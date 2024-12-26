LIV (Liverpool) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction LIV 99 % Chance of Winning LCFC 1 % Bet Now! Liverpool and Leicester City will go head on at Anfield in one of the Boxing Day clashes in the Premier League. Both teams have contrasting fortunes this season in the Premier League. Liverpool is in cruise control with respect to the title as they opened up a bigger lead at the top. They demolished Tottenham Hotspur by 6 goals to 3 and have now opened up a 4 point lead with a game in hand. Leicester City losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game at home has brought both the teams very close. The Foxes sit in the 17th position which is one of the safest places. The gap after Leicester City’s 3-0 loss has now been reduced to 2 points. A win for Wolves and a loss for Leicester City in this game would see the two teams switch places come Thursday. Leicester City will want to stay as far away from those relegation places.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Chance of Winning

Liverpool have completely dominated Leicester City when it comes to the recent head-to-head record. In the last 22 games between the two teams, Leicester City has won just 5 games; 3 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning a massive 14 times.

Leicester City have a mountain to climb in this game and we do not believe that they can conquer it. Liverpool are simply too strong. This is a game where you predict how many goals Liverpool will put past Leicester City rather than who will win. Leicester City have next to no chance of winning this game. Liverpool will be further keen to boost their goal difference after already putting 6 goals past Tottenham Hotspur. The best thing Leicester City can do here is to put up a fight and limit the damage as they are in a relegation fight too. Things could come to goal difference when it comes to the final game weeks of the season. With everything considered, we do believe that Liverpool go into this game as massive favourites to win this Boxing Day fixture on Thursday.

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Liverpool vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game are hands down in favour of Liverpool beating Leicester City at Anfield in this Boxing Day encounter. Liverpool at the moment is in fantastic form. The Reds have faced nearly half of the teams in the Premier League this season and are not close to losing with their last loss coming aged ago. Liverpool is a team that is very difficult to get over with many teams failing to conquer them even when things got challenging. Leicester City did get a new manager bounce however things have gone to how it was before as they have now lost back to back games. Winning at Anfield is going to be next to impossible for the Foxes in this one.

Arne Slot’s men have now performed slightly better away from home than in front of their home fans. The Liverpool Reds have lost 1 game and most recently drew to Fulham in their last one. Fulham came close to conquering Anfield this season however Nottingham Forest is still the only team to win against Liverpool in all competitions this season. Liverpool have been very consistent at Anfield though and in this game we do expect them to riot.

Leicester City do come into this nightmare fixture with the most horrible away form. No team wants to play Liverpool at Anfield at their best however riding into this stadium with 3 successive away defeats makes it even tougher. Leicester City in their last 3 away games have lost to Newcastle United, Brentford and Manchester United. Hence it is difficult to see how they eclipse Liverpool at their peak.

Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Thursday. We back Liverpool to be comfortable winners in this game. The Merseyside Reds to score 3 or more goals in this game is what we envision. Liverpool have scored 2 or more goals in 7 of their last 9 games in the Premier League. They have scored in each of their last 9 games. They have also scored 3 or more goals in 4 of their last 9 games. Leicester City have conceded a minimum of 3 goals in each of their last 3 away games. Hence all the stats indicate that Liverpool will score a minimum of 3 goals come Thursday.

In terms of scoring, we do back Mohammad Salah for Liverpool. Salah not only has had a brilliant season but it is his Boxing Day numbers that also make him a very good asset. Mo Salah has been brilliant when it comes to playing at home for Liverpool. The Egyptian winger has 99 goals in 141 home Premier League games. A goal in this game will make Salah the 8th foreigner to get 100-plus goals in home games in the Premier League. What makes Salah a more interesting pick is his record on Boxing Day. The Liverpool talisman has one of the best records on the 26th of December. He has 6 goals and 4 assists on Boxing Day with no player having more goal contributions than him at least till now.

Leicester City on the other hand will be looking to Jamie Vardy to do some magic as his record against Liverpool is actually very good. The Englishman has scored 8 goals against the Merseyside Reds. Only Harry Kane and Andy Cole have more goals against Liverpool in the Premier League era. A goal for Vardy in this game would make him the oldest player at 37 years old to score a Premier League goal against Liverpool.

Victor Kristiansen will come face-to-face against Mo Salah in this game, as the Dane will start as left back for Leicester City. The fullback is bound to have a tough game against Salah, with the Egyptian doubling up alongside Trent Alexander Arnold. Hence, we see Kristiansen committing 1 or more fouls in this game. He already averages 0.7 fouls per game hence that number can be achieved.

We also expect Leicester City keeper Mads Hermansen to be a busy customer in this game. Against Wolves, Hermansen made many saves on the day. We do see him having a busier afternoon on Thursday against a stronger attack in Liverpool. We expect the Danish goalkeeper to make a minimum of 3 saves on Thursday.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Leicester City.

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, W, W

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Caleb Okoli Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Jamie Vardy Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, W, L

Liverpool vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:122

Liverpool wins:56

Leicester City wins:41

Matches are drawn:25

Liverpool vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.08.

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 32.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 13.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.