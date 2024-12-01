LIV (Liverpool) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction
LIV
61%
Chance of Winning
MCI
39%
England
Anfield
Liverpool, in their last game, came from behind to win against Southampton after Szoboszlai put them ahead. Adam Armstrong and Fernandes put Southampton in front, but Salah changed the landscape late on as his brace gave Liverpool a 4-2 win. Manchester City were absolutely battered by Tottenham Hotspur. Haaland had a few early chances to score, but Vicario did well to deny him. Maddison scored a brace in the first half, with Porro scoring Spurs’ third quickly after halftime. City never got a chance of getting back into the game as Brennan Johnson plunged the dagger deeper by scoring Spurs’ fourth goal and handing them their first defeat at home in nearly 2 years.
Facts:
- Liverpool goes into this game against Manchester City with not the best of recent records when it comes to the Premier League. The Merseyside Reds have lost 3 of their last 9 games against Manchester City. They have drawn 5 games and have just 1 win to show for against the defending champions. The win came in 2022 when Mo Salah scored the winner and the only goal at Anfield.
- Manchester City, on the flipside, also has a very poor record when it comes to travelling to Anfield. The Citizens have lost 13 of their last 21 games at Liverpool’s home ground in the Premier League. They have drawn 7 games and have won just 1 game. That win came in February 2021 with Manchester City demolishing them by 4 goals to 1. That season the Premier League did not have fans attend due to the COVID outbreak. Manchester City last won a Premier League game at Anfield with fans attending way back in 2003.
- Manchester City and Liverpool have recently been fixtures where the away team tends to struggle the most. The team that plays this fixture on the road has managed to win just 6 of the last 54 games in the Premier League. The win rate of 11% for the away team is the lowest in any fixture to be played a minimum of 30 times for any team in the Premier League.
- New Liverpool manager Arne Slot has never faced Manchester City in his entire managerial career until now. The Dutch manager will also be coming up against Pep Guardiola for the first time ever. None of Liverpool’s last six managers have ever lost to the league’s defending champions. Arne Slot could become the seventh manager if he wins on Saturday. The last Liverpool manager to lose a game to the defending champions of the league was Roy Evans in 1993/94. The Liverpool manager was beaten 1-0 by Manchester United.
Liverpool vs Manchester City Chance of Winning
Liverpool has the better record against Manchester City when it comes to the recent head-to-head record. In the last 44 games between the two teams, Manchester City has won 10 games; 17 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning 17 times.
Arne Slot has got Liverpool playing like a well-oiled machine. The emphasis of Manchester City will be to win this game not only for them to get their season in order but also to have a slight chance of retaining their title. Losing four Premier League games in a row will be a massive blow to Pep Guardiola’s ego. The Spaniard has complained that the City is lacking key personnel and depth this year which is costing them. However, the problems are deeper. Manchester City should be getting the job done against the smaller teams.
Liverpool are a major force here and are a team that is smelling blood. We believe that this could get bad for Manchester City unless they channel that championship mentality and turn things around. We, however, feel that the odds for that are very low. The confidence that Liverpool and their fans are in gives them a better chance of winning. Anfield will be rocking come Sunday, and we expect this to be one of the hardest and most challenging games that Manchester City will be walking into.
Liverpool vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers in this game are hands down in favour of Liverpool beating Manchester City at Anfield in the final kick of the match week. Liverpool at the moment is in fantastic form, having beaten Southampton in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League. Arne Slot has Liverpool playing some fantastic football with them now having the hold on the Premier League. Manchester City, on the other hand, is in a world of pain after losing 3 Premier League games in a row now. Hence the oddsmakers have been quite fair and have considerably backed Liverpool to win, even though Manchester City has done decently well at Anfield at times.
Arne Slot continues to make Liverpool shine through their performances at Anfield. Their record at Anfield, bar the defeat to Nottingham Forest, is just brilliant. Liverpool has scored 11 goals from their 6 games and has conceded only 3 goals. They have beaten the likes of Chelsea, Brighton, and Aston Villa already by being dominant. No team will want to face Liverpool considering the form they are in, let alone travelling to Anfield.
Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are in a big limbo as their performances have dipped to new lows. They go into this pressure game at Anfield having lost each of their last 2 away games against Bournemouth and Brighton. Prior to that, however, they had 3 wins and a draw from their first 4 away games. Cities, though, are facing their worst crunch since they were taken over by the new ownership that has got them that much success in recent years.
Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Saturday. We back Liverpool to be comfortable winners in this game. The Merseyside Reds scoring 2 or more goals in this game is what we see happening. Liverpool has scored a minimum of 2 goals in every home game that they have won this season. The only game they did not end up scoring was against Nottingham Forest. We, however, do not back Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in this game. Arne Slot’s men have conceded in 2 of their last 3 games at Anfield. Chelsea and Brighton have both come to Anfield and found the back of the net. Manchester City are having issues, but their goalscoring unit is still minorly functioning. They have scored at least one goal in each of their last 2 away games going into this.
In terms of scoring, we back Mohammad Salah to get on the scoresheet in this game. Salah has started the season fantastically well, scoring and assisting goals for fun. His goal contributions have been crucial to Liverpool’s cause this season. Salah has a total of 16 goal involvements already. He scored 2 goals in his last game against Southampton. All these goal contributions have won Liverpool a total of 17 points this season already. This is a league high for the Premier League, showing how much of a contributing factor the Egyptian has been to Liverpool’s cause.
Josko Gvardiol will come face-to-face against Mo Salah in this game, as the Croatian will start as left back for Manchester City. Manchester City’s entire backline is bound to have a tough game against Salah, with the Egyptian scoring goal after goal. We can see Manchester City getting frustrated in this game. Gvardiol, on average, makes 1.8 tackles and 1.9 interceptions. His average foul count per game is 0.5. Against Liverpool we see the margin of error being higher, and that is why we see him making 2 or more fouls in this game.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Manchester City
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah
Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Diogo Jota
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan
Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Rico Lewis
|
Midfielder
|
Phil Foden
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Attacker
|
Jack Grealish
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, W, W
Liverpool vs Manchester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:226
Liverpool wins:108
Manchester City wins:58
Matches are drawn:60
Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Odds
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.09.
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.45.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
Parimatch