LIV (Liverpool) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction LIV 87 % Chance of Winning WHU 13 % Bet Now! Liverpool is set to clash with West Ham United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. Both these teams have started the Premier League season on a positive note with Liverpool being unbeaten and West Ham losing just once in the Premier League. Liverpool last week squared up against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. Wolves fantastically started the game with Hwang Hee-chan giving them the lead in the 7th minute. Wolves had tons of chances to double their lead but couldn’t score that second goal. In the second half things turned around for Liverpool with Cody Gakpo equalising after Mo Salah picked him up with a great low cross. Liverpool kept the pressure rolling and took the lead in the 85th minute through Andy Robertson. Mo Salah once again turned creator who found the left back around the penalty box and scored with his weaker right foot. Harvey Elliot’s shot deflected off Hugo Bueno in the 1st minute to find the back of the net and seal all three points for Liverpool. Liverpool also secured the win midweek in the Europa League. Florian Flecker gave LASK the lead in the 14th minute. LASK completely dominated Liverpool in the first 40 minutes of the game. Liverpool came back into the game after Luis Diaz was fouled in the box. Darwin Nunez calmly stepped up from the spot to pull things level. Luis Diaz put Liverpool in the lead in the 63rd minute after Gravenberch’s low cross found the Colombian who slotted the ball past the LASK goalkeeper. Salah came on as a substitute to seal things for Liverpool by scoring the third goal in the 88th minute. West Ham in their last game faced off against Manchester City at the London Stadium in the Premier League. James Ward-Prowse put the hosts in the lead in the 36th minute after Coufal’s cross was headed in by the Englishman. City dominated West Ham entirely by notching up 29 shots in the whole game with 15 shots on target. City changed the game in the second half as goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland secured the win and gave West Ham their first loss of the season. The Hammers however had a good outing in their Europa League game against Backa Topola. West Ham dominated the game by having 23 shots on the visitor’s goal. The Hammers had 72% possession and completed a total of 633 passes in the game. West Ham’s first goal in the game only came in the 66th minute through a Nemanja Petrovic own goal. Four minutes later Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal in a Claret shirt to give West Ham United the lead. Tomas Soucek sealed the victory for David Moyes’ side in the 82nd minute. Last year Conference League winners started their Europa League campaign on the best possible note. It remains to be seen how West Ham deal with playing 2 games in a week with Liverpool up next on Sunday.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

In the recent encounters between Liverpool and West Ham United, the competitive record between these two sides is quite one-sided. In the last 32 games between these two sides, the Merseyside Reds have won 20 times, the Hammers have won on 7 occasions and 5 games ended in a stalemate.

Liverpool is fantastic when it comes to playing at home having lost their last game almost 11 months ago to Leeds United last season. Liverpool is a team now that is on the verge of their next rebuild and things are looking good for Jurgen Klopp and co. Playing a team like West Ham with a low block just plays straight to Liverpool’s strengths. Liverpool have always found it difficult to play against opponents when teams go toe to toe with them in an attacking sense.

For West Ham United, they will have to go around the route of counter-attacking. David Moyes’ team knows how to maintain their defensive structure and they have proved it against many teams. If luck is on West Ham’s side, then maybe it could be a day like Brighton. The Hammers will have to take any chance they get and be clinical as they might not get many opportunities.

Based on all the analysis, we believe Liverpool is the much stronger side on form and paper and playing at Anfield just makes them the favourites against most teams in the world. The Reds go into this game with a superior chance of winning.

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Liverpool vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Liverpool goes into this game as major favourites to beat West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday.

We expect Liverpool to dominate this game in every aspect. West Ham United are a team that does generally not do too well against the big teams away. We predict Liverpool to be on the front foot in most spells of the game. West Ham will sit back and play without the ball. Hence, we believe Liverpool will dominate possession.

We believe West Ham will have 30% or under in terms of possession. Due to West Ham United's low block, we also expect Liverpool to take a lot of shots at their goal. We expect Liverpool to have 10 or more shots on West Ham’s goal.

We believe that the chances of West Ham scoring are very slim. James Ward-Prowse will be a big threat when it comes to free-kicks and set-pieces. The Englishman has produced attacking returns in each of his last 6 matches, Ward-Prowse has either scored a goal or has made one for his team-mate in each of his six appearances for the Hammers. We believe Ward-Prowse could be dangerous in terms of set-pieces.

Another asset for West Ham could be Jarrod Bowen, especially on the break. The Hammers winger has been in great form playing away from home. Bowen has scored at least a goal in each of his three away appearances.

Mo Salah will always be one of the biggest assets to back when it comes to scoring for Liverpool. The Egyptian winger however this year has become more of a creator rather than a goal-scorer. Salah this season is leading the assists charts having set up 4 goals for his teammates. We also believe that Salah is due a goal soon and could be on target come Sunday.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat West Ham United

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Joel Matip Defender Andy Robertson Defender Wataru Endo Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Mo Salah Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Michail Antonio Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, W

Liverpool vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:147

Liverpool wins:81

West Ham United wins:29

Matches are drawn:37

Liverpool vs West Ham United Betting Odds

The odds of West Ham United winning are set at 7.50. Liverpool are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.44. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.80. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.