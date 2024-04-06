LUT (Luton Town) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction LUT 27 % Chance of Winning AFCB 73 % Bet Now! Luton Town are set to welcome AFC Bournemouth to Kenilworth Road in the Premier League on Saturday. Luton still are languishing in the relegation places in 18th spot. They are level on points with Everton who sit in the 17th spot having played an extra game. A win for Luton Town is needed in this game to keep the pressure on the teams above. If the Hatters end up losing here then the gap to the safety places would increase if the teams above them won. Bournemouth with the form in their last couple of games have made a case for them to finish in the top half. Bournemouth are 11th on the table with 41 points from 30 games. Chelsea below them still have 2 games in hand and they are a point behind. They are just a point behind the Wolves who sit in 10th. A win for them in this game could take them as high as 9th spot if the teams lose. Luton Town in their last game faced off against Arsenal in what was a tough encounter from the off. Luton Town failed to get anything in this game as Arsenal stifled them. Even on the counter, they had nothing, mostly looking flat. All they could muster was a tame effort on target that did not even trouble Raya that much. A goal from Odegaard and an own goal from their player in Hashioka gave Arsenal a 2 goal lead at the break and practically killed off the tie. Luton Town could not come back from that. AFC Bournemouth came face to face with a stubborn Crystal Palace team. The Cherries were all over the Eagles but just could not find the back of the net. Billing’s header was very well saved by Henderson. Kelly should have surely given them the lead after that again but his header was off target. Palace suffocated Bournemouth more in the 2nd half but towards the end, it was Semenyo who brilliantly found Kluivert with a good assist. The Dutch international kept his cool and beat Henderson in goal neatly to give his team all 3 points.

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head meetings between these two teams fall in the lap of the team from the South coast of England. In the last 6 games between these teams, Luton Town have won 2 times, and 1 game ended up in a draw with AFC Bournemouth winning 3 times.

Luton Town in their last few games have faltered badly. All of the key players they had in their winning run have been injured. The likes of Adebayo, Ogbene, Bell and most of their backline are on the treatment table. Their performance in games has always been attacking and that favours them but it leaves their defence unprotected at times. Luton needs to be better organised to not repeat the mistakes they made in the last game against Bournemouth. They need to manage games better.

For Bournemouth, they need to keep doing what they are at the moment cause they have been in the best form recently. Their entire team is playing like a unit and managing games well. Even against Palace in the last game, they remained patient against a stubborn defence and found their way through. Bournemouth are a side that is respectfully better than Luton Town and hence they have a much better chance of winning.

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Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

Luton Town will have bad memories in terms of the last time they faced AFC Bournemouth. That was one of the games that turned the Cherries’ fortunes around and enabled them to go on a good run. Bournemouth currently have no losses in any of their last 5 games. Luton Town on the other hand are struggling to win games as the demand of the Premier League is getting to them. Hence in this game, most of the bookies and betting websites have backed Bournemouth massively in terms of odds to beat Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town's home win record is dropping steadily as they have not won any of their last 4 games. The Hatters now have a 20% win rate which dropped from 23% around a week and a half back. The metric that remains stable is their goals scoring ability. The last game against Arsenal was the last time they failed to score after 9 games. They average 1.47 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.15 at Kenilworth Road. They have scored 7 goals in their last 5 games at home showing that they do have an idea of how to score.

AFC Bournemouth away from home have pretty much the same record as their home form. They have a 36% win rate away from the Vitality stadium. The Cherries average 1.64 goals away from the South Coast this season from an expected goal ratio of 1.49. Their scoring metric is quite high even in terms of their expected goals which does make Bournemouth a a dangerous side.

In terms of conceding goals, Luton Town continue to be a mess. The Hatters have let in 1.73 goals on average when they have played in their stadium this season. Based on the numbers above we expect the following outcomes. We call for Bournemouth to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also believe that Bournemouth will win this game by a 1-goal margin. Our call is also for both teams to score in this game with their attacking abilities.

We can once again see this game being a high-scoring encounter, especially with how the reverse fixture ended. Luton Town have kept a clean sheet in just 13% of their home games until now. AFC Bournemouth on the other hand has failed to score in just 7% of their away games this season.

There is no reason to string enough to back any team in this game to keep a clean sheet. We expect this game to be a free-flowing encounter of football. When it comes to scoring first, AFC Bournemouth have a much better record heading into this game. The Cherries have scored first in 15 of their 30 games. Luton Town meanwhile have managed to open the scoring in 10 of their 31 games. We expect Luton Town as usual to start strong. We will back Luton Town here to score the opening goal like they did last time in the reverse fixture.

When it comes to scoring for Luton Town, we can back several options. Carlton Morris is a good option to go for considering he is also on penalties. However, Morris has not been consistent in his last couple of games. Luton has had scattered goal scorers with the likes of Chong and Barkley also contributing.

Concerning Bournemouth it has to be Dominic Solanke that we will be backing. The Cherries striker has overall had a good season but his numbers whilst playing away also stand out. Solanke has scored 13 goals and assisted 9 in his last 31 games on the road. He also scored in the reverse fixture which started the comeback for Bournemouth.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Luton Town.

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Fred Onyedinma Defender Daiki Hashioka Defender Issa Kabore Wingback Alfie Doughty Wingback Jordan Clark Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Carlton Morris Attacker Pelly Ruddock Midfielder Tahith Chong Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, D, L, D

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Chris Mepham Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:65

Luton Town wins:22

AFC Bournemouth wins:26

Matches are drawn:17

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.93.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.