LIV (Liverpool) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction
LIV
77%
Chance of Winning
TOT
23%
England
Anfield
Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of reaching the Champions League next season are dwindling. They are now 7 points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand. They face Liverpool and their game in hand is against Manchester City. Their last loss in the Premier League to Chelsea dealt them a major blow as they now look set to only play in the Europa League. Spurs looked like the second-best team against Chelsea all night. The best chances they created fell to Emerson who failed to tap in to make it 1-1 after Chalobah headed Chelsea in front. Spurs lacked urgency all night and that showed in their defending as well. Failing to create a half chance saw Chelsea get the second goal through Nicolas Jackson. The week could get worse for them as a defeat to Liverpool would surely end their hopes of getting 4th spot.
Facts:
- Liverpool have been brilliant against Tottenham Hotspur whenever they have played at Anfield. The Reds have lost just 1 of their last 29 games at home to Spurs. They have won 19 and drawn 9 with their only defeat coming way back in May 2011.
- Tottenham Hotspur did beat Liverpool in the reverse fixture earlier this season. They now have a chance of doing a Premier League double over Liverpool if they win on Sunday at Anfield. If they do indeed win then it will be their first double over Liverpool since 2011/12.
- Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur like to keep the drama till the end of games. No other fixture in the Premier League has seen more goals scored in the 90th minute or later. 6 goals have been scored in stoppage time with 3 for Liverpool and 3 for Spurs.
- Tottenham Hotspur have had quite a decent away record while playing on a Sunday. Spurs have failed to be beaten in any of their last 6 away games played on a Sunday. They have won 2 and drawn 4 of those games. Their last loss on a Sunday incidentally came in this same fixture last season.
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur is surprisingly quite a one-sided affair with 1 team dominating in most instances. In the last 35 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won all 19 games, 8 games have ended in a draw with Spurs winning just 8 games.
Liverpool’s biggest problem in the last month has been their ability to put the ball into the back of the net. The expected goals ratio continues to be healthy however they are failing to capitalise on the chances they are creating. The goal-scoring form of Darwin and Salah have dropped at the same time which is hampering their output. If Liverpool starts converting their chances then it will be fine for them.
We all believe that Spurs will struggle with their upcoming games as they are all against top teams. They have lost 3 going into this and travelling to Anfield with that sort of form does not bode well for them considering how they played against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. If the Spurs play in the same lethargic fashion then they will be beaten in this game. Their confidence is bound to be low and we cannot see them turning up for this game. Hence we give Liverpool a better chance of winning this game.
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips
Liverpool head into this game with clear backing of the bookies to beat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool this season have enjoyed playing at Anfield but their defeat to Crystal Palace in their last home game in the Premier League got them spiraling downwards. Spurs come into this on the back of a horrendous run of form. They have lost each of their last 3 games in the Premier League including 2 away from home.
Liverpool despite their last home loss will always go into a game at Anfield as favourites, such is their record at this historic stadium. Spurs on the other hand always struggle here. The Merseyside Reds have a 76% win ratio at home this season scoring 2.53 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 2.61 goals. Liverpool in their game against Crystal Palace failed to score at home for only the second time this season. Tottenham Hotspur have an away-win ratio of just 35%.
Spurs average 1.82 goals a game this season when they play away from their home ground. We predict Liverpool to get their fair share of goals in this game. We can see Klopp’s men scoring 2 or more goals against Tottenham Hotspur as they concede 1.76 goals on average. We also back Tottenham Hotspur to score against Liverpool in this game. Liverpool has a 29% clean sheet record at Anfield this season with Tottenham Hotspur failing to score in just 18% of their away games. Spurs failed to score in their last away game against Chelsea however we back them to score at Anfield against a leaky Liverpool defence. Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in each of their last 8 games.
Liverpool have failed to score the first goal in each of their last 2 games in the Premier League, however against Spurs at Anfield we expect them to do so. The Reds have scored first in 18 of their 35 games. Spurs have scored first in just 20 of their 34 games. Even though Spurs have a better record we expect Liverpool to come in all guns blazing and start this game with a high tempo. We back Liverpool to score in the opening 15 minutes of this game.
For Liverpool on a normal day, the player to score a goal would be their top scorer Mo Salah. However, the Egyptian has not been in a good run of form. We do believe he will start this game however there is also a chance that he does not due to his fight with manager Jurgen Klopp. If Salah starts we expect him to score as he has a decent record at Anfield against Spurs. If Salah fails to start then we back Luis Diaz as he is one of the few players who has done well in this bad patch for Liverpool.
For Tottenham Hotspur, we continue to back Heung Min-Son to score against Liverpool. The Korean has a good record against Liverpool in the Premier League. Son has scored in each of his last 4 games for Spurs against Liverpool. He could become the first player to score in 5 straight games since Jamie Vardy. Son being on penalties is also a huge appeal.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley
Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Wataru Endo
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, D
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo Bentancur
|
Midfielder
|
Pape Matar Sarr
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Richarlison
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-Min
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, W, D
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head
Matches Played:182
Liverpool wins:89
Tottenham Hotspur wins:49
Matches are drawn:44
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.48
Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.80.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.30.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
It remains to be seen how those two react in this game but we feel that Liverpool will be looking for a response and playing a Tottenham team devoid of confidence could be the spark they are looking for. Spurs were horrible in their last game against Chelsea and if they play in the same fashion at Anfield then they are bound to get trashed. Based on all things considered we expect Liverpool to win the tie 3-1.
Parimatch