LIV (Liverpool) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction LIV 98 % Chance of Winning WWFC 2 % Bet Now! Liverpool are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final home game of the season at Anfield on Sunday. This will also, incidentally, be Jurgen Klopp’s last game as Liverpool manager, as the German manager announced earlier this season that he would be stepping down. The atmosphere is bound to be teary-eyed, as Jurgen Klopp has been instrumental in how much Liverpool have achieved in the last 5–6 years. The Reds would have loved to be in the title race, but they eventually slipped out. They have nothing to play for as they are comfortably sitting in 3rd place in the league. The team and the fans will, however, want this to be as memorable as a setting for Jurgen Klopp before he leaves. The last game they played against Aston Villa was also a very enticing one. Liverpool took the lead early after Martinez fumbled a cross straight into his goal. Villa came back with an equaliser, but Gakpo put Liverpool in the lead after staying onside and tapping Gomez’s shot or cross into an empty net. Post-second half, the Reds were in dreamland, with Quansah heading in a free kick right into the top corner to make it 3-1. Liverpool were in a comfortable position; however, some bad defending and an inspirational substitution by Jhon Duran got Villa back in the game in the space of 3 minutes. The game ended with three goals each, with both teams sharing the spoils. Wolverhampton Wanderers will also be quite happy with how their season ended, considering how it started. They had all sorts of problems with their manager leaving and Gary O’Neil taking over just before the season started. Despite all their squad and financial struggles, the new manager easily kept them up with some memorable performances. They are 13th on the table, with an outside shot to make it into the top 10. However, they will need to win at Anfield and will have to hope that the three teams above them lose. The Wolves come into this on the back of a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace. Cunha scored the only goal in a game where the Eagles dominated.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers is surprisingly quite a one-sided affair, with the Kop being on top most of the time. In the last 21 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won 15 games; two games have ended in a draw, with Wolves winning just 4 games.

Liverpool have managed to not lose in recent games, but they still have their problems, especially when it comes to their defence. They have done well in terms of their scoring form recently, but they have conceded 15 goals in their last 7 games, which has derailed their season. They will also have to be careful in this game, as the Wolves boast a very good attack capable of hurting teams. If Liverpool are not well organised, then Wolves could get something here.

The Wolves also have the same issue, which is keeping out goals. They have lacked the discipline to defend well as a unit. That is something that could have gotten them even further in the ranks of the table. They have had a very good season, but defence is something that they will need to work on next season.

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Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool head into this game with the clear backing of the bookies to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool have always had a good record at Anfield in recent years. Their loss to Crystal Palace was an anomaly, but they backed that loss up by winning against Tottenham Hotspur. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ season has not ended the way their players and fans wanted it to, but they will still be happy with how things have gone this season. Their recent record coming into this is not the best.

Liverpool will continue to be the favourites in most games that they play at Anfield. The Kop is their fortress, and against a team like the Wolves, that is a given. The Old Gold, on the other hand, does not have the best of records here. Jurgen Klopp’s team has a 78% win ratio at home this season, scoring 2.61 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 2.64 goals. Liverpool, after their disastrous loss to Palace and draw to West Ham, did pick up the pace a little by winning at Anfield in their last home game.

The Wolves average 1.33 goals per game this season when they play away from their home ground. We predict Liverpool to once again score a tonne of goals in this game. Liverpool have scored seven goals in their last two games. Hence, we predict Klopp’s men scoring three or more goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers, as they concede 1.83 goals on average. We also back Wolverhampton Wanderers to score against Liverpool in this game. Liverpool has a 28% clean sheet record at Anfield this season, with Wolverhampton Wanderers failing to score in just 28% of their away games. Wolves have scored in each of their last three games, and Liverpool have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 10 games in the Premier League. Hence, we back both teams to score in this game at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool have broken the deadlock in each of their last two games in the Premier League after failing to do so in their two games before this. The Reds have scored first in 20 of their 37 games. Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored first in just 15 of their 37 games. We expect Liverpool to easily get the first goal in this game. The atmosphere will be electric in this game, and we predict that the Reds will get an early goal. Liverpool to score in under 10 minutes is our call here.

For Liverpool, we once again back Mo Salah to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Salah was not in form for a long spell, but he has once again found his mojo after scoring in his last home game against Tottenham Hotspur. Salah always tends to do well when it comes to scoring, especially at Anfield. He could be in the worst of form, but at Anfield, there is a high chance that he will get on the scoresheet, and that is why we back the Egyptian to score in this game.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, we back Matheus Cunha to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Hwang has the better goal-scoring record recently, but both remain joint top scorers with 12 goals each. Cunha tends to play more centrally, with Hwang playing wider. Cunha's being on penalties also makes him a better pick than the Korean. Hence, our call is to back Cunha to score in this game.

Final prediction:Liverpool will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Darwin Nunez Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five-games): D, W, D, L, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Totti Gomes Defender Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five-games): L, L, W, L, L

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:115

Liverpool wins:60

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:37

Matches are drawn:18

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.17

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 16.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 8.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.