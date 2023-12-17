LIV (Liverpool) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction LIV 90 % Chance of Winning MUFC 10 % Bet Now! The biggest game in the Premier League this week comes from Anfield as Liverpool is set to take on their arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday. At the moment of writing this, Liverpool sits top of the Premier League table with 37 points from 16 games. Manchester United have dropped to 6th spot with 27 points from 16 games. Liverpool in their last Premier League game travelled to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. Liverpool did not have the best of starts as Crystal Palace looked like the better side. Allison had to make a wonderful save to deny Lerma and Crystal Palace the lead in the 28th minute. Liverpool was let off as the penalty awarded to Palace was overturned by VAR due to a foul on Endo in the buildup. Liverpool’s first genuine chance came in the 2nd added minute before halftime as the Palace defenders did very well to block Salah and Szoboszlai’s goal bound attempts. Liverpool conceded a penalty in the 56th minute as young academy defender Quansah fouled Mateta in the box. VAR pulled the referee back even though the game had gone on for a couple of minutes. Mateta stepped up and gave Palace the shock lead. Nunez should have equalised but he could have converted Alexander-Arnold’s cross. Liverpool was finally given a way back into the game. Ayew got his 2nd yellow card of the game and things immediately changed for Liverpool. Salah equalised with a deflected strike to beat Johnstone in goal just a minute after the red card. Liverpool finally got the winner in injury time as Mo Salah found substitute Harvey Elliot who struck the ball clean with his left to find the bottom right corner and take Liverpool to the top of the table. Manchester United welcomed Bournemouth to Old Trafford in what turned out to be a nightmare for the home team. Solanke gave the visitors the lead in the 5th minute after the Red Devils failed to get out of their box. United looked like a completely different team that took on Chelsea days back. The Red Devils could not find the final pass to break Bournemouth. United did not have any clear cut chances and then Billings put the nail in the coffin as he rose higher than Shaw to head in their second goal of the night. It became worse as 5 minutes later Senesi scored another headed goal this time from a corner after some abysmal defending from Manchester United. This resulted in Bournemouth’s first win in their history at Old Trafford.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two Premier League greats favours the team from Manchester but it is quite close. In the last 40 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won 15 times, 8 games have ended in a draw and Manchester United have won on 17 occasions.

Liverpool has a fantastic record against Manchester United at home. The last manager for Manchester United to beat Liverpool at Anfield was Louis Van Gaal. Since then, Liverpool have not lost a single game against Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds are in good momentum leading the table. They will know that if they want to challenge for the title then they will need to win games like these. The Reds will need to start the game strongly and will have to vary Manchester United on the counterattack.

For Manchester United, it is a different ball game. United will have to stick into this game and defend well to stand a chance. The small positive for United will be that Liverpool were not particularly good against Palace. They are also missing players in MacAllister, Jota and Matip.

It is however really hard to see United getting the job done in a hostile stadium like Anfield. Missing the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire who have been their key players this season is also another major blow. It is hard to see how United overcome Liverpool hence the home team goes into this with a bigger chance of winning.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Liverpool vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most betting sources, the gap in odds between these two teams significantly favours the team from Merseyside. Manchester United go into this game as clear underdogs to win this game with Liverpool going in as hands down favourites. Anfield has been a nightmare stadium for Manchester United recently, top that with form and that is why Liverpool are favourites.

Jurgen Klopp’s team came into this game with sustained momentum. Their home record is stunning like most seasons. They have not even dropped a point at home until now such has been the dominance of Liverpool at Anfield.

Manchester United on the other hand have a slightly better points per game tally playing away but come into this game have lost 2 of their last 5 games. Erik Ten Hag’s team has already lost a total of 3 games away in comparison to Liverpool who have just lost 1 game in their entirety this season.

The attacking trio that Klopp puts out are on fire when they play at home. The Reds are averaging 3 goals a game at Anfield. Manchester United on the other hand have conceded exactly 1 goal a game on an average on their travels.

Based on these readings we predict that it could be a long day for Manchester United. We expect Liverpool to easily score over 2.5 goals against their rivals on Sunday at Anfield. We do see Liverpool dominating here hence our call is for them to win by 2 or more goals in this fixture.

Manchester United have failed to score in 29% of their away games this season. They are struggling in front of goal. With their chief creator Bruno Fernandes missing, we do not expect them to score past Liverpool. Manchester United have also failed to score a single goal in 3 of their last 5 fixtures in all competitions. Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in 57% of their games at home this season. Hence, we do expect them to keep their fifth consecutive clean sheet against Manchester United at Anfield.

In terms of shots, we also expect the Merseyside Reds to dominate. We do expect Liverpool to have most of the ball and United to sit in deep. That will make Liverpool shoot from a distance. Liverpool is averaging 17.29 shots at Anfield this season.

We do expect them to hit a similar number in this game. Our call is for Liverpool to have 16 or more shots against Manchester United. In terms of bookings, we do expect Sofyan Amrabat to get booked in this game. The Moroccan has a speciality of picking up yellow cards in big games and this could be a game where he could be isolated at times.

In terms of scoring for Liverpool, Mo Salah over here once again goes in as favourites to score against Manchester United. Salah loves playing against Manchester United. The Egyptian has scored 12 goals in 12 games against the Red Devils. This is the greatest number of goals Salah has ever scored against a single club in England.

It is hard to see who scores for Manchester United against Liverpool, however for Manchester United, we do pick Alejandro Garnacho to score. The winger could have some space on the left to attack when Alexander-Arnold vacates his position.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Manchester United.

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Kostas Tsimikas Defender Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Mo Salah Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bissaka Defender Raphael Varane Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Luke Shaw Defender Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Antony Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, W

Liverpool vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:239

Liverpool wins:81

Manchester United wins:90

Matches are drawn:68

Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.32.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.