Liverpool vs Everton Prediction for the match
LIV
50%
Chance of Winning
EVFC
50%
England
Anfield
Everton on the other hand has witnessed a disastrous season. They find themselves in a relegation fight languishing way down in the table at 18th. Everton under their former manager Frank Lampard looked certain to be heading towards relegation but the appointment of Sean Dyche seemed to have brought a fresh wave of optimism around Goodison. The former Burnley manager’s reign couldn’t have started in a better way as he beat the table toppers Arsenal. Arsenal’s loss at the Goodison was Everton’s first win in their last 8 Premier League games. The head-to-head record between the two Merseyside rivals is quite one-sided with Liverpool winning 28 and Everton winning just 9 out of the last 64 games they have played with 27 games ending in draws. Liverpool has a slightly better record at home in comparison to their disastrous away form. The Reds have not beaten in their last 8 home games in all competitions. Everton on the flipside has not won any of their 8 away games.
Facts
- Liverpool will be the favourites to score, the Reds have only not scored in 1 of their 10 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Everton FC on the other hand has not scored in 5 of their 10 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Liverpool FC's home record this season: 6 wins-3 draw-1 defeat.
- Everton FC's away record this season: 1 win-4 draws-5 defeats.
- Liverpool FC's record in their last 5 games is superior to that of Everton.
- Liverpool FC has lost just 1 of their last 5 games against Everton FC (in all competitions).
- In their last 5 head-to-head meetings, Liverpool has won 2, Everton has won 1, 2 games have ended in draws.
- Liverpool is the favourite with the bookmakers with odds of 1.57.
- Everton has win odds of 6.40.
- The bookmakers have set odds of 4.60 for the game to end in a draw.
Liverpool vs Everton Statistics
Liverpool
When it comes to scoring goals, Liverpool is scoring substantially less compared to the previous season. The Reds average 1.7 goals a game this season. Their attackers also seem to be less clinical in front of the goal. Liverpool averaged 14.8 goals in a game scoring 1.7. Liverpool’s disciplinary record is however better, averaging just 1.1 yellow cards a game. Liverpool also has a 71% chance to score more than 2.5 goals.
Everton
Everton is finding it more difficult to score goals this season. The Toffees average 0.8 goals a game this season. Everton’s attacking dilemma is similar to that of Liverpool’s as they average around 8.5 shots a game. Fancy Everton to get a flurry of yellow cards due to their poor disciplinary record as they average 2.2 yellow cards a game. Everton has a 71% chance of scoring over 1.5 goals.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Draw
Though the bookmakers have favoured Liverpool as odds favourites to beat Everton, we predict this game to end in a draw. Liverpool is currently in a shocking run of form having not won a single game in their last four in which they have lost three. Everton themselves are not the best of teams away from home having won just 1 in 8 but Dyche’s men will find themselves having a smidgen more confidence after beating Arsenal. Also, the most common full-time result when these two sides meet at Anfield is 1-1 with 7 games ending in this same scoreline.Bet Now!