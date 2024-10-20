Liverpool vs Chelsea Match Prediction LIV 79 % Chance of Winning CHE 21 % Bet Now! Liverpool will face off against Chelsea in this week’s blockbuster fixture at Anfield on Sunday. This is a top four clash as Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table with Chelsea sitting in 4th place. A loss for either team here would be quite harming. A win however will also have drastic effects as the points difference between the two teams is just 4. A win for Chelsea will put them in the title race and a loss could see the other teams below them pull closer. A win for Liverpool keeps the pressure on however a loss would be denting for them considering the consistency of Arsenal and Manchester City. Liverpool in their last game played Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and a solitary goal from Diogo Jota was enough to get Arne Slot 3 points on the day. Liverpool dominated in the early exchanges of the game but needed to do some defending towards the end to secure the win. Chelsea on the other hand were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. Chris Wood broke the deadlock for Forest in the 49th minute. Noni Madueke was the man to get the goal for Chelsea after sustained pressure 8 minutes later. The Blues could not break the resolve of the Tricky Trees resulting in further dropped points at their home stadium.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The Reds have a slightly better record against the Blues when it comes to the recent head-to-head record. In the last 45 games between the two teams, Chelsea has won 12 games; 18 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning 15 times.

Nottingham Forest have shown many clubs the exact blueprint of how to beat Liverpool at Anfield. However that is not an easy task as many factors also need to fall in your favour. Chelsea will need to be defensively solid, be clinical on the break and hope that Liverpool’s attackers are missing their shooting boots. The odds for that are against Chelsea and hence that gives Liverpool a better chance of winning.

Arne Slot’s men are in a title race and dropping points in home games will affect them in the long term. This will place more emphasis on Liverpool wanting to win this tie. We do not believe that Chelsea at the moment have the defensive stability to hold Liverpool like Nottingham Forest did.

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Liverpool vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game hands down favour Liverpool to beat Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday. Even though both teams have been in very good form going into this game it is Liverpool who have a massive odds backing of 1.66 in comparison to Chelsea, who are given an odds ratio of 4.90. Liverpool this season have already been beaten once away at home however they have bounced back quite well from that. Chelsea on the flipside have a really good record away from home. Liverpool’s dominance over the Blues at Anfield gives them the blessing of the bookies to continue their unbeaten run and win at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool apart from their blip against Nottingham Forest have actually been quite good at their home stadium. They have played a total of 3 games until now at Anfield and have 2 wins and a loss to show. Liverpool’s 2 wins came against Brentford and AFC Bournemouth whom they comfortably dispatched keeping a clean sheet in each of those games and scoring a minimum of 2 goals in the process.

Chelsea in terms of their away performances have been absolutely flawless. Enzo Maresca’s men have travelled better this season in comparison to their home form. The Blues have played a total of 3 away games and have been victorious in each game. They have won against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium, Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and most recently against West Ham at the London Stadium. Chelsea have been utterly dominant in these games.

Taking the above into consideration, here are our tips and predictions for this massive game on Sunday. We back Liverpool to be victorious against Chelsea in this game. Arne Slot's men to score 2 or more goals in this game is our call. Liverpool apart from their loss to Nottingham game have scored 2 goals in their other home games. Chelsea away from home have kept two clean sheets against the likes of West Ham and Bournemouth. They should have easily conceded against Bournemouth. At the Molineux Stadium, Chelsea conceded 2 goals. Even at home against Brighton they conceded 2 goals. Hence we back Liverpool to score 2 or more in this game.

We also back both Liverpool and Chelsea to score in this game at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool this season have been solid defensively however they have conceded in 2 of their last 4 games in the Premier League. Chelsea on the flipside have scored in each of their last 6 games and in all of their 3 games on the road. Hence we do see both teams getting at least a goal in this game on Sunday.

When it comes to scoring for Liverpool we have to back Mo Salah in this game. Salah has a really good record when it comes to Anfield. The attacker has 6 goals already in all competitions. Recently his form has also been good as he has netted 3 goals in each of his last 4 games. Salah has indeed scored against Chelsea in the Premier League however his record is not that great. Liverpool’s no 11 has 4 goals in 13 games against the Blues. Even then we back Salah to get on the scoresheet come Saturday.

Likewise for Chelsea we do see Cole Palmer being favourite to score. Palmer has not pumped the brakes in terms of his form as continues to find the back of the net consistently. Palmer failed to score against Nottingham Forest last time out however his overall numbers do not lie. Palmer has 6 goals in 7 games which is a fantastic number. He has also created 11 chances in games with 5 assists already to his name. Backing Cole Palmer to get an anytime goal or an assist is a very good shout.

Noni Madueke this season has been very attacking in his attempts to get on the scoresheet. A lot of Chelsea fans have also been very frustrated with how many times Madueke does end up shooting and not passing. The stats are pretty evident as he has 9 shots on target in 6 games this season already. Based on this we do expect him to go for goal and hence we back him to have 1 or more shots on target.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Chelsea.

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Levi Colwill Defender Benoit Badiashile Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Jadon Sancho Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, D

Liverpool vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:197

Liverpool wins:86

Chelsea wins:65

Matches are drawn:46

Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.66.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.