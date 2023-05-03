Liverpool vs Fulham Match Prediction LIV 69 % Chance of Winning FUL 31 % Bet Now! It is a top-half clash in the Premier League as Liverpool is set to welcome Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday. At the time of writing this, Liverpool currently sits in 5th position in the Premier League table with 56 points having played 33 games. Fulham sits in the 10th spot with 45 points. Fulham will want to finish in the top half of the table with the likes of Chelsea and Crystal Palace still breathing down their necks. Liverpool has been a team this season that has severely underperformed compared to what they achieved last season. The Reds lost the Premier League title to Manchester City by one point on the final day. They however won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup to add to their trophy cabinet. This season Liverpool finds themselves 20 points off the top and 7 points off the top four having played a game more. Such has been the fall for Liverpool this season. They however have got a slim chance of qualifying for the Champions League provided they win all their games and hope that Manchester United or Newcastle both don’t win 3 of their last 6 games. Liverpool have won 4 consecutive games having beat Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday. The Reds lead Spurs 3-0 inside the opening 15 minutes with goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah. Spurs remarkably came back into the game with goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and an injury-time equaliser from Richarlison. However, it wasn’t to be for Spurs, as Diogo Jota pounced onto Lucas Moura’s missed pass to give Liverpool the win a minute after Richarlison equalised. Fulham however has had a decent season under Marco Silva. The Cottagers who were promoted into the Premier League this season look good to finish in the top half of the season. Fulham has had a topsy-turvy run of games like any other side who would be 10th on the Premier League table. The loss of their top goal scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic was a major blow to the Cottagers. With important back-to-back wins against Leeds and Everton, Fulham have lost games in a row to Aston Villa and most recently Manchester City. Erling Haaland gave City the lead through the penalty spot. Carlos Vinicius equalised for the hosts 12 minutes later. However, it was Julian Alvarez’s stunning solo effort and striker in the 36th minute that secured a 2-1 win for Manchester City on Sunday.

On this page Facts

Liverpool vs Fulham Chance of Winning

Liverpool vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool Player List

Fulham Player List

Liverpool vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts Liverpool hasn't lost once in their last 6 games.

Liverpool have scored in 15 of their 16 home matches in the Premier League this season.

Fulham haven't scored in 4 of their 16 away matches in the Premier League this season.

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer with 17 goals.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is Fulham’s top scorer with 11 goals.

Fulham have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 9 matches.

On average Liverpool scores 2.69 goals when playing at home and Fulham FC scores 1.31 goals when playing away.

Liverpool has a winning streak of 4 matches in the Premier League and hasn't lost in any of their last 5 home matches.

Liverpool has conceded at least one goal in each of their last 5 Premier League matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has twice assisted a goal in five consecutive Premier League games in a month. He became the 1st player in the Premier League to have 5 consecutive assists in a month twice, once in August 2019 and now in April 2023.

Post the World Cup break Fulham won three out of their first 5 away games keeping four clean sheets. After that, they have gone on to lose three out of their four away games having conceded a goal in each of those games.

Liverpool vs Fulham Chance of Winning

It isn’t a contest between the two sides based on their head-to-head records in recent times. In the last 19 games played between these two sides, Liverpool has won 11 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Fulham winning only 4 times. However, in their last three games, Liverpool is winless against Fulham. Two of Fulham's last victories at Anfield have come in 2021 and 2012.

Liverpool have been dominant at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 69% at Anfield collecting 2.31 points a game. Liverpool have won 4 out of their last 5 games at home drawing 1. Leeds United is the only team to defeat Liverpool at Anfield this season. Liverpool have won 10 games, drawn 4 and lost only 1 at home this season.

On the flip side, Fulham have a very poor away record. The Cottagers have won 6, drawn 2 and lost 8 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 38% and collect 1.25 points away from home. Fulham have won 2 of their last 5 away games.

Everything points to Liverpool beating Fulham quite convincingly. The home advantage certainly brings another gear into Liverpool’s play. With every aspect, stat and record looked at, Liverpool came out with a far superior chance of beating Fulham.

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Liverpool vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Liverpool goes into this game as major odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Liverpool has scored 2.69 goals at home this season with Mo Salah being at the forefront. However ever since Diogo Jota has returned from injury, he has been immense for Liverpool. The Portuguese attacker has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 4 games for the Reds and we predict that he will be the favourite to find the back of the net against Fulham as well. Fulham’s defence occasionally does switch off at times. Jota’s foxy movement could cause trouble against the Cottagers’ backline at Anfield on Wednesday. The Reds will also be odds-on favourites to score 2 or more goals against Fulham. The Reds have scored two or more goals in their last six matches at Anfield.

Playing at Anfield for any side is a tough task and Fulham won’t be an exception to that. Bernd Leno has been a fantastic addition to Fulham this season. The German goalkeeper with 74.5% has the best save success rate in the Premier League this season. Leno was on show in their last Premier League match against Manchester in which he managed 9 saves. Fulham is expected to be on the back foot for most of the game against Liverpool. Considering how dangerous Liverpool’s attack is, we expect Leno to resume his save duties. Backing the German keeper to make over 5 saves can gain returns.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Fulham

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Artur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Curtis Jones Midfielder Fabinho Midfielder Jordan Henderson Midfielder Mo Salah Attacker Cody Gakpo Attacker Diogo Jota Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, D

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Lavyin Kurzawa, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Shane Duffy, Cedric Soares, Tim Ream, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Read, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois

Attackers:Neeskens Kebano, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Manor Solomon, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Dan James, Carlos Vinicius

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tim Ream Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palinha Midfielder Harrison Reed Midfielder Harry Wilson Attacker Carlos Vinicius Attacker Willian Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, W, L

Liverpool vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:72

Liverpool wins:41

Fulham wins:13

Matches are drawn:18

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Odds

The odds of Fulham winning are set at 11.50. Liverpool are landslide favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.31. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 6.70. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.