LIV (Liverpool) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction
LIV
99%
Chance of Winning
NFFC
1%
England
Anfield
Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, had a disappointing result against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. Forest took the lead through Chris Wood as he rose highest to meet an in-swinging corner. Before Forest could get a grip of things, Wolves equalised through Bellegarde. Chris Wood could have easily had a hattrick in this game, as he missed two chances to put Forest in the lead in the second half. On the second instance, he put the ball into the back of the net only for it to be ruled out as he was marginally offside. Wood should have also conceded a penalty, but the referee did not deem it. Both teams shared the spoils at the end.
Facts:
- Liverpool absolutely dominates Nottingham Forest when it comes to playing them at Anfield in the Premier League. The Liverpool Reds have not lost any of their last 25 games at Anfield against the Tricky Trees. Liverpool have won 20 of those 25 games, with 5 ending in a stalemate. Liverpool last lost a home league game to Nottingham Forest way back in 1969.
- Nottingham Forest go into this game against Liverpool with a poor recent record. Nuno Santo’s men have lost each of their last 3 games against the Merseyside Reds. This is the longest run of defeats Forest has endured against Liverpool since losing 5 on the bounce between 1983 and 1985.
- Arne Slot has started exceptionally well as Liverpool's manager, winning each of his first 3 games in charge without even conceding a goal. No manager in the history of the Premier League has won his first 4 games in charge of a club while keeping a clean sheet in each of them. Slots could have that record if they win and do not concede.
- Nuno Santo became Nottingham Forest's manager in the middle of last season and is enjoying his best spell as manager. The Tricky Trees have not tasted defeat in any of their last 4 games in the Premier League. This is the highest number of games Forest has avoided defeat in since a spell of 5 games in 2023 under previous manager Steve Cooper.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning
Liverpool has the domination over Nottingham Forest when it comes to the recent head-to-head record. In the last 5 games between the two teams, Nottingham Forest has won just 1 win; no games have ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning 4 times.
Nottingham Forest has started the season off very well, but a major concern, especially in this game, will be the absence of Danilo in midfield. The Brazilian gave them the steel in midfield but has now succumbed to an injury. Ibrahima Sangare will be expected to continue in midfield and will need to have a good game supporting that back line. Forest have signed James Ward-Prowse from West Ham, so it also remains to be seen if he is put into the team right from the go. Ward Prowse’s deliveries and set pieces can get Forest a goal out of nothing. It is crucial to have a player like that in big games, especially when the team will not have most of the ball.
Liverpool will go into this game with maximum confidence. The Reds will have tougher tests to face in the upcoming games, but we do not see them losing their stride against this Forest team. The style of play, the personnel, and the confidence give Liverpool a better chance of winning come Saturday at Anfield.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers in this game hands down favour Liverpool to beat Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Saturday’s afternoon kickoff. The Merseyside Reds have a massive odds backing of 1.26 in comparison to Nottingham Forest, who are given an odds ratio of 12.50. The odds ratio is pretty similar to that of Liverpool against Brentford. The Reds triumphed in that game, beating the Bees 2-0 at Anfield. We hence agree with the bookies and see something similar happening come Saturday. Liverpool as a team look faultless at the moment. The way they have taken to new management has made Liverpool early favourites for the title. Nottingham Forest have never enjoyed playing at Anfield, and it could be another tough encounter for them.
Liverpool is a team that continues to excel in the Premier League at Anfield. It takes big performances from their opponent to beat them at home. Liverpool had one of the best home records last season, and they have backed it up by winning their first home game of the season by beating Brentford. Liverpool scored 2 goals on the day and kept a clean sheet. They had an expected goals ratio of 1.93 goals, and their expected goals conceded were 0.86. Slot’s men backed those stats by giving the Kop a very controlled and stable performance.
Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of a disappointing draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. Forest have played 2 games at home and have drawn both by the same scoreline; however, their only win came away from home, where they beat Southampton by a goal to nil. Forest underperformed their expected goals tally massively that day as they registered an xG of 2.07. They were wasteful in front of goal. They were defensively sound, however, keeping a clean sheet.
Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Sunday. We believe Liverpool will be victorious by a 2 or more-goal margin. We back Arne Slot’s men to score 2 or more goals easily in this game. Liverpool have scored 2 goals in each of their last 3 games; hence, we do expect that trend to continue. We do not see Nottingham Forest scoring in this game, despite the fact that they have scored in each of their first 3 games of the season. Liverpool have looked defensively sound, and against an attack like Nottingham Forest, especially at home, we do expect them to keep a clean sheet.
In terms of scoring first, Liverpool have to go in as massive favourites. Liverpool this season have scored first in each of their 3 games this season. Forest, however, also matches Liverpool in that criterion, breaking the deadlock in their opening 3. At Anfield, however, we do not see Nottingham Forest getting onto the scoresheet first. Stranger things have happened in football, but we totally expect Liverpool to score the opening goal on Saturday.
Liverpool are favourites to win this game; however, we do also see them winning both halves of this one. We, however, do believe that they will win the first 45 minutes of this game. Liverpool have a trend of starting games quickly. They have also won 4 of their last 5 first halves in the Premier League. At Anfield, it is pretty rare for Liverpool to not go into the break with the lead, especially against lower-half opponents.
Morgan Gibbs-White to be shown a yellow card is our call in this game. This encounter is bound to be a frustrating one for Nottingham Forest. Liverpool will have most of the ball in this game; hence, it is pretty likely that Gibbs-White will get frustrated. The attacking midfielder last season was the Tricky Trees’ most booked player with a total of 9 yellow cards. Gibbs-White has already been booked this season.
In terms of scoring, we have to back Mo Salah to go in as the favourite here. Salah has started the season exceptionally well, scoring in each of his first 3 games. Salah will be gunning for the record to become only the 2nd player in the Premier League to score in the first four opening games of the season.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Nottingham Forest.
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah
Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Diogo Jota
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno
Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare, James Ward Prowse
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matz Sels
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nico Williams
|
Defender
|
Willy Boly
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Alex Moreno
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Elliot Anderson
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Chris Wood
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, D, W
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head
Matches Played:120
Liverpool wins:60
Nottingham Forest wins:31
Matches are drawn:29
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.24.
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 12.50.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.70.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
Liverpool certainly looks very tough to beat, and it's hard to see how a team like Nottingham Forest does it, especially at Anfield. Forest have also started off the season very well, as they are one of the teams to still be unbeaten. However, we do believe that this game will expose them. Our prediction for this lunchtime kickoff at Anfield is an easy 3-0 win for Liverpool.
Parimatch