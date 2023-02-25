Sunday, the 26th of February will be a classic day for the English Premier League. On this day Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool will come head to head against each other. The match will be played in Selhurst Park Stadium which serves as a home ground for Crystal Palace. Liverpool for looking for a respectable comeback in the league as they were the runners-up for the EPL title last year. Whereas Crystal palace is also at a decent spot in the league.

Liverpool has 10 wins from 22 matches in addition to 5 draws and 7 losses. They have 35 points on board which puts them in the 8th spot in the table. In their last 5 matches, they have won 2 lost 2 and drawn 1. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace has won 6 matches, drew 8 and lost 9 in the possible 22-match fixture. They currently have 26 points which put them in the 12th spot in the table.

Liverpool until now has not been up to the mark this season. They are 19 points behind the league leaders. Jurgen Klopp’s men were highly criticized for the underperformance they have shown this season. Reportedly there are a few issues which need to be looked into. The players lack motivation and lose the balls in an easy scenario. Liverpool is also facing midfield issues despite having veteran players in that position like Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho. They need someone who can play differently than usual. There are also injury issues with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. The club spent heavy money in recent markets to get remarkable players like Darwin Nunez and Coady Gakpo who have not proved their worth until now.

Crystal Palace is being managed by the Arsenal Legend Patrick Vierra who ended the 2021-22 season at a decent 12th spot. However, several senior players left when their contracts ended, and Roy Hodgson's departure prompted questions and worries, but Viera performed well last season with the guys at his disposal. This season has gotten off to a rough start for them but their attack is something which gives hope. The attack is led by versatile Wilfred Zaha. The offensive prowess of this club, which also includes excellent players Jordan Ayew and Eze, is its greatest asset. The defence is this Palace team's major problem. The defence has suffered since several of the more skilled veterans left a couple of seasons ago.