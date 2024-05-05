LIV (Liverpool) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction LIV 77 % Chance of Winning TOT 23 % Bet Now! Liverpool are set to return to Anfield after a long spell and will welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool with their last results are now practically out of the title race as they are now 5 points behind leaders Arsenal and 4 behind City in 2nd place who have a game in hand over both. A loss in this game will mathematically seal it for Liverpool however a win will just keep the pressure on for another week as the season ends. They lost the plot in their last game against West Ham in London. Liverpool was the better team in most instances of the game however they failed to convert their chances. Diaz hit the post in the first half and West Ham punished them after Bowen scored just before halftime. The Reds started the 2nd half more strongly and got their fruit as Robertson equalised 3 minutes after the break. Gakpo put them ahead after his attempt deflected off Ogbonna to leave Areola flat-footed. However, Liverpool could not hold onto that as Antonio equalised for the hosts. They could have won it in the end as Harvey Elliot’s goal struck the post. Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of reaching the Champions League next season are dwindling. They are now 7 points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand. They face Liverpool and their game in hand is against Manchester City. Their last loss in the Premier League to Chelsea dealt them a major blow as they now look set to only play in the Europa League. Spurs looked like the second-best team against Chelsea all night. The best chances they created fell to Emerson who failed to tap in to make it 1-1 after Chalobah headed Chelsea in front. Spurs lacked urgency all night and that showed in their defending as well. Failing to create a half chance saw Chelsea get the second goal through Nicolas Jackson. The week could get worse for them as a defeat to Liverpool would surely end their hopes of getting 4th spot.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur is surprisingly quite a one-sided affair with 1 team dominating in most instances. In the last 35 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won all 19 games, 8 games have ended in a draw with Spurs winning just 8 games.

Liverpool’s biggest problem in the last month has been their ability to put the ball into the back of the net. The expected goals ratio continues to be healthy however they are failing to capitalise on the chances they are creating. The goal-scoring form of Darwin and Salah have dropped at the same time which is hampering their output. If Liverpool starts converting their chances then it will be fine for them.

We all believe that Spurs will struggle with their upcoming games as they are all against top teams. They have lost 3 going into this and travelling to Anfield with that sort of form does not bode well for them considering how they played against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. If the Spurs play in the same lethargic fashion then they will be beaten in this game. Their confidence is bound to be low and we cannot see them turning up for this game. Hence we give Liverpool a better chance of winning this game.

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Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool head into this game with clear backing of the bookies to beat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool this season have enjoyed playing at Anfield but their defeat to Crystal Palace in their last home game in the Premier League got them spiraling downwards. Spurs come into this on the back of a horrendous run of form. They have lost each of their last 3 games in the Premier League including 2 away from home.

Liverpool despite their last home loss will always go into a game at Anfield as favourites, such is their record at this historic stadium. Spurs on the other hand always struggle here. The Merseyside Reds have a 76% win ratio at home this season scoring 2.53 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 2.61 goals. Liverpool in their game against Crystal Palace failed to score at home for only the second time this season. Tottenham Hotspur have an away-win ratio of just 35%.

Spurs average 1.82 goals a game this season when they play away from their home ground. We predict Liverpool to get their fair share of goals in this game. We can see Klopp’s men scoring 2 or more goals against Tottenham Hotspur as they concede 1.76 goals on average. We also back Tottenham Hotspur to score against Liverpool in this game. Liverpool has a 29% clean sheet record at Anfield this season with Tottenham Hotspur failing to score in just 18% of their away games. Spurs failed to score in their last away game against Chelsea however we back them to score at Anfield against a leaky Liverpool defence. Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in each of their last 8 games.

Liverpool have failed to score the first goal in each of their last 2 games in the Premier League, however against Spurs at Anfield we expect them to do so. The Reds have scored first in 18 of their 35 games. Spurs have scored first in just 20 of their 34 games. Even though Spurs have a better record we expect Liverpool to come in all guns blazing and start this game with a high tempo. We back Liverpool to score in the opening 15 minutes of this game.

For Liverpool on a normal day, the player to score a goal would be their top scorer Mo Salah. However, the Egyptian has not been in a good run of form. We do believe he will start this game however there is also a chance that he does not due to his fight with manager Jurgen Klopp. If Salah starts we expect him to score as he has a decent record at Anfield against Spurs. If Salah fails to start then we back Luis Diaz as he is one of the few players who has done well in this bad patch for Liverpool.

For Tottenham Hotspur, we continue to back Heung Min-Son to score against Liverpool. The Korean has a good record against Liverpool in the Premier League. Son has scored in each of his last 4 games for Spurs against Liverpool. He could become the first player to score in 5 straight games since Jamie Vardy. Son being on penalties is also a huge appeal.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Darwin Nunez Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, D

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, W, D

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:182

Liverpool wins:89

Tottenham Hotspur wins:49

Matches are drawn:44

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.48

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.80.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.