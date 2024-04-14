LIV (Liverpool) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction LIV 99 % Chance of Winning CPFC 1 % Bet Now! Liverpool are set to take on Crystal Palace at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. They took the lead early through a Luis Diaz header from a Darwin Nunez flick. Liverpool had loads of chances to kill the game early with Onana making some fine saves to deny the likes of Salah and Szoboszlai. A bad mistake from Quansah at the back allowed United a lifeline through Bruno Fernandes. They went behind after Mainoo scored a fabulous curler to beat Kelleher in goal. Wan Bissaka fouled Harvey Elliot in the penalty box. Salah stepped up and converted from the spot to level the tie. Liverpool now sits level with Arsenal on points but has relinquished the 1st spot as Arsenal holds that due to a superior goal difference. City are just a point behind them in 3rd place. Crystal Palace in their last game came face to face against Manchester City at Selhurst Park. Their evening began on a perfect note as Mateta drilled a low shot past Ortega as early as the 4th minute to send Selhurst Park into a frenzy. City however then massacred Palace from then on as a brace from De Bruyne and a goal each from Rico Lewis and Haaland put City up 4-1 on the night. Palace was completely shut out of the game but got a consolation goal at the end through Edouard. The Frenchman finished off Jeffrey Schlupp’s low cross into the net. Palace with their recent bad performances still find themselves in a relegation scrap. They are just 5 points clear of the relegation places. If they lose this game and the teams below them get results then this could end as a worrisome phase for Palace and their survival hopes. A win however will make them strong favourites to survive this season. Oliver Glasner will need to start producing results before it gets too late for the Eagles.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace's Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Liverpool and Crystal Palace is highly one-sided with the Scousers coming out on top on most occasions. In the last 5 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won all 16 games, 3 games ended in a draw with Crystal Palace winning 4 times.

Liverpool do not look like a team who are in the best of groove at the moment. They look shaky in defence and their attack seems wasteful at the moment. Mo Salah still does not look like himself post his return from injury. The Reds have to find a way to get back to their best as games are running out. Liverpool will want to make the most of the games like this and build some confidence. We expect Klopp to come in firing in this game.

Crystal Palace have a very tough scenario on their hands in this game. The Eagles have had a good record at Anfield in the past but recently have struggled here. Palace have gone to the Etihad and got results. They know how to make big teams struggle. They will however need to be good defensively which they are not currently. Hence we cannot see them doing any damage in this game. Liverpool do go into this game with easily the best chance of winning at Anfield on Sunday.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool head into this tie against Crystal Palace as major odds-on favourites at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool continue to be the only side alongside Manchester City to have not lost a single home game this campaign. The Merseyside Reds are a force at their home ground. The Eagles come into this on the back of some poor performances. Playing Liverpool away from home is anyway a hard task but coming into this game on the back of no wins in any of their last 5 is a massive worry. Hence Palace go into this as massive underdogs.

Liverpool going into any home fixture comes out as favourites to triumph on the day. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, do not have the best away records. The Merseyside Reds have an 81% win ratio at home this season scoring 2.69 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 2.63 goals. Liverpool, including their last game against Sheffield United, have now scored 14 of their 15 games at Anfield. Crystal Palace have an away-win ratio of just 19%.

The Eagles average 0.94 goals a game this season when they play away from Selhurst Park. We predict Liverpool to have a stroll in the park in this game when it comes to scoring goals. We can see the Reds scoring 3 or more goals easily here as Crystal Palace concede 1.88 goals on average. Going with that defensive record at Anfield can spell trouble. We also back both teams to score at Anfield. Liverpool has a 31% clean sheet record at Anfield but they have conceded in each of their last 4 games. Palace have failed to score in just 19% of their away games this season so we can see them getting a goal here.

Liverpool in their last 2 games have opened the scoring in the Premier League and hence we back them to score first here as well. The Reds have scored first in 17 of their 31 games. The Eagles have scored first in 14 of their 31 games. The numbers are not different between the two teams but we back Liverpool at Anfield to get the first goal in most scenarios.

For Liverpool, we back Darwin Nunez to score in this game. Nunez has been quiet in his recent games for Liverpool but did manage to find a goal in his last home game at Anfield against Sheffield United. Darwin Nunez has registered 100 shots this season which is the most of any player this year. With Palace expected to play deep, we can see Darwin sizing a lot of opportunities up in this game. We back Nunez to score if he starts. If Nunez fails to start then Salah is always a good option.

Jean Phillipe Mateta has been in brilliant form for Crystal Palace and we back the Frenchman as favourite to score in this game as well. Mateta is in fine touch scoring 4 goals in his last 6 games. He also scored against Liverpool in the reverse fixture. Mateta’s pace and directness could be a problem for the Reds in this game. He has already scored 7 goals in all this season which is his best return in a Palace shirt.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Crystal Palace

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper Connor Bradley Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Kostas Tsimikas Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Darwin Nunez Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, D, W

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Odsonne Edouard Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Jeffrey Schlupp Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, D, L

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:63

Liverpool wins:36

Crystal Palace wins:14

Matches are drawn: 13

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.21

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 14.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 7.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.