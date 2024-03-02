LUT (Luton Town) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction LUT 21 % Chance of Winning AVFC 79 % Bet Now! Luton Town will be all set to welcome Aston Villa under the lights at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League on Saturday. Luton Town are back into the relegation zone with 20 points from 25 games with Everton getting 4 points given back. A win in this game would get them within 1 point of 17th place if the 2 teams above them fail to win their games. A loss would put huge pressure on them in terms of their status for the Premier League next season. Aston Villa meanwhile sit in 4th spot 5 points clear of Tottenham having played a game more. They are 8 points clear of Manchester United having played the same amount of games. A win for Villa is another positive step in their hopes for the top 4 however a loss gives the likes of Spurs and Manchester United another chance to get past and get closer to them. Luton Town in their Premier League game travelled to Anfield to face Liverpool. The Hatters started the game off on the front foot and took the lead as Chong’s effort was saved by Kelleher only to be met by Ogbene who headed it into an open net. The Hatters did very well to go into the break with the lead. Their collapse however started in the 2nf half when they were breezed past by Liverpool. The Merseyside Reds scored 4 goals in the 2nd half handing Luton Town their 15th loss of the season already in the Premier League. Aston Villa saw Nottingham Forest visit Villa Park last Saturday. Emery’s men started the game off perfectly as Ollie Watkins opened the scoring with a clinical finish and a well-worked move. Douglas Luiz’s brilliant goal scoring season even got better as he scored a brace in the space of 10 minutes to put Villa up 3-0 by the time the clock reached 39 minutes. Niakhate and Gibbs White scored on either side of halftime to make the game more interesting at 3-2. However, Villa continued their attacking display and killed the game as Leon Bailey scored their 4th in the 61st minute to hand Villa their 10th home win of the season.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

Luton Town and Aston Villa are meeting each other for the 1st time at Kenilworth Road in top-flight league football since 1992. Their most recent meeting at Kenilworth Road was a League Cup meeting in 2016. With all that considered, the recent head-to-head meetings since then have been split evenly. In the last 2 games between these teams, Luton Town have won 1 time, no games have ended up in a draw with Aston Villa also winning just once.

Luton Town at one point got their swagger back. They were making it very tough for their opponents to beat them. However in the last couple of games in all competitions, they were beaten to the bone by Liverpool and Manchester City. They looked wide open in the middle with one pass cutting entirely through them. These are some points where they will have to work on cause Aston Villa have the know-how to do the same.

Unai Emery’s men will need to keep their run going with the top 4 at stake. If they want to participate in Europe’s elite next season then they will have to win games like these. The pressure from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United continue to remain and a loss for Villa would give their competitors a massive boost. Based on all things considered we back Aston Villa to go into this game with a massive chance of winning.

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Luton Town vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Until the last 5 games, Luton was on a big upward trajectory but performances in recent games have dropped. The Hatters were looking set to get off from the relegation spots but current form has pulled them back in. Aston Villa have had a rise in their form when it comes to results. Hence Villa have considerable backing when it comes to bookies. Aston Villa go into this game as hands down favourites to win.

Luton Town's home win record has once again taken a slip as they have a 23% win rate dropping down from 27% 2 weeks back. Their goal-scoring record however has not taken a massive hit as they continue to find the back of the net. They average 1.46 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.32 at Kenilworth Road. 9 goals in their last 5 home games overall show that they do have the nose for goals. For Aston Villa, the struggles away have seemed to disappear as of late and much has to do with their goal-scoring and defensive improvements. The Villains averaged 1.62 goals away from Villa Park this season from an expected goal ratio of 1.56. This is a massive improvement considering how they started the season in their away games. Their away win percentage is also at an all-time high with 46%.

In terms of conceding goals, Villa have improved. Emery’s men let in 1.54 goals on average when they played away from Villa Park. Based on these figures we can see Aston Villa scoring a steady amount of goals to win this game. Our shout is for Aston Villa to easily score 2 or more goals in this game. We also believe that Villa will win this game by a difference of two or more goals. Luton Town have conceded 8 goals in their last 4 games averaging 2 goals per game.

Aston Villa also won the reverse fixture by putting 3 goals past them at Villa Park hence we do see goals for the away side. Luton Town have kept a clean sheet in just 15% of their home games this season in the Premier League. Aston Villa have failed to score in 23% of their away games this season. We do not expect any team to get a clean sheet in this game. We also back Luton Town to score at least one goal in this game. The Hatters have a good scoring record at home. They have failed to score in just 1 of their 13 home games this season. Aston Villa to score the opening goal in this game is our call. Luton Town have a 32% ratio of scoring first in comparison to Aston Villa who score first in 54% of their games.

For Luton Town, our favourite to score in this game has to be Carlton Morris. The striker has been in good form in his last few games scoring 4 goals in his last 6 for the Hatters. Morris is a focal point that tends to be on the end of most of the Hatters’ chances. He is also on penalties adding to the benefits of being a good pick.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins continues to be on a good scoring run. Watkins has already registered 14 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League. No player in the League as of now has more goal contributions than him. We expect this run to continue on Saturday at Kenilworth Road as well.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Luton Town.

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Gabriel Osho Defender Amari’i Bell Defender Chiedozie Ogbene Wingback Alfie Doughty Wingback Albert Sambi Lokonga Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Elijah Adebayo Attacker Andros Townsend Attacker Jordan Clark Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, W

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Youri Tielemans Midfielder Jacob Ramsey Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, L

Luton Town vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:40

Luton Town wins:19

Aston Villa wins:16

Matches are drawn:5

Luton Town vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.50.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.71.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.