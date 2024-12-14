Liverpool vs Fulham Match Prediction LIV 87 % Chance of Winning FUL 13 % Bet Now! Liverpool will welcome Fulham to Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League. The Merseyside Reds did not play last weekend in the Premier League due to their game against Everton being called off due to unplayable conditions at Goodison Park. Liverpool’s last game in the Premier League was against Newcastle United, where they ended up dropping 2 points. The Merseyside Reds travelled to Spain this week to play Girona in the Champions League. They did end up winning and keeping another clean sheet. Salah from the penalty spot scored the only goal of the game. Fulham, in their last game, came face to face against Arsenal. The Cottagers derailed Arsenal’s title charge further as they held them to a 1-1 draw. Jimenez broke the deadlock with Saliba in the second half, equalising in the second half. Fulham are 10th on the Premier League table, just 4 points off the top 4 spot.

Liverpool vs Fulham Chance of Winning

Liverpool has completely dominated Fulham when it comes to the recent head-to-head record. In the last 24 games between the two teams, Fulham has won just 4 games; 5 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning a massive 15 times.

Liverpool has excelled in all formats when it comes to their football. Their attack is highly functional, with their defence being airtight at times. Fulham, though, has it in them to make it annoying for the home teams. They have the ability to do well on the counterattack, especially with Iwobi and Jimenez being in good form. However, the pressure Liverpool do tend to put on their opponents’ defence is quite scary. We do not think that Fulham has the defensive qualities to withstand Liverpool at the moment. Hence their chances of winning this game are quite low.

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Liverpool vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game are hands down in favour of Liverpool beating Fulham at Anfield in the lunchtime kickoff. Liverpool at the moment continues to mount their title charge. Their last defeat in any competition continues to be at the hands of Nottingham Forest. Arne Slot, since that defeat, has not looked behind, having not lost a single game in all competitions. Fulham this season has been a team that has done very well under Marco Silva’s guidance. Liverpool are the favourites to win, but the odds difference between the two is not exponential, showing the improvement Fulham have made this season. Liverpool are still the outright favourites to win this game.

Liverpool continues to produce convincing displays at Anfield. The Merseyside Reds are doing very well when it comes to their football in front of the Kop. Liverpool have dropped points on just one occasion at home this season. They have won each of the other 6 games, with their latest home win coming against Manchester City. Liverpool, in their last few home games, have shown their attacking might and their defensive stability, making them a complete team overall.

Fulham tends to play their better football at home rather than playing on the road. However, the Cottagers do not tend to lose many games. They have lost 2 games each, both at home and away from home. The amount of wins at home is higher, though they are drawing more frequently away from home. Wins against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest on the road have been their best performances. They also gave Manchester City a run for their money at the Etihad Stadium.

Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Saturday. We back Liverpool to be comfortable winners in this game. The Merseyside Reds scoring 2 or more goals in this game is what we envision. Liverpool has scored a minimum of 2 goals in 6 of their 7 home games this season. We, however, do not back Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in this game. Arne Slot’s men have not conceded in each of their last 2 games at Anfield. Fulham, however, has a really good record away from home in terms of scoring. They have scored at least a goal in each of their last 6 away games going into this.

In terms of scoring, we back Mo Salah to get on the scoresheet in this game. The Egyptian striker has started the season fantastically well, scoring goals for fun. Salah has been involved in a minimum of 2 goals in each of his last 4 games in the Premier League, scoring 6 goals and registering 3 goals in the process. Sala goes into this having scored at least a goal in each of his last 7 games. A goal in this game would make it 8 successive games, joining the list of Van Nistelrooy, Daniel Sturridge, and Jamie Vardy in doing so.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to impress in terms of his creative output as the assists keep coming. The English fullback in his last game against Newcastle United assisted Mo Salah. Alexander Arnold has assisted Salah a total of 12 times already in a Liverpool shirt. Another assist for Salah will tie the record with Sadio Mane, as he assisted the Senegalese striker 11 times during his Liverpool tenure. Trent Alexander-Arnold has always had a great attacking threat, and that is why we back him to assist in this game.

Salah also continues to lead the charts this time when it comes to shots. The Egyptian striker averages 3.4 shots on average in every game this season. We do see him testing Bernd Leno on many occasions. Liverpool will be expected to have most of the ball, with Fulham sitting compact and deep, giving Salah enough room to let fly. Hence, we back Salah to get 3 or more shots in this game.

When it comes to favourites for scoring for Fulham, we back Raul Jimenez to do well in this game. The Mexican striker was on target in his last game against Arsenal and has a penchant for scoring against the bigger boys. Including the goal last week, Jimenez now has 12 goals in his last 21 games for the Cottagers, averaging a goal every 192 minutes. Jimenez continues to have the best goal-to-minutes ratio amongst any Fulham player who has played a minimum of 1000 minutes.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Fulham

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, L, W

Liverpool vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:77

Liverpool wins:45

Fulham wins:13

Matches are drawn:19

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.34.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.