Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League Prediction for the Match
CPFC
30%
Chance of Winning
LIV
70%
England
Selhurst Park Stadium
Liverpool has 10 wins from 22 matches in addition to 5 draws and 7 losses. They have 35 points on board which puts them in the 8th spot in the table. In their last 5 matches, they have won 2 lost 2 and drawn 1. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace has won 6 matches, drew 8 and lost 9 in the possible 22-match fixture. They currently have 26 points which put them in the 12th spot in the table.
Liverpool until now has not been up to the mark this season. They are 19 points behind the league leaders. Jurgen Klopp’s men were highly criticized for the underperformance they have shown this season. Reportedly there are a few issues which need to be looked into. The players lack motivation and lose the balls in an easy scenario. Liverpool is also facing midfield issues despite having veteran players in that position like Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho. They need someone who can play differently than usual. There are also injury issues with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. The club spent heavy money in recent markets to get remarkable players like Darwin Nunez and Coady Gakpo who have not proved their worth until now.
Crystal Palace is being managed by the Arsenal Legend Patrick Vierra who ended the 2021-22 season at a decent 12th spot. However, several senior players left when their contracts ended, and Roy Hodgson's departure prompted questions and worries, but Viera performed well last season with the guys at his disposal. This season has gotten off to a rough start for them but their attack is something which gives hope. The attack is led by versatile Wilfred Zaha. The offensive prowess of this club, which also includes excellent players Jordan Ayew and Eze, is its greatest asset. The defence is this Palace team's major problem. The defence has suffered since several of the more skilled veterans left a couple of seasons ago.
Facts
- Liverpool- According to the recent fixtures, Liverpool has won 2 and lost 2 of their last 5 matches, they also drew one. Their win percentage calculates to 40% which is not so decent as far as the name Liverpool is concerned.
- Crystal Palace- Based on their recent fixtures, Crystal Palace have won zero matches out of their five but they drew four times and lost one. Which gives them a possible 4 points out of 15. They need to bring their passion back to get more wins.
Statistics for Liverpool and Crystal Palace.
Liverpool
In the 22 matches, Liverpool has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 38 goals in those 22 matches with an average of 1.72 goals scored per match. They have conceded 28 goals in 22 matches which is an expected record by a giant name like Liverpool. Their goals conceded average is 1.27 per match. They have a positive Goal Difference of 10 goals in the league as of now. Jurgen Klopp and his men need to start performing at their best level as they are left with fewer excuses to hide the crippling internal problem. They surely have the capability of world-class players and a great squad depth.
Crystal Palace
In the 23 matches, Crystal Palace has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored 21 goals in those 23 matches with an average of 0.92 goals scored per match. They have conceded 31 goals which is a pathetic record. Their goals conceded average is 1.34 per match. They have a negative Goal Difference of 10 goals in the league as of now. They have a great attack with names like Wilfred Zaha and Jordan Ayew who can bring in a lot of goals, they just need to concede less and provide their attacker's opportunity to score up top.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Liverpool
We would like to rule this match in favour of Liverpool as they are in top form and looking like a completely different team in this season of the Premier League. Even tho they have not dominated many teams in previous encounters this season but they still have quality players and a great tactician Jurgen Klopp. The odds favouring Liverpool to win are 1.74 whereas favouring Crystal Palace to win is 4.70.Bet Now!