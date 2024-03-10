LIV (Liverpool) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prfediction LIV 41 % Chance of Winning MCI 59 % Bet Now! It is probably the biggest game of the season until now as 1st placed Liverpool will welcome 2nd placed Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday in what is a crucial game for both teams heading into the final leg of the Premier League. Liverpool top the table with 63 points from 62 games. City is a point behind them with 62 points and since this is a 3-horse title race, Arsenal if they win their game on Saturday could well be top of the table before these 2 teams kick the ball. A loss for any team here is a big blow to their title chances as they will slip to third place. A win for Liverpool will be massive considering the fixtures they have coming up. City will also want to win this game considering the team they face after this is Arsenal. Liverpool in their last game against Nottingham Forest left it late to win the game. Liverpool were frazzled in that game through many injuries and were looking set to drop points on the day. Forest was the better side in the 1st half but Liverpool stepped up in the second 45 minutes. Robertson saw his attempt cleared by the Forest defence off the line with Diaz and Nunez having some stunning chances to give their team the lead. However, it was another clutch moment for this Liverpool team as MacAllister’s left-footed cross was headed in deftly by Darwin Nunez to keep Liverpool’s title hopes alive. Manchester City came into this game on the back of a Manchester Derby against United last week. City went behind thanks to a wonderful strike from Marcus Rashford. It was then an attack against defence as City kept trying to find a way with Onana denying them on most occasions. Haaland showed that he is human, missing a sitter in front of an open goal. City finally scored in the 2nd half as Foden cut onto his stronger left foot and curled an effort from the right to beat Onana. Foden got his brace and completed the turnaround after popping up on the left and beating Onana with a low finish across goal. Haaland finished off the game after Alvarez capitalised on a mistake and slid it to the Norwegian to get City’s 3rd of the evening.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Liverpool and Manchester City favours the team from Merseyside going into this game. In the last 43 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won 17 times, 16 games have ended in a draw with Manchester City winning 10 games.

Liverpool have had their fair share of injuries this season but they will have players returning for what will be their biggest threat this season. Liverpool in big games has not played very well but they can score at the right time. In the reverse tie, City were arguably the best team on the day however it was Liverpool that ended up getting a goal out of nothing and walked out of the Etihad with a point.

Manchester City meanwhile have done their needful in beating the teams they needed to to get into this position. It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Citizens in their wins as well. Many teams have made it difficult for them in recent games. City have always found it difficult playing at Anfield however currently their squad looks in a better shape than Liverpool right now. Hence we award Manchester City with a slightly better chance of winning.

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Liverpool vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool in this massive tie against Manchester City surprisingly goes in as minor underdogs in this game with the latter tipped to win at Anfield. It has been a long time since Liverpool has lost a game at Anfield. It has been well over a year with now the bookies backing them to lose on Sunday. Manchester City have the edge in terms of the odds due to their recent form. The city last lost a game a while back with Liverpool struggling with injuries making them 2nd favourites on the day

Manchester City and Liverpool often produce some close games hence let’s look at their stats this season home and away. Liverpool have been brilliant at Anfield this year. They have won 85% of their home games this season scoring 2.85 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 2.61 goals. Liverpool have scored in every home game this season barring 1. Manchester City on the other hand have also done well on their travels this season. The Citizens have won 69% of their games away from the Etihad Stadium this season.

Manchester City have a steady goal-scoring record averaging 2.32 goals a game this season on their travels. Both teams scoring under 3 goals is our call in this game. We expect this game to be a tight affair like last season where Liverpool just ended up winning 1-0.

We however do expect both teams to score in this game. The Citizens have failed to score in just 15% of their away games which gives City a high chance of scoring. Liverpool also tends to score at Anfield which makes the equation quite simple.

In terms of scoring first in this game, Manchester City have the better record this season in comparison to Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s men have scored first in 17 of their 27 games. Liverpool meanwhile have scored 1st in 15 of their 27 games. We expect the Anfield crowd to be rallying Liverpool in pulling the ball in the back of the net. Our pick is for Liverpool to get the opener in this game.

In terms of scoring for Liverpool, we back the returning Darwin Nunez to score in this game. The Uruguayan striker likes to step up on the big stage and score some crucial goals. Nunez has also scored in each of his last 2 games in all competitions for Liverpool including the winner in their last Premier League game against Nottingham Forest. We cannot discount Mo Salah if he starts as well. The Egyptian striker loves playing against Manchester City scoring 17 goals in 19 appearances against Manchester City in all competitions. Salah also scored the only goal the last time these two sides met at Anfield.

For Manchester City, we have to back the in-form Phil Foden to score against Liverpool on Sunday. Foden is City’s top scorer and has 11 goals and 7 assists to his name which adds up to 18 goal involvements already this season. Foden has attempted 83 shots this season already which is in the top 5 of the Premier League. The battle between Foden and Robertson on that flank will be the one to keep an eye on.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Liverpool.

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper Connor Bradley Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Dszoboszlai Midfielder Mo Salah Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, L

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Nathan Ake Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W

Liverpool vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:225

Liverpool wins:108

Manchester City wins:60

Matches are drawn:57

Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.00.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.28.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.