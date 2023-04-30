Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction LIV 62 % Chance of Winning TOT 38 % Bet Now! Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set to square off at Anfield on Sunday with both sides looking at keeping their Champions League qualification hopes alive. Spurs currently sit in the 5th spot in the Premier League table with 54 points having played 33 games. Liverpool sits in the 7th spot with 53 points having played a game fewer than Tottenham Hotspur. A win for either side will massively help in their bid to feature in Europe next season. A defeat however will massively impact qualification hopes with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle leading the race for the top 4. Liverpool goes into this game with high spirits. Jurgen Klopp and his men have found something to fight for. The Reds have not lost a single game in their last five and have registered three consecutive victories. Liverpool showed great resilience to turn the tie in their 2-1 away victory to West Ham. Liverpool saw West Ham take an early lead through Lucas Paqueta in the 12th minute. Liverpool responded almost immediately through Cody Gakpo who equalised in the 18th minute. Liverpool was dominant in the entire game registering 20 shots in comparison to West Ham’s 11. The constant attacking threat worked for Liverpool as Joel Matip rose high to head home Robertson’s corner in what would prove to be the winning goal on the night. Tottenham Hotspur went into the game against Manchester United on the back of a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United last Sunday. It couldnâ€™t have started worse for Spurs as Jadon Sancho broke the deadlock in the 7th minute for the visitors. Tottenham was starting to get into the game but it got worse for them before half-time as Marcus Rashford scored on the break to make it 2-0 just before half-time. Spurs however looked like a different side in the 2nd half. Pedro Porro got a chance out of nothing but his finish to beat David De Gea in goal was world class. Eric Dier and Son missed golden opportunities to level the tie. Spurs however kept persisting and it was Harry Kane who found Son Heung-Min with a lovely pass to level the proceedings on the night.

On this page Facts

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool Player List

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts Tottenham Hotspur's last away win against Liverpool at Anfield was in 2011.

No team could get the better of each other last season as both fixtures ended in a draw. Liverpool and Spurs drew 2-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and 1-1 at Anfield.

Liverpool loves scoring at Anfield. The Reds have scored in 14 of their 15 home matches in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand have not scored in just 2 of their 16 away matches in the Premier League this season.

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer with 16 goals.

Harry Kane is the leading scorer for Spurs having scored 24 times this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have scored and conceded a goal in each of their last 7 matches.

Liverpool beat Spurs in the reverse fixture this season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November. Salah scored a brace for Liverpool and Harry Kane bagged 1 for Spurs.

Spurs have already let in 31 away goals in the Premier League this season, their most since the 2008-09 season in which they conceded 35.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered 5 assists in the Premier League this month. This is the highest tally of assists by a player wearing a Liverpool shirt in a month.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

Liverpool has dominated Spurs in the head-to-head record in all competitions. In the last 33 games between these two sides, Liverpool has won 18 games; 8 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning only 7 times. In the Premier League, it gets even worse for Spurs. Liverpool have lost only 1 of their last 20 games against Spurs, they have won 13 games out of those 20 with 6 games ending in a draw.

Liverpool is brilliant when they play at Anfield. They have an average win percentage of 67% at home collecting 2.27 points a game. Liverpool have won 4 out of their last 5 games at home. They have won 10 games, drawn 4 and have lost just one game at home this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have a shaky record on the road this season. Spurs have won 5, drawn 5 and lost 6 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 31% and collect 1.25 points away from home. The Spurs are winless in their last 5 away games and have lost 3 out of those 5.

Spurs have won only twice at Anfield in their last 35 visits to the stadium. Both victories came in 1993 and 2011 respectively. They have lost 23 games in those 35 visits. Thus it's fair to say that Anfield is not a place that Tottenham have enjoyed playing at.

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Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Liverpool goes into this game as massive odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Liverpool tends to score 2.60 goals on average at home this season. Liverpool have been excellent at Anfield this season. Expect Liverpool to start on the front foot in this game. Mohammad Salah has been a thorn in Tottenham’s side ever since joining from Roma in 2017. The Egyptian has scored 7 goals against Tottenham Hotspur in a Liverpool shirt. No other player has scored more goals against Spurs than Mo Salah. Salah will be the odds-on favourite to score a goal anytime in the match against Spurs on Sunday. Salah also netted 2 goals against Tottenham Hotspur in the reverse tie. A punt can also be taken on backing Salah to score the 1st goal, it is a risk but the returns can be substantial.

On the flip side, Harry Kane is a striker who enjoys playing against Liverpool. The English striker has scored 8 times against Liverpool in the Premier League. Only Andrew Cole has more goals against the Reds with 11. Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min (3 goals each) have scored 6 out of the last 7 goals for Spurs against Liverpool. Harry Kane had two assists against Manchester United and Son scored a goal. Backing either Harry Kane or Son for a goal contribution is the obvious pick. Liverpool’s defence has a habit of leaking goals and if that happens it's most likely to be either Son Heung-Min or Harry Kane who create and score.

Liverpool have conceded four goals in their last two games against the likes of Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. Before these two games, they conceded 4 goals in 9 games at home. Hence backing Liverpool to concede a goal can gain returns.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Artur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Joel Matip Defender Virjil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Harvey Elliot Midfielder Fabinho Midfielder Jordan Henderson Midfielder Mo Salah Attacker Cody Gakpo Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin

Defenders: Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Charlie Sayers

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr

Attackers: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Richarlison, Arnaut Danjuma, Son Heung-min

Spurs Playing XI

Player Role Fraser Forster Goalkeeper Christian Romero Defender Eric Dier Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Pedro Porro Defender Ben Davies Defender Oliver Skipp Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Harry Kane Attacker Son Heung-min Attacker

Spurs Team Form(Last 5 games): D, L, L, W, D

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:180

Liverpool wins:88

Tottenham Hotspur wins:48

Matches are drawn:44

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

The odds of Tottenham Hotspur winning are set at 6.10. Liverpool are clear favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.58. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.10. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.