Liverpool vs Everton Match Prediction
LIV
73%
Chance of Winning
EVFC
27%
England
Anfield
Liverpool does not go into this game in the best of form as they have not won any of their last 2 games in the Premier League. The Reds were controversially defeated by Tottenham Hotspur away and then travelled to the South Coast of England to face Brighton and Hove Albion. The game started in quite a cagey manner but it was Brighton who drew first blood in the 20th minute as Simon Adingra made the most of Alexis Mac Allister’s mistake and beat Allison in goal who was off his line with a pinpoint shot.
Brighton could have made it 2-0 in the 31st minute but Baleba’s shot ended up just wide. 9 minutes later Mo Salah punished Brighton for their missed chances as he levelled the tie by converting from Darwin Nunez’s pass on the right.
The Seagulls lost their heads as goalkeeper Verbruggen made a horror pass to Gross under pressure from Szoboszlai. The German defender fluffed and pulled the Liverpool player in the box to award Klopp’s men a chance to take the lead just before half-time. Mo Salah was calm from the spot as he scored his and Liverpool’s second of the night.
Liverpool should have finished the game in the 53rd minute as Szoboszlai unselfishly slotted in a pass to substitute Gravenberch who hit the post. The duo combined again in the 65th minute but this time Gravenberch’s shot at the keeper was less worrying. Liverpool was all over Brighton in this spell of the game with Diaz next failing to find the target and kill the game.
It was Brighton’s time to punish Liverpool as Lewis Dunk applied the finishing touches on Solly March's free-kick to bring the tie level once again. Liverpool could have ended the game with nothing as Joao Pedro missed a golden chance to win the tie in the end but missed.
Everton welcomed Bournemouth to Goodison Park in their last Premier League outing. Things could not have started on a more positive note for the home side as James Garner gave the hosts the lead in the 8th minute after Bournemouth player Zabarnyi practically gifted the ball to the Everton midfielder in a dangerous area.
Everton were all over Bournemouth most of the first half and their chance to double the lead was fantastically taken by Jack Harrison. The former Leeds player’s powerful precision shot gave Neto no chance as it found the bottom corner. Calvert-Lewin should have killed the game for Everton just before half-time but his headed effort struck the bar.
The Toffees finally put the game to bed in the 60th minute as Harrison’s header was cleared off the line by Kerkez, the rebound hit Harrison once again but it was Doucoure’s alertness that enabled him to take advantage of the situation and blast the ball past Neto in goal to hand Everton all three points.
Facts:
- The Reds have a brilliant record against the Toffees losing just one of their last 25 games. Liverpool was last beaten by Everton at home in 2021 as Carlo Ancelotti provided a masterclass 2-0 win. The Merseyside Reds have won 11 and drawn 13 of their last 25 games against Everton.
- The Premier League era started on a decent note for Everton against Liverpool. The Toffees won 5 of the first 11 ties in the Premier League but since then the tide has turned with Everton winning just 5 of their last 51 games losing on 25 occasions against the Reds.
- These two rivals tend to draw the most games in the history of the Premier League. Liverpool and Everton have met on 208 occasions in the Premier League. The Merseyside derby has ended in a draw on 69 occasions.
- Everton have a terrible record when it comes to scoring past Liverpool. The Reds enjoy keeping clean sheets against their rivals. Liverpool have kept the greatest number of clean sheets against Everton in comparison to any other team in the Premier League. Liverpool has 26 clean sheets against Everton.
- Liverpool vs Everton is also a game that attracts a lot of red cards. The Merseyside derby has seen 22 red cards in the Premier League since its inception and is the game to receive the record number of sending-offs.
Liverpool vs Everton Chance of Winning
In the recent match-ups between Liverpool and Everton, the head-to-head record between these two sides is highly one-sided. In the last 35 games between these two sides, the Merseyside Reds have won 19 times, the Toffees have won on just 2 occasions whereas 14 games have ended in a stalemate.
Liverpool is a different animal when it comes to playing at home. Jurgen Klopp has fortified Anfield into one of the toughest places to visit for any away team. The Kop acted as Liverpool’s 12th man, rallying them to pile pressure on the opposition. Liverpool is expected to dominate this game from the start till the end. We could expect some free-flowing football from Salah and co. Everton’s playing style could make things easier for Liverpool at Anfield.
Sean Dyche will need his team to attack Liverpool in some form or the other. The Reds do have defensive mistakes in them that were capitalised by Brighton in their last game. If Everton continuously sits back and only relies on something to happen from set-pieces or corners then it could back-fire. Everton’s best chance is to get at Liverpool.
However, based on all the assumptions, we believe Liverpool has a much better chance of winning surely because they are playing at home and due to their record against Everton.
Liverpool vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the oddsmakers, Liverpool goes into this game as heavy favourites to beat their rivals Everton at Anfield on Saturday.
We expect Liverpool to dominate Sean Dyche’s men in every aspect of the game. Everton will be expected to play a deep line and play most of their football without the ball. This will enable Liverpool to have most of the ball at Anfield. We expect Liverpool to end the game with more than 60% possession come Saturday. Everton’s low block will also enable Liverpool to have more shots than usual. Klopp’s men are already averaging 16.67 shots a game on average. Jordan Pickford is expected to be the busier of the keepers come Saturday. The Reds average 8 shots on target in each game. We expect Pickford to make more than 4 saves in this game.
For Liverpool, Mo Salah continues to be the catalyst when it comes to scoring and creating goals. The Egyptian winger has scored 16 goals and assisted 11 in his last 23 appearances in the Premier League. What makes Salah the best option for returns against Everton on Saturday is how good he is at home. Liverpool’s no 11 has scored 12 goals and has assisted 3 in each of his last 12 appearances at Anfield. A staggering record.
Jack Harrison was somewhat of a bogey player for Liverpool when he was at Leeds United. The winger scored his 1st Premier League goal against Liverpool behind closed doors at Anfield in 2020. Harrison was also involved in Liverpool’s last home defeat at Anfield when Leeds United beat them 2-1 last season. Harrison has fantastically started his Everton career as he scored 1 and assisted 1 in his first start for the club. There is a chance that Harrison could prove to be a thorn once again for Liverpool.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Everton
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips
Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Joel Matip
|
Defender
|
Kostas Tsimikas
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Harvey Elliot
|
Midfielder
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, W
Everton Player List
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin
Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite
Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin
Everton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitalii Mykolenko
|
Defender
|
Micheal Keane
|
Defender
|
James Tarkowski
|
Defender
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Amadou Onana
|
Midfielder
|
James Garner
|
Midfielder
|
Dwight McNeil
|
Attacker
|
Abdoulaye Doucoure
|
Midfielder
|
Jack Harrison
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|
Attacker
Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, D
Liverpool vs Everton United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:293
Liverpool wins:124
Everton wins:83
Matches are drawn:86
Liverpool vs Everton United Betting Odds
According to Stake Bet, the odds of Everton winning are set at 7.60. Liverpool are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.36. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.00. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
With Liverpool being at home you know you are going to get a solid performance in most games. With the Reds failing to win any of their last two games, the urge to get back into the race for the title will be high and Klopp couldn’t have asked for a better fixture than this one.
Liverpool has dominated Everton in this fixture most of the time and we believe this could happen again. Though Liverpool is suspect defensively, it is their attack and their ability to out-score opponents that makes them one of the best sides in the Premier League. We back Liverpool to win this game 3-0.
Parimatch