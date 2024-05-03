LUT (Luton Town) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction
LUT
45%
Chance of Winning
EVFC
55%
England
Kenilworth Road
Luton Town meanwhile still have a viable chance of staying up however they will also need to go on a run like Everton and win a couple of games. They are a point behind Nottingham Forest who are in the last safety spot. Luton will have to make their home games count and win in those., They also have Burnley behind them who are just 2 points off. They were convincingly defeated in their last away game at the Molineux. Goals from Hwang and Toti Gomes wrapped up the win for the home team in under 50 minutes. Adebayo coming on late in the game did give them a spark that led to Morris pulling one back for them. However, it was too late for them as Wolves got the win on the day. Luton Town needs to now start concentrating on getting points from their home games.
Facts:
- Luton Town have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 15 games overall. They have their defensive woes and have failed to keep their opposition quiet as they keep leaking goals.
- Everton this season have failed to score in a lot of games on the road this season. They do tend to freeze in front of the goal as they have not scored in 7 of their 17 away games this season.
- Luton Town however have a very good scoring record at home as they have failed to score in just 1 of their home game so far this season.
Luton Town vs Everton Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head meetings between these two teams surprisingly favour the Hatters of London in this one. In the last 2 games between these teams, Luton Town have won on both occasions including the reverse fixture in the Premier League.
Luton Town have already beaten Everton twice at their home stadium this season. In both instances, the scoreline was 2-1 with one victory coming in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup. That should give Luton Town enough confidence going into this game.
Everton on the flipside does not do well when it comes to playing away this season. They do tend to struggle. However for the first time in a long time, they do go into a game with high morale and confidence. With safety assured, Everton will play more freely and without pressure. We feel that is what gives Everton a better chance to win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this season.
Luton Town vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips
Luton Town are going into this game in a sorry state of affairs, three consecutive defeats. Everton on the other hand have turned their fortunes around as they go into this on the back of 3 consecutive wins. Everton currently have just 1 loss in each of their last 5 games. Luton Town are struggling with the pressure of relegation intensifying. They are getting a win averse which is not good for their hope of survival. The bookies have labelled this game as a close encounter in terms of odds. The odds make Everton slight favourites and rightly so as their form warrants that.
Luton Town's home win record has failed to remain constant. The graph has either had a rapid rise or a steady decline as it is consistency that has failed them. The Hatters now have a 24% win rate which has from 20% around two weeks back. They continue to find goals due to their attacking prowess. They have scored in each of their last 4 games overall in the Premier League. They average 1.47 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.17 at Kenilworth Road. They do tend to score goals at home especially as they have a good attacking record in front of their away fans.
Everton has found success most of the time at home. Away from home, they are slightly worse off. They have a 29% win rate away from Goodison Park which is still better than that of Luton at home. The Toffees average 0.94 goals away from Merseyside this season from an expected goal ratio of 1.29. Everton’s problem this season has always been underperforming their expected goals tally.
In terms of conceding goals, Luton Town are in shambles. The Hatters have let in 1.88 goals on average in front of their fans this season. Based on the numbers above, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We call for Everton to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also believe that Everton will win this game by a 1-goal margin. We believe that both teams will find the back of the net as Luton Town does have the attacking threat to hurt Everton, especially at their home.
We do not see this game being a very high-scoring encounter as Everton does like to stay compact. On the flip side, they also do not tend to win games by high margins. We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet in this game. Luton Town have kept a clean sheet in just 12% of their home games until now and Everton with 24% on the road.
Everton this season have conceded goals but also do have a good clean sheet record. Most of them however have come at the Goodison Park. Luton Town meanwhile have failed to score in just 6% of their home games this season hence we see both teams getting on the score sheet. When it comes to scoring first, Everton has a much better record than Luton Town heading into this game. The Toffees have scored first in 17 of their 35 games. Luton Town meanwhile have managed to open the scoring in 10 of their 35 games. Our pick is for Luton Town to score first in this game. We believe with relegation up at stake, Luton Town will start the game all in.
When it comes to scoring for Luton Town we will have to back their main striker Carlton Morris to get on the score sheet. Morris has been their best player and top scorer this season. He is also their captain and we expect him to lead from the front and produce a good performance. Everton is a team that does tend to concede penalties and Morris being on spot kicks could prove to be a great asset.
Everton have started scoring goals from every position. Gueye has started scoring goals from midfield now as he has found the net in each of his last 2 games. McNeil has also been contributing and the Toffees for the first time this season are spoiled for picks. We will back Dominic Calvert-Lewin in this game. The Hatters tend to struggle against height and we can see the Toffees taking advantage of that through set pieces.
Final Prediction:Everton to beat Luton Town.
Luton Town Player List
Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski
Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty
Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley
Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend
Luton Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Thomas Kaminski
|
Goalkeeper
|
Teden Mengi
|
Defender
|
Fred Onyedinma
|
Defender
|
Daiki Hashioka
|
Defender
|
Issa Kabore
|
Wingback
|
Alfie Doughty
|
Wingback
|
Jordan Clark
|
Midfielder
|
Ross Barkley
|
Midfielder
|
Carlton Morris
|
Attacker
|
Pelly Ruddock
|
Midfielder
|
Tahith Chong
|
Attacker
Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, W, L
Everton Player List
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin
Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite
Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin
Everton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitalii Mykolenko
|
Defender
|
Jarrod Branthwaite
|
Defender
|
James Tarkowski
|
Defender
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Idrissa Gueye
|
Midfielder
|
James Garner
|
Midfielder
|
Dwight McNeil
|
Attacker
|
Abdoulaye Doucoure
|
Midfielder
|
Jack Harrison
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|
Attacker
Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W
Luton Town vs Everton Head-To-Head
Matches Played:49
Luton Town wins:17
Everton wins:23
Matches are drawn:9
Luton Town vs Everton Betting Odds
Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.
Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.60.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Everton
Luton Town meanwhile just need to start getting points. 3 points from their last 5 games is not enough. They need to stop losing games and take advantage. If any of the other 2 teams win it will be a massive blow for Luton as the points gap would increase. We back Everton in this game. Their form is too good. Our prediction is a 2-1 Everton win.
Parimatch