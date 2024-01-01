LIV (Liverpool) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction LIV 85 % Chance of Winning NUFC 15 % Bet Now! The Premier League fans are all set to witness another captivating battle as the top-ranked side in the points table, Liverpool is all set to take on the 9th-ranked side Newcastle United on 2nd January at the Anfield stadium. Liverpool is going through their dream season at the top of the table as the side led by Virgil van Dijk has seen them winning 12 matches out of the 19 played this season along with 6 draws and just 1 loss to their name. With 42 points, the team looks all set to strengthen their position at the top. On the other hand, Newcastle United has been struggling with form recently as the side has just 9 wins out of the last 19 matches played and has suffered 8 losses along with 2 draws leaving them with just 29 points to their name. In their last match against Burnley, Liverpool managed to grab a win by 2-0 and hence got their 12th victory of the season here. Darwin Núñez proved to be the difference between both the teams early in the competition as he scored a goal in the 6th minute of the game Diogo Jota stamped his authority in the the 90th minute by getting the lead to 2-0 in the game. Talking about Newcastle United, the team has been struggling a bit and their last match against Nottingham Forest at St. James Park showed that they need to catch up well in the later part of the tournament. Despite having an early lead of 1-0 after Alexander Isak scored a penalty in the 23rd minute, the team lost the match by 3-1. Chris Wood troubled the defenders of the Newcastle United and scored a crucial hat-trick to take his team home. With the goals in the 46th, 53rd, and 60th minute of the game, Chris Wood showed his skills and dribbled past the defenders to award his team the crucial points in the Premier League. For Newcastle United, the yellow cards to Fabian Schär, Bruno Guimarães, and Anthony Gordon will prove to be a major difference for the team in the upcoming game while Liverpool having a yellow card for Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to be more active in the upcoming game.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

Liverpool has established a formidable historical record against Newcastle United, claiming triumph in an impressive 92 out of the 186 matches contested between the two football giants. In contrast, Newcastle United has secured victory in 50 encounters, contributing to the ebb and flow of their footballing history. This rich tapestry of results not only highlights Liverpool's historical superiority but also adds layers of anticipation and unpredictability to their ongoing football saga.

Newcastle United has been going through a tough phase and hence the team hasn’t tasted many victories recently. The last match that Newcastle United won against Liverpool was 14 matches back in 2015 where the scoreline ended up as 2-0 in favour of Newcastle United there.

Seeing the form and the players of Newcastle United, they are looking way backwards in the game for now and the team has hardly got their defenders right. Thus, the chances of Liverpool beating Newcastle United are having higher chances here. Furthermore, Liverpool has been brilliant which takes them to the top of the contest here.

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Liverpool vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

With the chances of winning and our prediction going with Liverpool, the team looks effective to claim a big win here and hence further get their position at the top of the table in the Premier League season. The head-to-head record suggests that Liverpool has a great record against Newcastle United and at Anfield, Liverpool has always looked at the top.

While coming into the match, Liverpool has got 39 goals this season from their team and has conceded just 16 goals from the opposition teams in the Premier League. With a Goal Difference of 23, the team has been doing brilliantly well under the leadership of Virgil van Dijk here.

Liverpool’s attack has been doing well in the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League as with a ratio of 2.05 Goals per match, they have got the shooting accuracy to 34%. Players like Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez have got their attacking skills well and hence have been leading from the front. Our prediction of seeing Liverpool with a lead in the first half looks to be backed by the facts stated above.

Talking about the defenders, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, and others, the team has got 62% tackle success ratio along with 148 inceptions in between. Having just a 0.84 ratio of Goals conceded per match, Liverpool has got their defence covered. Even their goalkeeper, Alisson Becker has got 7 clean sheets out of the last 19 matches played by them. With this, we are predicting that Liverpool won’t be conceding a goal in the match against Newcastle United.

Seeing their opponents for this match, Newcastle United have been going through a rough patch in the ongoing season and their attackers have seen them giving only a 1.95 ratio of Goals per match. The 38% accuracy in shooting shows that Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and others have struggled to put on a complete show.

From their defenders, the team has always expected to get better as Fabian Schär, Sven Botman, Dan Burn will have a bigger role to play here. With the ratio of 1.32 Goals conceded per match and the Tackle success % being 62%, the fans will be hoping for an improved show from the team. Seeing the stats and other things favouring Liverpool, they are expected to take the win here.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Newcastle United

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabian Mrozek, Marcelo Pitaluga, Vítězslav Jaroš

Defenders: Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Chambers, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley

Midfielders: Stefen Bajcatic, Thiago Alcântara, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Bobby Clark, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Treymaurice Nyoni

Attackers:Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Núñez, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Thomas Hill

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Alisson Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konaté Defender Virgil van Dijk Defender Joe Gomez Defender Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Mohamed Salah Attacker Cody Gakpo Attacker Darwin Núñez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last Five Games): W, D, D, W, W

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius, Nick Pope, Mark Gillespie, Adam Harrison

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Alex Murphy, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, James Huntley, Lucas De Bolle, Elliot Anderson, Lewis Miley

Attackers:Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Ben Parkinson, Amadou Diallo, Michael Ndiweni

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schär Defender Sven Botman Defender Dan Burn Defender Bruno Guimaraes Midfielder Lewis Miley Midfielder Miguel Almiron Midfielder Callum Wilson Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Anthony Gordon Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last Five Games): L, L, W, L, L

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:186

Liverpool wins:92

Newcastle United wins:50

Matches are drawn:44

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.46.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.90.

The betting odds are determined by considering factors such as team performances in past matches, player records, and other relevant criteria. It's important to note that these odds may change.