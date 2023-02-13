Liverpool will welcome local rivals Everton to Anfield as Sean Dyche’s rejuvenated toffees will look to pile more pressure on Jurgen Klopp. Picked as one of the favourites to win the title at the start of the season, Liverpool finds themselves down in 10th position. The Reds have won just 8 of their opening 20 fixtures after being battered in their last outing 3-0 against the Wolves. Liverpool’s top 4 hopes have taken a massive dent since the new year as Jurgen Klopp’s men have taken just one point from a possible 12 points. Liverpool in these last 4 games has scored just one goal and has conceded 9.

Everton on the other hand has witnessed a disastrous season. They find themselves in a relegation fight languishing way down in the table at 18th. Everton under their former manager Frank Lampard looked certain to be heading towards relegation but the appointment of Sean Dyche seemed to have brought a fresh wave of optimism around Goodison. The former Burnley manager’s reign couldn’t have started in a better way as he beat the table toppers Arsenal. Arsenal’s loss at the Goodison was Everton’s first win in their last 8 Premier League games. The head-to-head record between the two Merseyside rivals is quite one-sided with Liverpool winning 28 and Everton winning just 9 out of the last 64 games they have played with 27 games ending in draws. Liverpool has a slightly better record at home in comparison to their disastrous away form. The Reds have not beaten in their last 8 home games in all competitions. Everton on the flipside has not won any of their 8 away games.