LIV (Liverpool) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction LIV 87 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 13 % Bet Now! Liverpool are all set to welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League. Liverpool currently sit 2nd in the League level on points with Arsenal. Manchester City are just a point behind both of them sitting in 3rd. The equation for Liverpool is quite simple: win this game. The Reds will be hoping that Arsenal and Manchester City draw as that could propel them to the top come the end of the game week. Brighton on the other hand finds themselves 8th on the league table with 42 points from 28 games. A loss in this game and favourable results for the teams below them could see the Seagulls drop as low as 11th place. Such is the competition for places in the top half of the league. The points difference is very close. A win for them would keep their hopes of playing in Europe alive come next season. Liverpool in their last game at Anfield came face to face against rivals Manchester City. The hosts started strongly and got the goal from a corner as Stones tapped in from the near post. Nunez in the 2nd half did very well to intercept Ake’s missed back pass that led to Ederson fouling him inside the penalty box. Alexis Mac Allister converted from the spot to pull things back level. Nunez and Diaz had some good chances to score but Liverpool protested the most towards the end as Doku’s high boot challenge on Mac Allister should have resulted in a penalty that VAR did not overturn. Brighton in their last game in the Premier League faced off against Nottingham Forest. The game was a clinical win for the Seagulls as an own goal from Omobamidele was the difference between the two teams as they held on to keep their chances of qualifying for the Europa League alive.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Liverpool and Brighton sees the Merseyside Reds always dominate the team from the South Coast of England. In the last 16 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won 9 times, 4 games have ended in a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion winning 3 games.

Liverpool in this game will be boosted with many of their players arriving. They will still be without the likes of Allison, Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson who picked up an injury in the latest international break. They are however boosted by the return of Szoboszlai and Konate who will give them numbers. Playing Brighton is the best opposition for Liverpool. Liverpool’s high-intensity football is bound to be too heavy for Brighton as it has been most times this season.

The Seagulls have looked weak in their organisation as teams have cut past them. Last season Brighton went to Arsenal and beat them at the Emirates so the quality is there in this side but this season it seems to have been lost. If Brighton plays to their best they have everything to go toe to toe with Liverpool and at least give them a game. 2 wins in their last 5 games overall is not a good look when you have to travel to Anfield. We do not see any way how Brighton ends up getting anything from this game. Liverpool has the best outright chance of winning.

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Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool go into this game as high odds-on favourites to beat Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield. Liverpool. It is difficult to get a point from Liverpool at Anfield with even the best teams in the world finding it hard to knock Liverpool there. Brighton however will go into this game with confidence having won their last game in the Premier League.

Liverpool has been very consistent in terms of their form as a title-chasing team at this stage of the competition. Brighton overall have improved their form but they are still poor when they play away. Liverpool as usual is amazing at home. Klopp’s men have a 79% win ratio at home this season scoring 2.71 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 2.56 goals. Liverpool have scored in every home game this season bar one against Manchester United. Brighton & Hove Albion on the other hand are just poor away from home winning just 29% of their away games this season.

The Seagulls average 1.57 goals a game this season when they tour. We predict Liverpool to have a field day in terms of scoring in this game. We can see Liverpool scoring 3 or more goals easily here as Brighton conceded 2 goals on average. We also backed Liverpool to keep a clean sheet against Brighton. Liverpool have a 36% clean sheet record at home this season with Brighton failing to score in 29% of their away games. We can see Liverpool’s defence keeping Brighton at bay. The Seagulls have also failed to score a single goal in 3 of their last 5 away games.

In terms of scoring first in this game, we have to go with the home team in Liverpool here. Klopp’s men have opened the scoring in 15 of their 28 games. Brighton on the other hand has scored first in 12 of their 28 games. The difference is not that much but with Liverpool playing at Anfield against a poor defence of Brighton we will go with the home side here.

Liverpool and Brighton both surprisingly have the same half-time record with both teams winning 36% of their first halves home and away respectively. We back Liverpool to go into the break with the lead and also predict that they will win the 2nd half. The Reds eclipse Brighton in winning the lost 45s of games. Liverpool have an 86% win ratio in comparison to Brighton’s 43% away. Hence Liverpool to win both halves is our call.

For Liverpool, the favourite to score in this game has to be Mo Salah. The attacker has been in great form this year and his goalscoring stats are phenomenally high. Salah averages a goal or an assist every 75 minutes in the league which is the highest out of any player that has played a minimum of 180 minutes this season. These numbers are just brilliant and show why Salah is a great banker to always gets goals.

For Brighton, it is tough to predict a scorer as they keep changing their lineups quite frequently. However, Danny Welbeck is one of the attackers who is the most consistent in terms of starting and also has a good record against Liverpool. Hence we back Welbeck if Brighton does end up scoring.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper Connor Bradley Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Kostas Tsimikas Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Darwin Nunez Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Adam Lallana Midfielder Julio Enciso Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, W, L

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:39

Liverpool wins:20

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:7

Matches are drawn:12

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.38.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.