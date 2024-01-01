LIV (Liverpool) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction
LIV
85%
Chance of Winning
NUFC
15%
England
Anfield Stadium
Liverpool is going through their dream season at the top of the table as the side led by Virgil van Dijk has seen them winning 12 matches out of the 19 played this season along with 6 draws and just 1 loss to their name. With 42 points, the team looks all set to strengthen their position at the top. On the other hand, Newcastle United has been struggling with form recently as the side has just 9 wins out of the last 19 matches played and has suffered 8 losses along with 2 draws leaving them with just 29 points to their name.
In their last match against Burnley, Liverpool managed to grab a win by 2-0 and hence got their 12th victory of the season here. Darwin Núñez proved to be the difference between both the teams early in the competition as he scored a goal in the 6th minute of the game Diogo Jota stamped his authority in the the 90th minute by getting the lead to 2-0 in the game.
Talking about Newcastle United, the team has been struggling a bit and their last match against Nottingham Forest at St. James Park showed that they need to catch up well in the later part of the tournament. Despite having an early lead of 1-0 after Alexander Isak scored a penalty in the 23rd minute, the team lost the match by 3-1. Chris Wood troubled the defenders of the Newcastle United and scored a crucial hat-trick to take his team home. With the goals in the 46th, 53rd, and 60th minute of the game, Chris Wood showed his skills and dribbled past the defenders to award his team the crucial points in the Premier League.
For Newcastle United, the yellow cards to Fabian Schär, Bruno Guimarães, and Anthony Gordon will prove to be a major difference for the team in the upcoming game while Liverpool having a yellow card for Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to be more active in the upcoming game.
Facts:
- Liverpool has consistently dominated in the historical matchups against Newcastle United, clinching victories in an impressive 92 out of the 186 clashes contested between these football giants. For Newcastle United, the record of 50 wins stays with them here.
- Liverpool has encountered a recent challenge in securing victory in their inaugural Premier League fixture of a calendar year, with the past three years witnessing a failure to claim all three points. In their preceding attempt, they faced a setback, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat against Brentford.
- Despite conceding the opening goal, Liverpool has demonstrated resilience by securing victories in 10 Premier League matches against Newcastle United. This season, they mirrored this trend in the reverse fixture, clinching a 2-1 win after initially falling behind.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning
Liverpool has established a formidable historical record against Newcastle United, claiming triumph in an impressive 92 out of the 186 matches contested between the two football giants. In contrast, Newcastle United has secured victory in 50 encounters, contributing to the ebb and flow of their footballing history. This rich tapestry of results not only highlights Liverpool's historical superiority but also adds layers of anticipation and unpredictability to their ongoing football saga.
Newcastle United has been going through a tough phase and hence the team hasn’t tasted many victories recently. The last match that Newcastle United won against Liverpool was 14 matches back in 2015 where the scoreline ended up as 2-0 in favour of Newcastle United there.
Seeing the form and the players of Newcastle United, they are looking way backwards in the game for now and the team has hardly got their defenders right. Thus, the chances of Liverpool beating Newcastle United are having higher chances here. Furthermore, Liverpool has been brilliant which takes them to the top of the contest here.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips
With the chances of winning and our prediction going with Liverpool, the team looks effective to claim a big win here and hence further get their position at the top of the table in the Premier League season. The head-to-head record suggests that Liverpool has a great record against Newcastle United and at Anfield, Liverpool has always looked at the top.
While coming into the match, Liverpool has got 39 goals this season from their team and has conceded just 16 goals from the opposition teams in the Premier League. With a Goal Difference of 23, the team has been doing brilliantly well under the leadership of Virgil van Dijk here.
Liverpool’s attack has been doing well in the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League as with a ratio of 2.05 Goals per match, they have got the shooting accuracy to 34%. Players like Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez have got their attacking skills well and hence have been leading from the front. Our prediction of seeing Liverpool with a lead in the first half looks to be backed by the facts stated above.
Talking about the defenders, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, and others, the team has got 62% tackle success ratio along with 148 inceptions in between. Having just a 0.84 ratio of Goals conceded per match, Liverpool has got their defence covered. Even their goalkeeper, Alisson Becker has got 7 clean sheets out of the last 19 matches played by them. With this, we are predicting that Liverpool won’t be conceding a goal in the match against Newcastle United.
Seeing their opponents for this match, Newcastle United have been going through a rough patch in the ongoing season and their attackers have seen them giving only a 1.95 ratio of Goals per match. The 38% accuracy in shooting shows that Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and others have struggled to put on a complete show.
From their defenders, the team has always expected to get better as Fabian Schär, Sven Botman, Dan Burn will have a bigger role to play here. With the ratio of 1.32 Goals conceded per match and the Tackle success % being 62%, the fans will be hoping for an improved show from the team. Seeing the stats and other things favouring Liverpool, they are expected to take the win here.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Newcastle United
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabian Mrozek, Marcelo Pitaluga, Vítězslav Jaroš
Defenders: Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Chambers, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley
Midfielders: Stefen Bajcatic, Thiago Alcântara, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Bobby Clark, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Treymaurice Nyoni
Attackers:Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Núñez, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Thomas Hill
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alisson Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konaté
|
Defender
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Joe Gomez
|
Defender
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Wataru Endo
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Midfielder
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Attacker
|
Cody Gakpo
|
Attacker
|
Darwin Núñez
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last Five Games): W, D, D, W, W
Newcastle United Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius, Nick Pope, Mark Gillespie, Adam Harrison
Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Alex Murphy, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall
Midfielders: Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, James Huntley, Lucas De Bolle, Elliot Anderson, Lewis Miley
Attackers:Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Ben Parkinson, Amadou Diallo, Michael Ndiweni
Newcastle United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Martin Dubravka
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schär
|
Defender
|
Sven Botman
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Bruno Guimaraes
|
Midfielder
|
Lewis Miley
|
Midfielder
|
Miguel Almiron
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Wilson
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Gordon
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last Five Games): L, L, W, L, L
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:186
Liverpool wins:92
Newcastle United wins:50
Matches are drawn:44
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Betting Odds
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.46.
Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.70.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.90.
The betting odds are determined by considering factors such as team performances in past matches, player records, and other relevant criteria. It's important to note that these odds may change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
Newcastle United has faced a challenging streak on the road against Liverpool in the Premier League, having not secured a victory in their last 27 away matches. The last instance of their success in such an encounter dates back to 1994 when they clinched a 2-0 victory. This prolonged period without a win at Anfield underscores the formidable fortress that Liverpool has established on their home turf.
For the Liverpool team, strengthening their position at the top looks to be their favourite task here as they have a team that compiles players like Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo and others who have been capable of doing well here. Furthermore, Anfield has undeniably solidified its status as a formidable fortress in the initial stages of the 2023/24 season. Liverpool encountered minimal setbacks, with just two instances of dropped points in their nine home league matches, underscoring their dominance on home soil.
Considering the match, we are predicting a 2-0 win for Liverpool against Newcastle United on Tuesday.
Parimatch