The Premier League is back after the international break with one of the fiercest rivalries in English Football as Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield in this season’s first Merseyside derby. Both clubs' existence in the same area makes this a city rivalry which often gets more heated due to the sheer closeness of the people.

Liverpool does not go into this game in the best of form as they have not won any of their last 2 games in the Premier League. The Reds were controversially defeated by Tottenham Hotspur away and then travelled to the South Coast of England to face Brighton and Hove Albion. The game started in quite a cagey manner but it was Brighton who drew first blood in the 20th minute as Simon Adingra made the most of Alexis Mac Allister’s mistake and beat Allison in goal who was off his line with a pinpoint shot.

Brighton could have made it 2-0 in the 31st minute but Baleba’s shot ended up just wide. 9 minutes later Mo Salah punished Brighton for their missed chances as he levelled the tie by converting from Darwin Nunez’s pass on the right.

The Seagulls lost their heads as goalkeeper Verbruggen made a horror pass to Gross under pressure from Szoboszlai. The German defender fluffed and pulled the Liverpool player in the box to award Klopp’s men a chance to take the lead just before half-time. Mo Salah was calm from the spot as he scored his and Liverpool’s second of the night.

Liverpool should have finished the game in the 53rd minute as Szoboszlai unselfishly slotted in a pass to substitute Gravenberch who hit the post. The duo combined again in the 65th minute but this time Gravenberch’s shot at the keeper was less worrying. Liverpool was all over Brighton in this spell of the game with Diaz next failing to find the target and kill the game.

It was Brighton’s time to punish Liverpool as Lewis Dunk applied the finishing touches on Solly March's free-kick to bring the tie level once again. Liverpool could have ended the game with nothing as Joao Pedro missed a golden chance to win the tie in the end but missed.

Everton welcomed Bournemouth to Goodison Park in their last Premier League outing. Things could not have started on a more positive note for the home side as James Garner gave the hosts the lead in the 8th minute after Bournemouth player Zabarnyi practically gifted the ball to the Everton midfielder in a dangerous area.

Everton were all over Bournemouth most of the first half and their chance to double the lead was fantastically taken by Jack Harrison. The former Leeds player’s powerful precision shot gave Neto no chance as it found the bottom corner. Calvert-Lewin should have killed the game for Everton just before half-time but his headed effort struck the bar.

The Toffees finally put the game to bed in the 60th minute as Harrison’s header was cleared off the line by Kerkez, the rebound hit Harrison once again but it was Doucoure’s alertness that enabled him to take advantage of the situation and blast the ball past Neto in goal to hand Everton all three points.