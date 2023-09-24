LIV (Liverpool) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction
LIV
87%
Chance of Winning
WHU
13%
England
Anfield
Liverpool last week squared up against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. Wolves fantastically started the game with Hwang Hee-chan giving them the lead in the 7th minute. Wolves had tons of chances to double their lead but couldn’t score that second goal. In the second half things turned around for Liverpool with Cody Gakpo equalising after Mo Salah picked him up with a great low cross. Liverpool kept the pressure rolling and took the lead in the 85th minute through Andy Robertson. Mo Salah once again turned creator who found the left back around the penalty box and scored with his weaker right foot. Harvey Elliot’s shot deflected off Hugo Bueno in the 1st minute to find the back of the net and seal all three points for Liverpool.
Liverpool also secured the win midweek in the Europa League. Florian Flecker gave LASK the lead in the 14th minute. LASK completely dominated Liverpool in the first 40 minutes of the game. Liverpool came back into the game after Luis Diaz was fouled in the box. Darwin Nunez calmly stepped up from the spot to pull things level. Luis Diaz put Liverpool in the lead in the 63rd minute after Gravenberch’s low cross found the Colombian who slotted the ball past the LASK goalkeeper. Salah came on as a substitute to seal things for Liverpool by scoring the third goal in the 88th minute.
West Ham in their last game faced off against Manchester City at the London Stadium in the Premier League. James Ward-Prowse put the hosts in the lead in the 36th minute after Coufal’s cross was headed in by the Englishman. City dominated West Ham entirely by notching up 29 shots in the whole game with 15 shots on target. City changed the game in the second half as goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland secured the win and gave West Ham their first loss of the season.
The Hammers however had a good outing in their Europa League game against Backa Topola. West Ham dominated the game by having 23 shots on the visitor’s goal. The Hammers had 72% possession and completed a total of 633 passes in the game. West Ham’s first goal in the game only came in the 66th minute through a Nemanja Petrovic own goal. Four minutes later Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal in a Claret shirt to give West Ham United the lead. Tomas Soucek sealed the victory for David Moyes’ side in the 82nd minute. Last year Conference League winners started their Europa League campaign on the best possible note.
It remains to be seen how West Ham deal with playing 2 games in a week with Liverpool up next on Sunday.
Facts
- Liverpool has a dominant record against the Hammers at Anfield. Klopp’s men have lost just one of their last 50 games at Anfield. The Merseyside Reds have also won each of their last six games at home against West Ham. The Hammers only won at Liverpool’s home ground in 2015 when they beat them 3-0.
- West Ham in 2015/16 did the double over Liverpool beating them home and away. Since then, the Hammers have won only one occasion against Liverpool when they beat them 3-2 at the London Stadium in 2021. The Hammers have drawn 2 and lost 11 games since 2015/16.
- Jurgen Klopp’s men are on a fantastic run of results and were unbeaten in any of their last 16 games in the Premier League last season. The last time Liverpool lost a Premier League game was to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Since that defeat, Liverpool has won on 11 occasions and has drawn 5.
- West Ham United in the whole of last season won only 3 away games out of the total 19. This season they have already won 2 away games out of 3.
- West Ham manager David Moyes does not have the best of records against Liverpool. The Scottish veteran manager has failed to win any of his last 18 games playing at Anfield. Moyes has lost 12 of those games.
Liverpool vs West Ham United Chance of Winning
In the recent encounters between Liverpool and West Ham United, the competitive record between these two sides is quite one-sided. In the last 32 games between these two sides, the Merseyside Reds have won 20 times, the Hammers have won on 7 occasions and 5 games ended in a stalemate.
Liverpool is fantastic when it comes to playing at home having lost their last game almost 11 months ago to Leeds United last season. Liverpool is a team now that is on the verge of their next rebuild and things are looking good for Jurgen Klopp and co. Playing a team like West Ham with a low block just plays straight to Liverpool’s strengths. Liverpool have always found it difficult to play against opponents when teams go toe to toe with them in an attacking sense.
For West Ham United, they will have to go around the route of counter-attacking. David Moyes’ team knows how to maintain their defensive structure and they have proved it against many teams. If luck is on West Ham’s side, then maybe it could be a day like Brighton. The Hammers will have to take any chance they get and be clinical as they might not get many opportunities.
Based on all the analysis, we believe Liverpool is the much stronger side on form and paper and playing at Anfield just makes them the favourites against most teams in the world. The Reds go into this game with a superior chance of winning.
Liverpool vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the oddsmakers, Liverpool goes into this game as major favourites to beat West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday.
We expect Liverpool to dominate this game in every aspect. West Ham United are a team that does generally not do too well against the big teams away. We predict Liverpool to be on the front foot in most spells of the game. West Ham will sit back and play without the ball. Hence, we believe Liverpool will dominate possession.
We believe West Ham will have 30% or under in terms of possession. Due to West Ham United's low block, we also expect Liverpool to take a lot of shots at their goal. We expect Liverpool to have 10 or more shots on West Ham’s goal.
We believe that the chances of West Ham scoring are very slim. James Ward-Prowse will be a big threat when it comes to free-kicks and set-pieces. The Englishman has produced attacking returns in each of his last 6 matches, Ward-Prowse has either scored a goal or has made one for his team-mate in each of his six appearances for the Hammers. We believe Ward-Prowse could be dangerous in terms of set-pieces.
Another asset for West Ham could be Jarrod Bowen, especially on the break. The Hammers winger has been in great form playing away from home. Bowen has scored at least a goal in each of his three away appearances.
Mo Salah will always be one of the biggest assets to back when it comes to scoring for Liverpool. The Egyptian winger however this year has become more of a creator rather than a goal-scorer. Salah this season is leading the assists charts having set up 4 goals for his teammates. We also believe that Salah is due a goal soon and could be on target come Sunday.
Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat West Ham United
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips
Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Joel Matip
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Wataru Endo
|
Midfielder
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W
West Ham United Player List
Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang
Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri
Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus
Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma
West Ham United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alphonse Areola
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vladimir Coufal
|
Defender
|
Nayef Aguerd
|
Defender
|
Kurt Zouma
|
Defender
|
Emerson Palmeri
|
Defender
|
Edson Alvarez
|
Midfielder
|
James Ward-Prowse
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas Paqueta
|
Midfielder
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
Attacker
|
Tomas Soucek
|
Midfielder
|
Michail Antonio
|
Attacker
West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, W
Liverpool vs West Ham United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:147
Liverpool wins:81
West Ham United wins:29
Matches are drawn:37
Liverpool vs West Ham United Betting Odds
The odds of West Ham United winning are set at 7.50. Liverpool are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.44. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.80. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Liverpool
We predict that Liverpool will have more than enough in their artillery to beat West Ham United at home on Sunday. Liverpool fielded a second-stringed side in their Europa League encounter midweek and will have a fresh first eleven come Sunday. West Ham also had made quite a few changes to their lineup in their Europa League tie. Liverpool though have started the season on a brilliant note having dropped only 2 points in total this season.
Jurgen Klopp’s new signings have acclimated very well to the team and the system. West Ham is a team that loves to play with a low block and without the ball. We have seen that West Ham was successful in doing that at Brighton winning 3-1 with less than 25% possession. We do not believe that this approach would work at Anfield however.
The intensity at which Liverpool attack would be too much for West Ham to keep defending against. It would only take a massive disaster for Liverpool to not get anything from this game. We predict a 3-0 win for Liverpool in this game against West Ham United at Anfield.Bet Now!