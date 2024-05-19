LIV (Liverpool) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction
LIV
98%
Chance of Winning
WWFC
2%
England
Anfield
Wolverhampton Wanderers will also be quite happy with how their season ended, considering how it started. They had all sorts of problems with their manager leaving and Gary O’Neil taking over just before the season started. Despite all their squad and financial struggles, the new manager easily kept them up with some memorable performances. They are 13th on the table, with an outside shot to make it into the top 10. However, they will need to win at Anfield and will have to hope that the three teams above them lose. The Wolves come into this on the back of a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace. Cunha scored the only goal in a game where the Eagles dominated.
Facts:
- Liverpool has always had a good record against Wolverhampton Wanderers when it comes to playing at Anfield. In the last 11 games at Anfield in all competitions between these 2 teams, Liverpool have won 8 games, and 1 game has ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton winning just 2 times.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers just have two wins to show for their last 11 games at Anfield. Their last win at the historic stadium came in 2019 when they beat them in the FA Cup. In the Premier League, however, they have yet to win there since 2010.
- In this exact fixture last season, Liverpool ended up winning 2-0 at Anfield. Earlier this season, Liverpool also took the tie, with Molineux winning 3-1. Liverpool will be on course to make it three successive wins and register their first double over them since the 2021/22 season.
- Liverpool this season have failed to score in just 2 of their 18 home games at Anfield so far this season. Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, have failed to score in five of their 18 games away from the Molineux stadium.
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers is surprisingly quite a one-sided affair, with the Kop being on top most of the time. In the last 21 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won 15 games; two games have ended in a draw, with Wolves winning just 4 games.
Liverpool have managed to not lose in recent games, but they still have their problems, especially when it comes to their defence. They have done well in terms of their scoring form recently, but they have conceded 15 goals in their last 7 games, which has derailed their season. They will also have to be careful in this game, as the Wolves boast a very good attack capable of hurting teams. If Liverpool are not well organised, then Wolves could get something here.
The Wolves also have the same issue, which is keeping out goals. They have lacked the discipline to defend well as a unit. That is something that could have gotten them even further in the ranks of the table. They have had a very good season, but defence is something that they will need to work on next season.
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips
Liverpool head into this game with the clear backing of the bookies to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool have always had a good record at Anfield in recent years. Their loss to Crystal Palace was an anomaly, but they backed that loss up by winning against Tottenham Hotspur. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ season has not ended the way their players and fans wanted it to, but they will still be happy with how things have gone this season. Their recent record coming into this is not the best.
Liverpool will continue to be the favourites in most games that they play at Anfield. The Kop is their fortress, and against a team like the Wolves, that is a given. The Old Gold, on the other hand, does not have the best of records here. Jurgen Klopp’s team has a 78% win ratio at home this season, scoring 2.61 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 2.64 goals. Liverpool, after their disastrous loss to Palace and draw to West Ham, did pick up the pace a little by winning at Anfield in their last home game.
The Wolves average 1.33 goals per game this season when they play away from their home ground. We predict Liverpool to once again score a tonne of goals in this game. Liverpool have scored seven goals in their last two games. Hence, we predict Klopp’s men scoring three or more goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers, as they concede 1.83 goals on average. We also back Wolverhampton Wanderers to score against Liverpool in this game. Liverpool has a 28% clean sheet record at Anfield this season, with Wolverhampton Wanderers failing to score in just 28% of their away games. Wolves have scored in each of their last three games, and Liverpool have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 10 games in the Premier League. Hence, we back both teams to score in this game at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool have broken the deadlock in each of their last two games in the Premier League after failing to do so in their two games before this. The Reds have scored first in 20 of their 37 games. Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored first in just 15 of their 37 games. We expect Liverpool to easily get the first goal in this game. The atmosphere will be electric in this game, and we predict that the Reds will get an early goal. Liverpool to score in under 10 minutes is our call here.
For Liverpool, we once again back Mo Salah to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Salah was not in form for a long spell, but he has once again found his mojo after scoring in his last home game against Tottenham Hotspur. Salah always tends to do well when it comes to scoring, especially at Anfield. He could be in the worst of form, but at Anfield, there is a high chance that he will get on the scoresheet, and that is why we back the Egyptian to score in this game.
For Wolverhampton Wanderers, we back Matheus Cunha to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Hwang has the better goal-scoring record recently, but both remain joint top scorers with 12 goals each. Cunha tends to play more centrally, with Hwang playing wider. Cunha's being on penalties also makes him a better pick than the Korean. Hence, our call is to back Cunha to score in this game.
Final prediction:Liverpool will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley
Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Wataru Endo
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five-games): D, W, D, L, W
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Maximilian Kilman
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Totti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Matheus Cunha
|
Attacker
|
Hwang Hee-chan
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five-games): L, L, W, L, L
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head
Matches Played:115
Liverpool wins:60
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:37
Matches are drawn:18
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.17
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 16.00.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 8.60.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
Even on a normal day, Liverpool has enough quality to beat Wolves, but this afternoon they will be playing with a 12th man. The Wolves have not had a good away record, and we do not believe that they will have enough to stop Liverpool in this game. On the attack, they could hurt them, but defensively, they could have problems. That is why we back Liverpool to easily come out of this game as winners. Our prediction is a 3-1 Liverpool win on Sunday at Anfield.
Parimatch