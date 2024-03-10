LIV (Liverpool) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prfediction
LIV
41%
Chance of Winning
MCI
59%
England
Anfield Stadium
Liverpool in their last game against Nottingham Forest left it late to win the game. Liverpool were frazzled in that game through many injuries and were looking set to drop points on the day. Forest was the better side in the 1st half but Liverpool stepped up in the second 45 minutes. Robertson saw his attempt cleared by the Forest defence off the line with Diaz and Nunez having some stunning chances to give their team the lead. However, it was another clutch moment for this Liverpool team as MacAllister’s left-footed cross was headed in deftly by Darwin Nunez to keep Liverpool’s title hopes alive.
Manchester City came into this game on the back of a Manchester Derby against United last week. City went behind thanks to a wonderful strike from Marcus Rashford. It was then an attack against defence as City kept trying to find a way with Onana denying them on most occasions. Haaland showed that he is human, missing a sitter in front of an open goal. City finally scored in the 2nd half as Foden cut onto his stronger left foot and curled an effort from the right to beat Onana. Foden got his brace and completed the turnaround after popping up on the left and beating Onana with a low finish across goal. Haaland finished off the game after Alvarez capitalised on a mistake and slid it to the Norwegian to get City’s 3rd of the evening.
Facts:
- Liverpool have been brilliant against Manchester City when it comes to playing at Anfield. The Reds have lost just 1 of their last 20 games to the Citizens winning 13 and drawing 6. Home and away saw their form drop with them winning just 1 of their last 8 League games, drawing 4 and losing 3.
- The away side does not tend to win many games when Manchester City and Liverpool play. In the last 30 Premier League games between these 2 teams, the away team has ended up winning on just 2 occasions. The home team has won 16 times with 12 games ending in a draw.
- Liverpool and Manchester City are the top 2 teams when it comes to winning from losing positions this season. The Reds have won a total of 22 points from losing positions and sit 1st on the chart. City meanwhile 2ndcapturing 21 points after being in the trenches.
- Liverpool last season were beaten comfortably at the Etihad last season by Manchester City 4-1. Since then the turnaround has been massive with Liverpool winning the most points, scoring the most goals, keeping the most clean sheets and losing the least games amongst all the teams in the Premier League including Manchester City.
Liverpool vs Manchester City Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Liverpool and Manchester City favours the team from Merseyside going into this game. In the last 43 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won 17 times, 16 games have ended in a draw with Manchester City winning 10 games.
Liverpool have had their fair share of injuries this season but they will have players returning for what will be their biggest threat this season. Liverpool in big games has not played very well but they can score at the right time. In the reverse tie, City were arguably the best team on the day however it was Liverpool that ended up getting a goal out of nothing and walked out of the Etihad with a point.
Manchester City meanwhile have done their needful in beating the teams they needed to to get into this position. It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Citizens in their wins as well. Many teams have made it difficult for them in recent games. City have always found it difficult playing at Anfield however currently their squad looks in a better shape than Liverpool right now. Hence we award Manchester City with a slightly better chance of winning.
Liverpool vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips
Liverpool in this massive tie against Manchester City surprisingly goes in as minor underdogs in this game with the latter tipped to win at Anfield. It has been a long time since Liverpool has lost a game at Anfield. It has been well over a year with now the bookies backing them to lose on Sunday. Manchester City have the edge in terms of the odds due to their recent form. The city last lost a game a while back with Liverpool struggling with injuries making them 2nd favourites on the day
Manchester City and Liverpool often produce some close games hence let’s look at their stats this season home and away. Liverpool have been brilliant at Anfield this year. They have won 85% of their home games this season scoring 2.85 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 2.61 goals. Liverpool have scored in every home game this season barring 1. Manchester City on the other hand have also done well on their travels this season. The Citizens have won 69% of their games away from the Etihad Stadium this season.
Manchester City have a steady goal-scoring record averaging 2.32 goals a game this season on their travels. Both teams scoring under 3 goals is our call in this game. We expect this game to be a tight affair like last season where Liverpool just ended up winning 1-0.
We however do expect both teams to score in this game. The Citizens have failed to score in just 15% of their away games which gives City a high chance of scoring. Liverpool also tends to score at Anfield which makes the equation quite simple.
In terms of scoring first in this game, Manchester City have the better record this season in comparison to Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s men have scored first in 17 of their 27 games. Liverpool meanwhile have scored 1st in 15 of their 27 games. We expect the Anfield crowd to be rallying Liverpool in pulling the ball in the back of the net. Our pick is for Liverpool to get the opener in this game.
In terms of scoring for Liverpool, we back the returning Darwin Nunez to score in this game. The Uruguayan striker likes to step up on the big stage and score some crucial goals. Nunez has also scored in each of his last 2 games in all competitions for Liverpool including the winner in their last Premier League game against Nottingham Forest. We cannot discount Mo Salah if he starts as well. The Egyptian striker loves playing against Manchester City scoring 17 goals in 19 appearances against Manchester City in all competitions. Salah also scored the only goal the last time these two sides met at Anfield.
For Manchester City, we have to back the in-form Phil Foden to score against Liverpool on Sunday. Foden is City’s top scorer and has 11 goals and 7 assists to his name which adds up to 18 goal involvements already this season. Foden has attempted 83 shots this season already which is in the top 5 of the Premier League. The battle between Foden and Robertson on that flank will be the one to keep an eye on.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Liverpool.
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley
Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Caoimhin Kelleher
|
Goalkeeper
|
Connor Bradley
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Wataru Endo
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Dszoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, L
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva
Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
John Stones
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Nathan Ake
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Phil Foden
|
Attacker
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W
Liverpool vs Manchester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:225
Liverpool wins:108
Manchester City wins:60
Matches are drawn:57
Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Odds
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.00.
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.28.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
It remains to be seen how fit they are considering they also played in Europe midweek. Both clubs featured in Europe with City staying in the country and Liverpool travelling. We believe that this game will be like a chess match. There is a high likelihood of both teams cancelling each other and the game ending in a draw like at the Etihad earlier this season. However, we believe that Manchester City will beat Liverpool 2-1 in this game on Sunday.
Parimatch