Liverpool lock horns against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, 5th March at 10:00 PM IST at Anfield, Liverpool. Liverpool is coming off a (2-0) win against the Wolves. Liverpool won 11 matches, lost 7 and tied 6 matches in the Premier League. Manchester United is coming off a (3-0) win against Leicester City in their last outing. Manchester United played 24 matches in the group stage of the Premier League winning 15 matches, losing 5 and tieing four.

Liverpool and Manchester United have a long-standing rivalry in English football, and their matches are always hotly contested. Both teams have a history of success in the Premier League, with Liverpool currently sitting in the 6th position in the points table, and Manchester United in third place.

In terms of their recent form, Liverpool has been in excellent form this season, with a potent attacking line-up and a solid defence. They have been dominating opponents and have only lost one game in their last five matches in the Premier League. Manchester United, on the other hand, has been one of the most consistent teams this season. Their forwards have shown glimpses of brilliance in closely contested matches.

When these two teams meet, it is likely to be a fiercely competitive game, with both sides pushing for the win. Liverpool will likely rely on their attacking prowess, led by the likes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, to break down Manchester United's defence. Meanwhile, Manchester United may look to exploit any weaknesses in Liverpool's defence with their speedy forward Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool is likely to employ a 4-3-3 formation against Manchester United's 4-5-1 formation. In their last clash earlier in the season, Manchester United defeated Liverpool (3-2).

Liverpool is undefeated on their home turf in the Premier League this season winning four of their five matches and drawing one match against Chelsea. Manchester United won two of their five away matches, lost one and tied one game.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Liverpool and Manchester United in the Premier League 2022-23.