LUT (Luton Town) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction LUT 45 % Chance of Winning EVFC 55 % Bet Now! Luton Town will host Everton in the Friday night game of the Premier League at Kenilworth Road. Both teams have faced the wrath of relegation however it was Everton who prevailed first thanks to their brilliant run of wins. 3 consecutive wins after a 6-0 loss to Chelsea was a brilliant achievement. That has pushed Everton to 34 points with them now being virtually safe. Another win will seal the deal for the Toffees. In their last game at Goodison Park, Everton produced another solid display as they won their third consecutive home game without even conceding a goal in each of them. They had 18 shots on Brentford’s goal with 1 on target which was the goal in the 60th minute as Gueye made it 2 goals in 2 for the Toffees. Everton had the better chances in the game with McNeil before and after the goal having good chances to get on the scoresheet. In both of those attempts, he scuffed it wide. Pickford made a good save to deny Toney an equaliser aiding in Everton getting the clean sheet and the win. Luton Town meanwhile still have a viable chance of staying up however they will also need to go on a run like Everton and win a couple of games. They are a point behind Nottingham Forest who are in the last safety spot. Luton will have to make their home games count and win in those., They also have Burnley behind them who are just 2 points off. They were convincingly defeated in their last away game at the Molineux. Goals from Hwang and Toti Gomes wrapped up the win for the home team in under 50 minutes. Adebayo coming on late in the game did give them a spark that led to Morris pulling one back for them. However, it was too late for them as Wolves got the win on the day. Luton Town needs to now start concentrating on getting points from their home games.

Luton Town vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head meetings between these two teams surprisingly favour the Hatters of London in this one. In the last 2 games between these teams, Luton Town have won on both occasions including the reverse fixture in the Premier League.

Luton Town have already beaten Everton twice at their home stadium this season. In both instances, the scoreline was 2-1 with one victory coming in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup. That should give Luton Town enough confidence going into this game.

Everton on the flipside does not do well when it comes to playing away this season. They do tend to struggle. However for the first time in a long time, they do go into a game with high morale and confidence. With safety assured, Everton will play more freely and without pressure. We feel that is what gives Everton a better chance to win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this season.

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Luton Town vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Luton Town are going into this game in a sorry state of affairs, three consecutive defeats. Everton on the other hand have turned their fortunes around as they go into this on the back of 3 consecutive wins. Everton currently have just 1 loss in each of their last 5 games. Luton Town are struggling with the pressure of relegation intensifying. They are getting a win averse which is not good for their hope of survival. The bookies have labelled this game as a close encounter in terms of odds. The odds make Everton slight favourites and rightly so as their form warrants that.

Luton Town's home win record has failed to remain constant. The graph has either had a rapid rise or a steady decline as it is consistency that has failed them. The Hatters now have a 24% win rate which has from 20% around two weeks back. They continue to find goals due to their attacking prowess. They have scored in each of their last 4 games overall in the Premier League. They average 1.47 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.17 at Kenilworth Road. They do tend to score goals at home especially as they have a good attacking record in front of their away fans.

Everton has found success most of the time at home. Away from home, they are slightly worse off. They have a 29% win rate away from Goodison Park which is still better than that of Luton at home. The Toffees average 0.94 goals away from Merseyside this season from an expected goal ratio of 1.29. Everton’s problem this season has always been underperforming their expected goals tally.

In terms of conceding goals, Luton Town are in shambles. The Hatters have let in 1.88 goals on average in front of their fans this season. Based on the numbers above, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We call for Everton to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also believe that Everton will win this game by a 1-goal margin. We believe that both teams will find the back of the net as Luton Town does have the attacking threat to hurt Everton, especially at their home.

We do not see this game being a very high-scoring encounter as Everton does like to stay compact. On the flip side, they also do not tend to win games by high margins. We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet in this game. Luton Town have kept a clean sheet in just 12% of their home games until now and Everton with 24% on the road.

Everton this season have conceded goals but also do have a good clean sheet record. Most of them however have come at the Goodison Park. Luton Town meanwhile have failed to score in just 6% of their home games this season hence we see both teams getting on the score sheet. When it comes to scoring first, Everton has a much better record than Luton Town heading into this game. The Toffees have scored first in 17 of their 35 games. Luton Town meanwhile have managed to open the scoring in 10 of their 35 games. Our pick is for Luton Town to score first in this game. We believe with relegation up at stake, Luton Town will start the game all in.

When it comes to scoring for Luton Town we will have to back their main striker Carlton Morris to get on the score sheet. Morris has been their best player and top scorer this season. He is also their captain and we expect him to lead from the front and produce a good performance. Everton is a team that does tend to concede penalties and Morris being on spot kicks could prove to be a great asset.

Everton have started scoring goals from every position. Gueye has started scoring goals from midfield now as he has found the net in each of his last 2 games. McNeil has also been contributing and the Toffees for the first time this season are spoiled for picks. We will back Dominic Calvert-Lewin in this game. The Hatters tend to struggle against height and we can see the Toffees taking advantage of that through set pieces.

Final Prediction:Everton to beat Luton Town.

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Fred Onyedinma Defender Daiki Hashioka Defender Issa Kabore Wingback Alfie Doughty Wingback Jordan Clark Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Carlton Morris Attacker Pelly Ruddock Midfielder Tahith Chong Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, W, L

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Luton Town vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:49

Luton Town wins:17

Everton wins:23

Matches are drawn:9

Luton Town vs Everton Betting Odds

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.