Liverpool vs Burnley Match Prediction LIV 95 % Chance of Winning BURL 5 % Bet Now! Liverpool is set to take on Burnley at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday as both teams look to bounce back from their last disappointing results. Liverpool still tops the table with 51 points from 23 games, however, City are 2 points behind them with a game in hand. Until then Liverpool will want to keep the pressure on by continuously winning. Burnley with each week going is looking destined for the drop. The Clarets sit in 19th place with 13 points from 23 games. They are 7 points away from getting out of the relegation spots. Liverpool in their last game travelled to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the top-of-the-table clash. Liverpool from the start looked like a team that was devoid of confidence. They fell 1-0 down after Havertz was put through on goal, his shot was saved by Allison and the rebound was tucked in by Saka. The Reds just before halftime got a goal out of nothing as Saliba and Raya had a miscommunication in defence as Jota poked the ball onto Gabriel going into an empty Arsenal net. Liverpool could not build on that and then the mistakes started to creep in. Allison and Van Dijk collided on the edge of the penalty box leaving Martinelli free to score into an empty net. Klopp’s men were reduced to 10 after Konate was sent off for his 2nd yellow card. Trossard put the icing on the cake after he poked his finish through Allison’s legs to hand Liverpool a rare defeat. Burnley played host to Fulham at Turf Moor in their last Premier League encounter. Fulham took a shock 2-goal lead in the space of no time as the Burnley defence crumbled allowing Palhinha and Muniz to score. Burnley came back into the game towards the end thanks to new signing David Datro Fofana. The striker 1st scored in the 71st minute with a good header from Assignon’s cross. He scored once again right at the death as he clinically got onto Odobert’s low drilled cross from the left to beat Leno and win a point out of nothing for Vincent Kompany and his men. The Chelsea loanee saved Burnley’s blushes as they were on course for their 10th home loss.

Liverpool vs Burnley Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Liverpool and Burnley unsurprisingly favours the team from Merseyside going into this game. In the last 17 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won 13 times, 2 games have ended in a draw with Burnley winning on just 2 occasions.

Liverpool will want to start to go on another winning run and playing a team like Burnley should be the best place to start for them. There are a lot of things that Liverpool got wrong against Arsenal and Klopp will want to set that right. Darwin Nunez should be fit to start from the start which would help give Liverpool the ammunition to start the game in a better manner. In terms of quality, Liverpool are much superior than Burnley.

The Clarets in no way have shown us anything in any game this season that they can go and get something from this game. Their away performances have been better than their home ones but the numbers are still poor. Fofana was a positive for them last time out but at Anfield, you require much more to get even a sniff of beating Liverpool. Hence the hosts Liverpool go in with a far better chance of winning this game against Burnley.

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Liverpool vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool goes into this game as massive odds-on favourites to win against Burnley at Anfield. Liverpool and their record at Anfield have been nothing short of majestic especially against smaller teams like Burnley. Liverpool come into this game on the back of a loss whereas Burnley has drawn their last game at home.

The Clarets have failed to impress ever since they were promoted from the Championship. Before this game Liverpool will be expected to win big so let us assess the numbers and see how dominant Liverpool is going into this game.

Liverpool have been scintillating at Anfield this year. They have an 82% win ratio at home this season scoring 2.73 goals on average at home. Their expected goals ratio is 2.55 goals. They have failed to score in just 1 home game this season. Burnley on the other hand has won just 18% of their away games this season.

They average just 1 goal a game this season away from Turf Moor. Hence when scoring is concerned we expect Liverpool to blitz past Burnley in this game. Liverpool to score 3 or more goals in this game is our call. Burnley has conceded 1.82 goals on average on their travels this season. They conceded in their last visit to Etihad so conceding 3 or more at Anfield is a fair shout.

We do not expect Burnley to score in this game. The Clarets have failed to score in 27% of their away games this season and that is a pretty high number. Liverpool have also kept a clean sheet in 45% of their home games this season. Based on these numbers we do expect Liverpool to not concede and for Burnley to not score in this game. Liverpool this season tend to win 45% of their 1st halves.

Burnley on the other hand has taken the lead into the break 27% of the time. We expect Liverpool to take the lead first and also lead at halftime. Liverpool averaged 17.82 shots on average at home this season. We expect them once again to have loads of shots against a struggling Burnley defence. Our prediction in this game is for Liverpool to have 16 or more shots against Burnley.

In terms of scoring against Liverpool, there are many candidates to find the back of the net. Diogo Jota goes with a good shout in this game however over here we predict that Darwin Nunez will score against Burnley. The Uruguayan is a constant menace in the box and his pace and determination should put Burnley on the sword. Nunez has registered 73 shots this season in the Premier League which is the highest in the Premier League amongst any player. We expect him to have a good game.

We do not expect Burnley to find the back of the net in this game but if they do we will back David Datro Fofana to score for them in this game. The loanee from Chelsea looked good for Burnley in their last game. He scored 2 goals in the 2nd half to secure a point for Vincent Kompany’s men against Fulham.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Burnley

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Curtis Jones Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, W

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Vitinho Defender Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Hjalmar Ekdal Defender Josh Cullen Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Wilson Odobert Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker Jay Rodriguez Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, L, L

Liverpool vs Burnley Head-To-Head

Matches Played:127

Liverpool wins:60

Burnley wins:38

Matches are drawn:29

Liverpool vs Burnley Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.17.

Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 16.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 8.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.