 28 games. The difference is not that much but with Liverpool playing at Anfield against a poor defence of Brighton we will go with the home side here.
Liverpool and Brighton both surprisingly have the same half-time record with both teams winning 36% of their first halves home and away respectively. We back Liverpool to go into the break with the lead and also predict that they will win the 2nd half. The Reds eclipse Brighton in winning the lost 45s of games. Liverpool have an 86% win ratio in comparison to Brighton’s 43% away. Hence Liverpool to win both halves is our call.
For Liverpool, the favourite to score in this game has to be Mo Salah. The attacker has been in great form this year and his goalscoring stats are phenomenally high. Salah averages a goal or an assist every 75 minutes in the league which is the highest out of any player that has played a minimum of 180 minutes this season. These numbers are just brilliant and show why Salah is a great banker to always gets goals.
For Brighton, it is tough to predict a scorer as they keep changing their lineups quite frequently. However, Danny Welbeck is one of the attackers who is the most consistent in terms of starting and also has a good record against Liverpool. Hence we back Welbeck if Brighton does end up scoring.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Brighton & Hove Albion.
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley
Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Caoimhin Kelleher
|
Goalkeeper
|
Connor Bradley
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Kostas Tsimikas
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Wataru Endo
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W
Brighton & Hove Albion Player List
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman
Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba
Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pervis Estupinan
|
Defender
|
Ben Dunk
|
Defender
|
Jan Paul van Hecke
|
Defender
|
Tariq Lamptey
|
Defender
|
Pascal Gross
|
Midfielder
|
Billy Gilmour
|
Midfielder
|
Adam Lallana
|
Midfielder
|
Julio Enciso
|
Attacker
|
Facundo Buonanotte
|
Attacker
|
Danny Welbeck
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, W, L
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head
Matches Played:39
Liverpool wins:20
Brighton & Hove Albion wins:7
Matches are drawn:12
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.38.
Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.70.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.50.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
Hence it is extremely difficult to see how Brighton can do anything other than lose in this game. This Brighton team isn’t like last year. They lack the consistency and belief this season which is propelling them back. We expect Liverpool to be fired up for this even more considering their rivals play each other after this game. The Reds will want to do everything in their power to be on the top of the table once Manchester City vs Arsenal kicks off. Our prediction in this game is a 3-0 Liverpool win.
Parimatch