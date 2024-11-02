LIV (Liverpool) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction
LIV
83%
Chance of Winning
BHAFC
17%
England
Anfield
Brighton and Hove Albion missed a golden opportunity to climb higher up the table as they were held by Wolves last week. The Seagulls completely dominated the first half and got their first goal on the cusp of halftime as Danny Welbeck scored. Wolves did get better in the second half, but Evan Ferguson put a dagger through their hearts after scoring in the 85th minute. Rayan Ait-Nouri and Mathus Cunha turned the game around as the Wolves scored 2 goals in the space of 5 minutes, leaving the Amex Stadium stunned. Brighton could have gotten their third as they missed a 4v1 opportunity only for Wolves to score on the same break.
Facts:
- Liverpool earlier produced some consistent results against Brighton in the Premier League; however, their recent results have gone dull. The Merseyside Reds have been victorious in just 2 of their last 8 games against the Seagulls, with 4 draws and two losses. Prior to this run, Liverpool had won each of their first six games against Brighton.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have quite a decent record as per their standards when they travel to Anfield. The Seagulls have won 1, drawn 2, and lost 1 of their last 4 games at Anfield, taking a total of 5 points back home. Prior to this run, their record was horrible, as they accumulated just 4 points from a total of 11 games with 1 win, 1 draw, and 9 losses.
- Brighton has had a very good record when it comes to scoring against Liverpool in the Premier League. The Seagulls have not only scored in each of their last 4 games against the Merseyside Reds, but they have also been the team to break the deadlock on all 4 occasions. Brighton, however, has just 1 win to show for from those 4 games, with 2 draws and 1 loss.
- Liverpool manager Arne Slot is on the verge of becoming one of the most successful managers with respect to his opening spell. A win for the Dutchman on Saturday will see him win 8 out of his first 10 Premier League games, which will be the highest tally any Liverpool manager has in terms of wins in top-flight football.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning
Liverpool has a dominant record when it comes to playing Brighton and Hove Albion in the recent head-to-head games. In the last 17 games between the two teams, Brighton has won just 3 games; 4 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning a massive 10 times.
Brighton, in their last game, surrendered a two-goal lead and ended up drawing the game thanks to some massive defensive blunders. Playing a high line invites a lot of pressure on the defence, and Brighton looks massively vulnerable there. The biggest issue here for Brighton is that they will be without their captain and main defender, Ben Dunk. That will make Brighton even weaker.
Liverpool in terms of their attack were very good against Arsenal. Playing at Anfield has always been very easy for them. Hence, we expect them to excel here, especially when it comes to their attack. Playing against a high line will be music to the ears of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez as they have the pace to get in behind. Based on this, we feel that Liverpool has a much better chance of winning on Saturday against Brighton.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers in this game hands down favour Liverpool to convincingly beat Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday. Even though Liverpool drew to Arsenal last week, they do have massive odds backing due to how well they play at home in front of their fans. Brighton were stunned last time around at home against Wolves, and that has made the oddsmakers doubt Brighton’s ability to get anything from this game at Anfield. The Seagulls generally also do not have a good record at Anfield.
Liverpool’s only defeat this season has surprisingly come at home this season. The loss to Nottingham Forest now does look like a one-off, as Arne Slot’s men have gone undefeated since then. They have beaten the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth, and most recently a strong Chelsea team. Playing a team with a wobbly defence like Brighton should be music to the ears of Liverpool.
The Seagulls, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of a disappointing draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. Hurzeler’s men have played 4 games away from home and have won 2, drawn 1, and lost 1. One of Brighton’s away wins this season has come away from home at Merseyside, where they beat Liverpool’s city rivals in Everton. Brighton, in their last away game, did travel to St James’ Park and ended up defying the odds and winning there. The Seagulls do not shy away from tough occasions.
Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Sunday. We back Liverpool easily by a 2 or more-goal margin. Arne Slot’s Reds to score 2 or more goals in this game is our call. Liverpool this season have scored a minimum of 2 goals in 3 of their 4 games at Anfield until now. They scored two goals in their last game against one of the best defences in Arsenal. We back Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in this game. We do back both teams to score in this game. Brighton has a good scoring record away from home. The Seagulls have scored at least a goal in each of their last 4 games on the road. Liverpool have conceded in 2 of their 4 away games. Based on these numbers, Brighton has a very good chance of scoring on Saturday.
In terms of scoring, we back Mo Salah to continue his good scoring form from last week. The winger did not previously have a good record when it comes to playing against Arsenal. He still managed to get the all-important equaliser last week at the Emirates. Salah has scored 6 goals and registered 5 assists already this season. Salah also has a fantastic record when it comes to playing Brighton. The Egyptian winger has 15 goal contributions in 14 games against Brighton. Salah has scored 9 goals and assisted 6. Hence, as per these stats, we do back Salah to get an anytime goal or assist in this game.
Kaoru Mitoma is Brighton’s most tricky player in attack. Mitoma has the ability to get past his opponents with ease. The Japanese winger averages 2 dribbles per game this season. We do see him getting the better of Trent Alexander Arnold in this game as well. The Liverpool fullback is not the best when it comes to defending. Hence we back Mitoma to make 1 or more dribbles in this game.
Carlos Baleba will come face-to-face with one of the most fluid midfielders in this game as they face Liverpool at Anfield. Baleba is a midfielder who makes a lot of tackles in games, and his stats do show how hard he works. The midfielder averages 2.4 tackles per game this season. Hence our call is for Baleba to make 2 or more tackles in this game against Liverpool.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Brighton & Hove Albion.
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah
Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Diogo Jota
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W
Brighton & Hove Albion Player List
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah
Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Brajan Gruda, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Matts Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Ferdi Kadioglu
Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Jack Hinshelwood
|
Defender
|
Ben Dunk
|
Defender
|
Jan Paul van Hecke
|
Defender
|
Joel Veltman
|
Defender
|
Carlos Baleba
|
Midfielder
|
Ferdi Kadioglu
|
Midfielder
|
Yankuba Minteh
|
Midfielder
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Attacker
|
Georginio Rutter
|
Attacker
|
Joao Pedro
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, L, D
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head
Matches Played:40
Liverpool wins:21
Brighton & Hove Albion wins:12
Matches are drawn:7
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.41.
Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.05.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.35.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
Parimatch