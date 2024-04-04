LIV (Liverpool) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction LIV 99 % Chance of Winning SHU 1 % Bet Now! Liverpool is set to face Sheffield United at Anfield in the Premier League on Friday under the lights. Liverpool were the biggest victors not only because they won their game against Brighton but their title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City played out a 0-0 draw. This left Liverpool top of the table with a 2-point lead over Arsenal. The Reds lead Manchester City by 3 points who are in 3rd place. If Liverpool wins every game from now on they will win the title. The game against Brighton was a big victory for Liverpool as they were pushed till the end. Danny Welbeck gave the Seagulls a shock lead as he scored a banger of a goal to put them ahead inside 2 minutes. Liverpool upped the ante with them getting at the Brighton defence. Luis Diaz brought them back with a well-taken finish. The Colombian showed great IQ levels as he latched onto a failed clearance from a Brighton defender to slot the ball inside the net. Alexis Mac Allister had a fantastic game against his former club as his incisive pass unlocked the entire Brighton backline which ended up with Salah putting them in the lead. Liverpool held on in the end to get the 3 points and give their title hopes a big boost. Sheffield United were involved in a crazy matchup against Fulham in their last game at Bramall Lane. Fulham in this game could just not finish their chances earlier in the game. That prompted Sheffield United to pour salt on their wounds with Ben Brereton Diaz opening the scoring in the 58th minute. Palhinha equalised for the Cottagers 4 minutes later. Sheffield then turned the game around with McBurnie putting them back into the lead with a well-taken finish. Ben Brereton Diaz gave Sheffield United a 2-goal cushion as he scored his 2nd of the night. The Blades's defence collapsed towards the end of the game as De Cordova Reid and Muniz scored late to tie the game 3-3 and deny their 3rd win of the season.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Liverpool and Sheffield United is as one-sided a tie can get with the Merseyside Reds outright winners. In the last 5 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won all 5 games with Sheffield United failing to win a single game going into this.

Liverpool in their last game was taken by surprise as Brighton took an early lead. They gradually got into the game but the optimism in terms of their scoring was always there. At Anfield, Liverpool is mostly going to score, becoming a matter of when and not if. The Reds are not beating teams outrightly by big margins but in this game, we believe that they will score a ton of goals. Liverpool goes into this with a much better chance of winning just because they are simply better. It is a simple equation between the number 1 team playing against the number 20. The result should be a given

We cannot see any scenario where Sheffield United win at Anfield on Friday. It will have to be a massive breakdown from Jurgen Klopp’s team if they are to lose against this Sheffield United team. There has been progress in this Sheffield team but we do not believe that it is enough to take Liverpool down. It is bound to be an extremely tough night for the Blades. Even a narrow loss in this game would be a big achievement as it would not hurt their goal difference come the end of the season.

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Liverpool vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool head into this game as massive odds-on favourites to beat Sheffield United at Anfield on Friday. Liverpool are a juggernaut when they play at Anfield and with the title at stake we can see them battering Sheffield United. The Blades come into this on the back of a decent draw at home against Fulham. The Blades will however have a big game on their hands with a near impossible task of beating Liverpool.

Liverpool playing and winning at Anfield is a given as they just do not tend to lose at home. Sheffield United however go into this game with relegation form. The Merseyside Reds have an 80% win ratio at home this season scoring 2.67 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 2.59 goals. Liverpool, including their last game against Brighton, have now scored 13 of their 14 games. Sheffield United have an away-win ratio of just 7%.

The Blades average 0.86 goals a game this season when they play away from Bramall Lane. We predict Liverpool to go berserk in this game in terms of scoring goals. We can see Klopp’s men scoring 4 or more goals easily here as Sheffield United concede 2.29 goals on average. Going with that record at Anfield is not a very good look. We also back Liverpool to keep a clean sheet against Sheffield United. Liverpool has a 33% clean sheet record at Anfield this season with Sheffield United failing to score in 43% of their away games. We can see Liverpool’s defence doing a job over Sheffield United at Anfield. The Blades have also not scored in 2 of their last 5 games.

Even though Liverpool failed to score the opening goal in their last game against Brighton we back them to score first here. The Reds have scored first in 15 of their 29 games. The Blades have scored first in just 8 of their 29 games. We can easily see Liverpool score first in this game and our call is also for them to score their first goal in under 15 minutes.

For Liverpool, the goal scorer has to be Mo Salah in this game. Salah incidentally does not have a good record against promoted teams this season. He has not assisted or even scored a goal in any of his last 3 games against promoted teams. We expect him to break that record on Friday. Salah was back to his best in the last game having scored the eventual winner. Salah could have had many more goals in that game but quite often fluffed his lines as he is still gaining his fitness levels. We expect Liverpool to win this game by a big margin so we can see him scoring more than 1 goal in this game easily.

Ben Brereton Diaz has been a revelation since signing for Sheffield United in January. The Chilean international has scored 4 goals and assisted 1. Only McBurnie and Hamer have more goal contributions than him and they have been playing for an entire season. Diaz knows how to score goals and if Sheffield does by any chance score we expect him to be in the thick of things.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Sheffield United

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper Connor Bradley Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Kostas Tsimikas Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Darwin Nunez Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, L, L

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:39

Liverpool wins:65

Sheffield United wins:45

Matches are drawn:31

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.08

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 29.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 12.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.