LUT (Luton Town) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction LUT 45 % Chance of Winning BFC 55 % Bet Now! Luton Town are set to host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday in a potential 6-pointer at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Luton Town are 18th in the table with 25 points from 33 games. Brentford are 15th with 32 points from 33 games. A win for the Bees should ensure their safety for next season however a loss could make things much more interesting. A win for Luton Town will take them over Everton if the latter lose both their games this weekend. Everton does have a game in hand over the Hatters. A win for Luton Town would also narrow the gap from 7 to 4 points between them and Brentford. A win for both teams is crucial here. Luton Town in their last game were dismantled by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens were all over that defence but the Hatters still managed to stay in the game even after conceding as early as 2 minutes. The 2nd goal only came in the 64th minute from Kovacic. Luton Town pulled one back through Ross Barkley after Haaland added a third. They could not capitalise on that goal as it only riled City up more as the game ended 5-1 with City adding another 2 goals post Luton Town scoring. Brentford were eventual winners against Sheffield United in their last game at the GTECH Community Centre. The first half was a cagey affair between the 2 teams as both failed to have any meaningful attempts on each other’s goals. Brentford however took charge in the second half. The Bees had two goals ruled out for offside and a foul in the build-up however they did manage to win 2-0 in the end. An own goal from Arblaster in the 64th minute gave the Bees the lead with Schade and Onyeka combining to put the game to bed in the 3rd minute of added time as the latter scored.

Luton Town vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head meetings between these two teams favour the team that is playing at home this season and the results are quite one-sided. In the last 5 games between these teams, Luton Town have won just 1 time, no games ended up in a draw with Brentford winning 4 times.

It is do or die, especially for Luton Town in this game. It is a must-win game for the Hatters if they want to have hopes of survival for next season. Luton Town need to capitalise on Everton losing games or it just would not do anything to get themselves out of the relegation tussle.

Brentford in comparison are in a much better place thanks to their recent run of games where they have remained unbeaten. Another 3-4 points should be enough to confirm Brentford’s status in the Premier League for another season. Hence Thomas Frank will want to do that in this game. We believe that he has the players to do that.

The Bees have looked better defensively as well in recent games. They need to take the game by the neck and perform. Based on everything we feel that Brentford due to their form and personnel has a much better chance of winning this game.

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Luton Town vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

Luton Town have no margin of error with the Premier League entering its climatic phase. The Hatters have to start getting points from games especially when they are facing opponents that are also in a relegation scruff. Brentford on the other hand do come into this game with much better form. Their overall personnel make them favourites in terms of who the bookies are picking to win this game on Saturday.

Luton Town's home win record has taken a brief rise due to the home win in their last Premier League game. The Hatters now have an updated 25% win rate which has risen from 20%. Rob Edwards’ team continues to find the back of the net and that’s what always gives this team a small chance going into games. The Hatters even though they were beaten by City badly, they still managed to get a goal at the other end. They average 1.50 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.19 at their home ground. They have a tally of scoring 7 goals in their last 5 at home. They tend to score goals, it is the problem of conceding that Luton suffers from.

Brentford away from home have been a poor outfit this season. They have won just 19% of their games away from the GTECH Community Stadium. The Bees average 1.25 goals away from their home stadium this season from an expected goal ratio of 1.27. Their scoring metric is similar to their expected goals which shows that they are not creating many chances. However, they are clinical when they do get those chances.

In terms of conceding goals, Luton Town continue to have a big problem. The Hatters have let in 1.69 goals on average when they have played at Kenilworth Road this season. Based on the numbers above, these are our predictions and betting tips for this game. We call for Brentford to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also believe that Brentford will win this game by a 1-goal margin. Our call is also for both teams to score in this game due to their attacking abilities and defensive shortcomings.

We cannot see this game being a high-scoring encounter. We expect both teams to go into this game cautiously. Luton Town have kept a clean sheet in just 13% of their home games until now. Brentford do always concede when they play away as they have failed to concede in just 19% of their games.

We do not back Brentford or Luton Town to keep a clean sheet in this game. We expect this game to be quite a cagey affair between the two. When it comes to scoring first, Brentford have a much better record in comparison to Luton Town. The Bees have scored first in 16 of their 33 games. Luton Town meanwhile have just a 30% record of scoring first, breaking the deadlock in just 10 of their 33 games. We predict that Brentford will start strong. We will back Brentford here to score the opening goal due to the slight bit of confidence they have going into this game.

When it comes to scoring for Luton Town, Ross Barkley has quickly made himself one of the most consistent goal-scorers for them in recent games. The midfielder has scored 5 goals for the Hatters this season including 1 at the Etihad Stadium last week. His attacking threat is improving day by day and we can see him getting either a goal or an assist in this game.

For Brentford, Thomas Frank is now backing the likes of Maupay, Mbeumo and Wissa over Toney. Mbeumo before his injury was Brentford’s standout player. The Cameroon attacker has great attacking potential and can do real damage if he starts considering Luton Town's defence all over the place. We back Mbeumo to score in this game.

Final Prediction:Brentford to beat Luton Town.

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, D, D

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Vitinho Defender Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Hjalmar Ekdal Defender Josh Cullen Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Wilson Odobert Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker David Datro Fofana Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, D, W

Sheffield United vs Burnley Head-To-Head

Matches Played:130

Sheffield United wins:52

Burnley wins:46

Matches are drawn:32

Sheffield United vs Burnley Betting Odds

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.

Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.48.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.