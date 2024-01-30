LUT (Luton Town) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction LUT 45 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 55 % Bet Now! Luton Town are set to host Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League on Wednesday. Luton Town do occupy one of the relegation spots as they sit 18th in the Premier League table with 16 points from 20 games. On the flipside, Brighton & Hove Albion sit 7th on the table with 32 points from 21 games. Luton Town in their last game in the Premier League travelled to face Burnley at Turf Moor. Luton Town’s first chance came in the 7th minute when Doughty won the ball higher up to the pitch and fizzed in the ball across goal inches off Adebayo. Barkley and Ogbene also had some early chances but Trafford was there to deny them in both instances. Burnley took the lead in the 36th minute through Amdouni after some constant pressure. Ogbene was having a lot of space and attempts from the right wingback possession. Luton Town kept keeping Burnley at bay and also had some of their chances but time was running out. Their never-say-die attitude came to benefit them as substitute Carlton Morris headed in Doughty’s fizzing cross to level the scores in the 2nd minute of the 90th. A hard-earned point for the visitors. Brighton & Hove Albion in their last game saw Wolverhampton Wanderers visit the Amex Stadium. The game ended in a 0-0 draw as both teams failed to finish off their chances. De Zerbi’s men were in control for most of the first 45 minutes. The best attempts for the Seagulls in the first half came through Buananotte as his attempt was heroically cleared off the goal line by Doyle. Van Hecke also saw his header saved by Sa in the first half. The Seagulls were a little lucky in the second half as Cunha had some chances to score but could not finish. Both teams lacked the final touches on the day. Brighton & Hove Albion failed to do much in the second half as both teams settled for a draw. The Seagulls with this draw are now over Manchester United in the table level on points but ahead on goal difference. This was also Brighton’s 25th 0-0 draw since their promotion back in 2017/18 which is the most by any side since then.

Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

Both these teams before the game earlier this season never played against each other in the top division of English Football however they have met in many other competitions. In the last 10 games between these two teams, Luton Town have won on 3 occasions, 2 games ended in a stalemate with Brighton winning 5 games. The record between Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion in the lower tiers of English Football has always been neck-to-neck.

Going into this game, Luton Town will need to take inspiration from the games that they performed well in. The games against Arsenal and Liverpool were the highlights of the season even if one of them ended in a draw and one in defeat. The intensity and the drive at which Luton played made the difference. They will need to find a way to feed Adebayo more often. The Luton Town striker has proven that he could be the difference if he gets the chance. If Luton could replicate those performances and be more disciplined then they could have a chance here.

The Seagulls however stopped losing games converting their results more into draws. The gears will now need to switch more if they want to start winning games. De Zerbi’s men will need to be more clinical in attacking scenarios. They have the quality attackers to do that hence the higher chance of winning.

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Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Brighton & Hove Albion goes into this game as easy favourites to beat Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday. The odds in this game do favour the team from the South Coast of England but Luton Town will be no pushovers in this game.

Though Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game with a mixed run of form this in no way would be a cakewalk for De Zerbi’s side. As per the odds we do not expect a one-sided matchup in London on Sunday.

Luton Town have in their recent game performed quite well losing just 2 times in their last 5. The Hatters average 1.30 goals a game this season at Kenilworth Road.

Brighton at one moment was leaking goals left, right and centre but have now kept a clean sheet in each of their last 2 games. Even then we do believe that Luton Town have a shout of scoring here.

Luton Town have in many games surprised the best of opponents as they have given them a fight. Defensively they have been average at home conceding 1.70 goals a game. Brighton on the other hand have scored 1.60 goals on average on their travels in the League this season. The Seagulls' backline however tends to concede 1.90 goals away on average this season

Based on the above data we predict the following outcomes. We predict that we should see goals in this game. Our pick is for both teams to score in this game. We however back Brighton to score 2 or more goals come Wednesday.

Brighton has failed to score in each of their last two games. In terms of clean sheets, both the Hatters and the Seagulls have low chances to go goalless. However, we believe that Brighton has a better chance of keeping a clean sheet than Luton because of their rejuvenated defence. Backing the Brighton defence is a risk but it could pay off.

In terms of scoring first, both teams have quite an even record. Brighton & Hove Albion have a slightly better record as they have scored first in 8 of their 21 games. Luton Town meanwhile have scored first in 6 of their 20 games. We have to back the visitors here to take the lead. Brighton has some really good attackers who could take the game by the neck and score early.

Both teams have a poor halftime form. Brighton have won just 30% of their first halves. Luton Town has an even poorer record as they have ended up taking a lead into halftime in just 20% of their games this season. We over here predict that both teams will go into the break level. Luton has gone into halftime drawing 40% of the times this season hence we can see this as a draw in the first 45.

Elijah Adebayo has been Luton Town’s stand-out attacking player this season. The towering striker is a menace for most defenders due to his aerial ability and physicality. Adebayo has scored 5 goals for the Hatters this season and could go into this game posing some big issues for the Brighton defence. The Seagulls have struggled at set pieces and corners this season and that is where Adebayo could thrive.

For Brighton, we do pick one of their main creators Pascal Gross to score in this game. The German midfielder has created 55 chances for the Seagull attackers this season. Gross has also scored 3 goals this season and we can see him scoring in this game. The ability of Gross from set pieces and his know-how to make late runs get him in scoring positions. Another safer bet would be to back top scorer Joao Pedro who has scored 7 goals. 14 of Gross’ 55 chances have been to Joao Pedro.

Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Luton Town

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Gabriel Osho Defender Amari’i Bell Defender Chiedozie Ogbene Wingback Alfie Doughty Wingback Albert Sambi Lokonga Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Elijah Adebayo Attacker Andros Townsend Attacker Jordan Clark Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, L

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Lewis Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder James Milner Midfielder Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, D, L

Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:49

Luton Town wins:23

Brighton & Hove Albion win:25

Matches are drawn:16

Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.00.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 1.67.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.