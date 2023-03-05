Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League Match Prediction

LIV

30%

Chance of Winning

MUFC

70%

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England

Anfield

Liverpool lock horns against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, 5th March at 10:00 PM IST at Anfield, Liverpool. Liverpool is coming off a (2-0) win against the Wolves. Liverpool won 11 matches, lost 7 and tied 6 matches in the Premier League. Manchester United is coming off a (3-0) win against Leicester City in their last outing. Manchester United played 24 matches in the group stage of the Premier League winning 15 matches, losing 5 and tieing four.

Liverpool and Manchester United have a long-standing rivalry in English football, and their matches are always hotly contested. Both teams have a history of success in the Premier League, with Liverpool currently sitting in the 6th position in the points table, and Manchester United in third place.

In terms of their recent form, Liverpool has been in excellent form this season, with a potent attacking line-up and a solid defence. They have been dominating opponents and have only lost one game in their last five matches in the Premier League. Manchester United, on the other hand, has been one of the most consistent teams this season. Their forwards have shown glimpses of brilliance in closely contested matches.

When these two teams meet, it is likely to be a fiercely competitive game, with both sides pushing for the win. Liverpool will likely rely on their attacking prowess, led by the likes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, to break down Manchester United's defence. Meanwhile, Manchester United may look to exploit any weaknesses in Liverpool's defence with their speedy forward Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool is likely to employ a 4-3-3 formation against Manchester United's 4-5-1 formation. In their last clash earlier in the season, Manchester United defeated Liverpool (3-2).

Liverpool is undefeated on their home turf in the Premier League this season winning four of their five matches and drawing one match against Chelsea. Manchester United won two of their five away matches, lost one and tied one game.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Liverpool and Manchester United in the Premier League 2022-23.

Facts

  • Liverpool. According to the most recent results, Liverpool has won five matches, lost three matches and tied two matches in their last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 50% of the games. In the 24 games played in the Premier League, Liverpool has scored 40 goals at an average of 1.67 goals per game, while conceding 30 goals at an average of 1.50 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, they scored 6 goals at an average of 1.20 goals per match. On the defensive Liverpool is averaging 4.29 interceptions per game with a 63% tackle efficiency.
  • Manchester United. According to the most recent results data, Manchester United have won seven games, lost one game and tied two games in their last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 70% of the games. In the 24 games played in the Premier League, Manchester United has scored 41 goals averaging 1.71 goals per game. They conceded 28 goals at an average of 1.17 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 24 games. Manchester United scored 11 goals in their last five games. Manchester United has scored 13 goals more than the total goals they conceded with a goal difference of 13. They are one of the best offensive teams in the Premier League. On the defensive end, they are averaging 4.5 blocks, 9.6and interceptions per game maintaining 58% tackle efficiency.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

Manchester United is the favourite to win the match against Liverpool. After a bad start to the season, Liverpool is finally finding their form at the right time. Liverpool won two of their last three games. The home team will rely on their strikers to come good against Manchester United. In their last five head-to-head clashes, Liverpool emerged victorious three times. Manchester United won the first encounter against Liverpool earlier in the season (2-1). Liverpool has a winning chance of 39% while Manchester United has a winning chance of 35% and the match ending as a draw is 26%.

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Liverpool vs Manchester United Champions League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Manchester United is the favourite to win the game against Liverpool Sunday 5th March at Anfield, Liverpool. Manchester United is a strong offensive side and they rely on their strikers to win the games. Liverpool's struggles on the defensive end are a huge worry. The match is expected to be a high scoring one considering both the teams are good on offence and prefer to attack rather than hold back. A win here for the home side Liverpool will take them to 5th place in the points table. Liverpool is currently positioned 6th with 39 points behind Newcastle United. Manchester United is positioned 3rd with 49 points. Man Utd is aiming for a top-two finish in the league. They managed to win 15 games, lost five and tied four games. We back Manchester United to dominate Liverpool and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be Liverpool (2-3) Manchester United.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to win the fixture against Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Match Toss Prediction

We back Liverpool to win the toss against Manchester United.

Liverpool Player List

Alisson, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davis (Goalkeepers); Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Nathaniel Phillips, Stefan Bajcetic, Rhys Williams ( Defenders); Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Nab Keita, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Clark, Arthur ( Mid Fielders); Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Melkamu Frauendorf, Ben Doak, Layton Stewart, Cody Gakpo (Forwards).

Liverpool Predicted Playing XI:

PLAYER NAME

ROLE

Alisson

Goalkeeper

Mohamed Salah

Forward

Diogo Jota

Forward

Darwin Nunez

Forward

Stefan Bajcetic

Midfielder

Harvey Elliot

Midfielder

Fabinho

Midfielder

Trent Alexander Arnold

Defender

Konstantinos Tsimikas

Defender

Ibrahima Konate

Defender

Virgil van Dijk

Defender

Liverpool Team Form (Last five games):W, D, W, W, L

Manchester United Player List

David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Jack Butland, (Goalkeepers); Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan- Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Rhys Bennett, Brandon Williams (Defenders); Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Zidane Iqbal, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer(Midfielders); Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Antony, Wout Weghorst (Forward).

Manchester United Predicted Playing XI:

PLAYER NAME

ROLE

David de Gea

Goalkeeper

Marcus Rashford

Forward

Alejandro Garnacho

Midfielders

Wout Weghorst

Midfielder

Fred

Midfielder

Marcel Sabitzer

Midfielder

Bruno Fernandes

Midfielder

Luke Shaw

Defender

Diogo Dalot

Defender

Lisandro Martinez

Defender

Victor Lindelof

Defender

Manchester United Team Form ( Last Five Games)- W, W, D, W, L

Liverpool vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Matches Played:61

Liverpool Won -18 Matches

Manchester United Won:29 Matches

Draw -14 Matches

Liverpool vs Manchester United Odds

The odds in favour of Liverpool winning the match at 1.87 whereas in favour of Manchester United are 2.40. The odds of the game ending in a draw are 3.50. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous games, players' records, pitch, and other factors.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: Manchester United

We predict that Manchester United will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Liverpool because they have a history of dominating Liverpool in Premier League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring Manchester United to win the match are 2.07, while the odds favouring Liverpool are 1.87.

Our Final Prediction: Manchester United to win the fixture against Liverpool.

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Shankar Shekh

Sportscafe's author

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