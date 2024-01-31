Liverpool vs Chelsea Match Prediction LIV 79 % Chance of Winning CHE 21 % Bet Now! This game week's best tie comes from Anfield as Liverpool are set to lock horns with Chelsea on Thursday in the Premier League. Liverpool is currently top of the Premier League with 48 points from 21 games. The Reds need to win most of their ties as Manchester City are breathing down their necks 5 points behind with a game in hand. A potential loss could see City pip Liverpool to the top of the table in the future. Chelsea meanwhile is 9th in the Premier League table with 32 points from 21 games. A loss to Liverpool could see the likes of Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers overtake them if they win their respective games. Liverpool in their last game travelled to the South Coast to face AFC Bournemouth. The first half between these two teams was a relatively dull affair but it is in the 2nd half where Liverpool put their foot on the gas. A tactical tweak from Jurgen Klopp propelled Liverpool to romp away with goals. Darwin Nunez opened the scoring 4 minutes after the restart. Jota from the right squared the ball into the box that Nunez finished 1st time. Liverpool killed the game off in the 70th minute as Nunez found Gakpo on the left who drove forward and then slid a perfect pass to Jota who finished first time to score. Bradley whipped in a cross that Jota got too but his effort hit a Bournemouth defender and rebounded back to him. The Portuguese striker this time made a mistake in slotting the ball back into the net. Nunez finished off Gomez’s cross with a lovely deft left foot finish to get his brace and make it 4-0 for Liverpool on the night. Chelsea in their last game in the Premier League came face-to-face against Fulham at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea started the game in better fashion with Enzo and Gallagher coming close to giving the home side an early lead. Chelsea and Fulham’s defence blocked a lot of shots in the first half as both attackers kept finding lots of spaces. Fulham had their game plan working but finally faltered as Diop tripped Sterling in the penalty box. Cole Palmer calmly slotted the ball into the net to give Stamford Bridge some relief heading into halftime. Chelsea should have killed the game in the 2nd half as not only Sterling hit the post in the 53rd minute but also Gallagher in the 83rd minute. Chelsea were scrappy towards the end of the game and did end up providing Fulham with some half chances however they did see the game out winning 1-0.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these juggernauts of English football has a high number of games that have failed to produce a result. It is the most drawn fixture in the Premier League era. In the last 43 games between these two in all competitions, Chelsea has won 12 times, 18 games have ended in a draw with Liverpool winning on 13 occasions. The record between these two sides is highly competitive.

Liverpool goes into this game with the best chance of finally beating Chelsea for the 1st time since September 2020. The Reds have been in brilliant form currently having gone 13 games undefeated. The last time they lost in the League was way back in September when Spurs beat them 2-1. Liverpool have won each of their last 3 games heading into this.

Chelsea meanwhile have also won each of their last 3 games so they are too in some form. However, their performances against teams away have been suspect. We do not expect Chelsea to do a lot in this game. We expect Liverpool to be pumped especially with Klopp leaving at the end of the season. This makes every Liverpool game at Anfield tougher. Hence Liverpool has a higher chance of winning in this game.

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Liverpool vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most betting sources, the odds highly favour Liverpool in comparison to their opponents Chelsea. The difference in the odds between these two sides is quite big showing how the bookies favour Liverpool when they play at their home ground. Anfield has been one of the stadiums that Liverpool has had a stronghold on especially this season. Only 2 teams have managed to get points from Liverpool at this venue.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have not lost a single game at home this season and have an unbeaten record at Anfield. Manchester United and Arsenal were the only 2 sides to get a draw when they played here earlier this season. Liverpool have scored in 9 of their 10 home games this season, hence they go into this game with a brilliant scoring record.

Liverpool this season failed to score at Anfield only against Manchester United. Other than that result, Klopp’s team are averaging 2.60 goals a game at home. Chelsea on the other hand have scored 1.70 goals when they play away from Stamford Bridge. Liverpool have defensively also been solid at home this season conceding only 0.8 goals on an average per game. Chelsea meanwhile has conceded 1.70 goals on their travels this season.

Chelsea comes into this tie with not the best of records on the road as they are averaging just 1.30 points per game. Liverpool however at home has been a force to reckon with averaging 2.60 points on average per game.

Based on the above numbers, we predict that this game should favour the home team. Our prediction is for Liverpool to score 2 or more goals in this game quite easily. We also predict that Liverpool will win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. Liverpool has a 50% clean sheet record at Anfield this season so their chances also are high of preventing Chelsea from scoring.

The Blues this season have failed to score in just 20% of the games on their travels. Chelsea is a side currently that does have a goal in them hence we do predict them to score at least a goal in this game.

Chelsea have been on a good scoring run lately. Pochettino’s men have scored at least a goal in each of their last 5 games. Liverpool has 3 clean sheets in their last 5 games in the PL making them not a bad shout to back for a clean sheet however the risk is high.

In terms of shots, we expect Liverpool to do more of the attacking than Chelsea hence more shots. Chelsea will be expected to defend slightly deep and frustrate Liverpool. The likes of Darwin, Jota and Nunez like to try their luck when it comes to shooting.

The Merseyside Reds are averaging 17.60 shots at home. Hence, we do expect them to easily have over 15 shots in this game. In terms of bookings, we do expect this game to produce several yellow cards.

Referee Paul Tierney roughly averages 3.47 cards per game which he has taken charge of. We expect this game to have 4 or more yellow cards for both Liverpool and Chelsea combined. Our pick in this game is for Malo Gusto to be booked. The Frenchman already has 6 yellow cards to his name and with him facing off against Diaz we do expect him to make a rash tackle or two.

In terms of scoring for Liverpool, we back Darwin Nunez to score in this game against Chelsea. Nunez has been one of the most in-form Liverpool attackers this season having already scored 7 goals and registering 6 assists. We expect the Uruguayan striker to continue his fine form against Chelsea.

For Chelsea, our pick to score in this game will have to once again be Cole Palmer. The former City academy graduate has been Chelsea’s best player since his summer move from the defending Champions. Most of Chelsea’s goals this season have gone through Palmer. He is their top scorer with 9 goals to his name and will go down as a favourite if Chelsea are to score against Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Curtis Jones Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, D

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Thiago Silva Defender Axel Disasi Defender Levi Colwill Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Armando Broja Attacker Raheem Sterling Attacker Mykhailo Mudryk Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Liverpool vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:195

Liverpool wins:84

Chelsea wins:65

Matches are drawn:46

Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.59.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.