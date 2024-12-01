LIV (Liverpool) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction LIV 61 % Chance of Winning MCI 39 % Bet Now! One of the biggest games of the season will take place at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool will host Manchester City. Both these teams are 2 of the 3 early favourites to win the title; however, it is one team that is making this league look very easy. Liverpool sit at the top of the table with 31 points, 8 clear of Manchester City, who sit in 2nd spot. A win for both teams is crucial here. Liverpool winning will put them 11 points clear come the start of the festive season, leaving Manchester City in a rut. Hence a win for Pep Guardiola is crucial for keeping their five-in-a-row dream alive. Liverpool, in their last game, came from behind to win against Southampton after Szoboszlai put them ahead. Adam Armstrong and Fernandes put Southampton in front, but Salah changed the landscape late on as his brace gave Liverpool a 4-2 win. Manchester City were absolutely battered by Tottenham Hotspur. Haaland had a few early chances to score, but Vicario did well to deny him. Maddison scored a brace in the first half, with Porro scoring Spurs’ third quickly after halftime. City never got a chance of getting back into the game as Brennan Johnson plunged the dagger deeper by scoring Spurs’ fourth goal and handing them their first defeat at home in nearly 2 years.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

Liverpool has the better record against Manchester City when it comes to the recent head-to-head record. In the last 44 games between the two teams, Manchester City has won 10 games; 17 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning 17 times.

Arne Slot has got Liverpool playing like a well-oiled machine. The emphasis of Manchester City will be to win this game not only for them to get their season in order but also to have a slight chance of retaining their title. Losing four Premier League games in a row will be a massive blow to Pep Guardiola’s ego. The Spaniard has complained that the City is lacking key personnel and depth this year which is costing them. However, the problems are deeper. Manchester City should be getting the job done against the smaller teams.

Liverpool are a major force here and are a team that is smelling blood. We believe that this could get bad for Manchester City unless they channel that championship mentality and turn things around. We, however, feel that the odds for that are very low. The confidence that Liverpool and their fans are in gives them a better chance of winning. Anfield will be rocking come Sunday, and we expect this to be one of the hardest and most challenging games that Manchester City will be walking into.

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Liverpool vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game are hands down in favour of Liverpool beating Manchester City at Anfield in the final kick of the match week. Liverpool at the moment is in fantastic form, having beaten Southampton in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League. Arne Slot has Liverpool playing some fantastic football with them now having the hold on the Premier League. Manchester City, on the other hand, is in a world of pain after losing 3 Premier League games in a row now. Hence the oddsmakers have been quite fair and have considerably backed Liverpool to win, even though Manchester City has done decently well at Anfield at times.

Arne Slot continues to make Liverpool shine through their performances at Anfield. Their record at Anfield, bar the defeat to Nottingham Forest, is just brilliant. Liverpool has scored 11 goals from their 6 games and has conceded only 3 goals. They have beaten the likes of Chelsea, Brighton, and Aston Villa already by being dominant. No team will want to face Liverpool considering the form they are in, let alone travelling to Anfield.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are in a big limbo as their performances have dipped to new lows. They go into this pressure game at Anfield having lost each of their last 2 away games against Bournemouth and Brighton. Prior to that, however, they had 3 wins and a draw from their first 4 away games. Cities, though, are facing their worst crunch since they were taken over by the new ownership that has got them that much success in recent years.

Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Saturday. We back Liverpool to be comfortable winners in this game. The Merseyside Reds scoring 2 or more goals in this game is what we see happening. Liverpool has scored a minimum of 2 goals in every home game that they have won this season. The only game they did not end up scoring was against Nottingham Forest. We, however, do not back Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in this game. Arne Slot’s men have conceded in 2 of their last 3 games at Anfield. Chelsea and Brighton have both come to Anfield and found the back of the net. Manchester City are having issues, but their goalscoring unit is still minorly functioning. They have scored at least one goal in each of their last 2 away games going into this.

In terms of scoring, we back Mohammad Salah to get on the scoresheet in this game. Salah has started the season fantastically well, scoring and assisting goals for fun. His goal contributions have been crucial to Liverpool’s cause this season. Salah has a total of 16 goal involvements already. He scored 2 goals in his last game against Southampton. All these goal contributions have won Liverpool a total of 17 points this season already. This is a league high for the Premier League, showing how much of a contributing factor the Egyptian has been to Liverpool’s cause.

Josko Gvardiol will come face-to-face against Mo Salah in this game, as the Croatian will start as left back for Manchester City. Manchester City’s entire backline is bound to have a tough game against Salah, with the Egyptian scoring goal after goal. We can see Manchester City getting frustrated in this game. Gvardiol, on average, makes 1.8 tackles and 1.9 interceptions. His average foul count per game is 0.5. Against Liverpool we see the margin of error being higher, and that is why we see him making 2 or more fouls in this game.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Manchester City

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Rico Lewis Midfielder Phil Foden Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, W, W

Liverpool vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:226

Liverpool wins:108

Manchester City wins:58

Matches are drawn:60

Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.09.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.