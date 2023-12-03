Liverpool vs Fulham Match Prediction LIV 90 % Chance of Winning FUL 10 % Bet Now! Liverpool are all set to welcome Fulham to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool sits in 3rd place on the table currently with 28 points from 13 games. Fulham have climbed places to take the 14th spot on the table accumulating 15 points from 13 games. Liverpool in their last game travelled to the Etihad Stadium to take on the defending Champions in Manchester City in what was a top-table clash between first and second. Darwin Nunez had some great chances to score for Liverpool on the day with his first chance coming in the 11th minute as Ederson made a fine save to deny his attempt. Allison did produce some nervy moments for Liverpool early in the half but Manchester City failed to capitalise on his errors. Allison’s clearance fell straight to Ake who easily ran onto 2 Liverpool defenders, beat them and fed Haaland a ball getting him through on goal. The Norwegian easily glided the ball past Allison to put the hosts ahead. Liverpool was all over the place at the start of the second half as Manchester City should have made it 2-0. Alvarez missed a good chance to beat Allison. With City constantly attacking Liverpool got into their shell. They got their chance to get back into the game but Nunez once again squandered an opportunity to beat Ederson with a mediocre effort. Liverpool finally started to mount the pressure and got into the game on the break as Salah very smartly found Trent Alexander Arnold in an advanced position higher up the field. The fullback’s first touch was lovely and his finish was even better as he drilled a low shot to beat Ederson to level things in the 80th minute. Liverpool held on in the end to earn what could be an important point for them in the grand scheme of things. Fulham on the other hand saw Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Crystal Palace. Fulham took the lead after starting off the game well as Robinson and Willian combined on the left flank to find Iwobi through on goal. The former Arsenal man clinically took his chance to make it 1-0. Fulham kept the pressure going but Wolves started to find their way into the game with Hwang hitting the post in the 14th minute. Matheus Cunha equalised for Wolves in the 22nd minute as Robinson was easily beaten by Bellegarde in the buildup. Wolves ended the first half on a stronger note. They did start the 2nd half better but Fulham creeped into the game and were awarded a penalty by VAR as Semedo fouled Cairney in the box. Willian gave the home side the lead in the 59th minute. Wolves got a penalty of their own in the 75th minute as Robinson and Ream were clumsy in their defending barging into Hwang Hee-Chan in the box. The South Korean himself stepped up and beat Leno with a powerful finish from the penalty box. There was more drama to come in late on as Fulham were awarded another penalty by VAR after the on-field referee did not give it earlier. Joao Gomes being the culprit tripped Harry Wilson. Willian again kept his cool to once again score from the spot but this time ensured that Fulham ended the game with 3 points.

Liverpool vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two Premier League stalwarts favours the team from Merseyside. In the last 20 encounters between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won 12 matchups, 4 games ended in a stalemate with Fulham winning on just 4 occasions.

Liverpool is a team that is very reliable at home. Jurgen Klopp has made them an extremely tough side to beat at home. Liverpool may be at their worst when they play away but at home they always produce. Bigger teams than Fulham have come here and have been beaten handsomely.

The draw against Manchester City last week should get Liverpool extra motivated to beat Fulham on Sunday. Liverpool will want to get back to winning ways and get back in the title race that is already heating up. Their strength lies in their attack. Klopp’s attack can outscore their opposition in most instances. That is what makes Liverpool such a dangerous team.

Fulham on the other hand do not score enough goals. Overall, they have scored just 13 goals in their 13 games this season averaging just 1 goal a game. That is where Marco Silva’s problems lie. Fulham’s attackers are not able to alleviate the pressure from the defence as they fail to push opponents’ defences back.

An Anfield that is going to be an even more daunting task. Fulham will be under the cloche for most of the game. They will however need to be solid on the counter and take whatever chances they can get. It is a very tough ask for Fulham in this game considering their opposition. Liverpool and Anfield, are the two words that give the team from Merseyside a glaringly higher chance of winning against Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League.

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Liverpool vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Liverpool goes into this game as clear odds-on favourites to crush Fulham on Sunday at Anfield. Anfield is a place where opposition teams fear visiting most. Liverpool have been a class above at home and Fulham will certainly look to do as much damage limitation as possible come Sunday.

Liverpool comes into this game on the back of some good form having not faced a single defeat in each of their last five games winning 3 and drawing 2. Fulham on the other hand have not been in the best of forms recently winning just 1 of their last 5 games. They have lost 3 and drawn 1 of those 5.

Liverpool is banging in the goals this season at Anfield averaging around 2.83 goals a game. Fulham on the other hand conceded around 1.86 goals on an average this season. Based on these stats we predict the Merseyside Reds to easily score over 2.5 goals against the Cottagers on Sunday. Liverpool also won this game by a difference of 2 or more goals picked in this game as well.

We do not expect Fulham to score against Liverpool on Sunday. The Cottagers average only 0.86 goals a game on an average away from home this season. Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in 67% of their games this season hence we back Jurgen Klopp’s team to not concede a single goal.

In terms of shots, we expect Liverpool to dominate. Fulham will be sitting back in this game most of the time which might force Liverpool to keep shooting on their goal. The Reds averaged a mammoth 16.67 shots at Anfield this season. It could be a similar story on Sunday as we expect them to bombard Bernd Leno’s goal. Our call is for Liverpool to have 18 or more shots on Fulham’s goal.

In terms of scoring for Liverpool, only one name stands out once again and it is Mo Salah. The Egyptian winger has enjoyed a brilliant 2023 scoring 22 goals and 13 assists in his last 31 Premier League appearances. Salah is also one goal short of scoring 200 goals for Liverpool in all competitions and our pick is for him to reach that landmark against Fulham on Sunday in front of the Kop.

Fulham do find it difficult to score goals in games this season. Their major threat this season has been veteran winger Willian. The Brazilian winger was on fire last week against Wolves at home scoring 2 goals from the penalty spot. Willian is our pick if Fulham do find the back of the net against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Fulham

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Kostas Tsimikas Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Mo Salah Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, W, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Timothy Castagne Defender Tim Ream Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Harrison Reed Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Willian Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, L

Liverpool vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:73

Liverpool wins:42

Fulham wins:13

Matches are drawn:18

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.28.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 10.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.